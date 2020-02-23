Welcome,
February 23, 2020, 05:06:55 PM
HOW MANY NUMPTIES ?
Author
Topic: HOW MANY NUMPTIES ? (Read 166 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 411
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
HOW MANY NUMPTIES ?
«
on:
Today
at 01:01:43 PM »
PAID 25 SHEETS FOR THE FIGHT 👎😂👎
I HAD A GREAT LINK ON MY I PAD 👍🥊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 112
Re: HOW MANY NUMPTIES ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:42:18 PM »
How many numpties still pay for sky?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 411
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HOW MANY NUMPTIES ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:53:14 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 01:42:18 PM
How many numpties still pay for sky?
IT WAS ON BT SPORT 👍😂😂😂👍
OUR LASS PAYS OUR SKY BILL 👍😎👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 170
Re: HOW MANY NUMPTIES ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:54:10 PM »
Great stream on my Firestick.
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 112
Re: HOW MANY NUMPTIES ?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:00:46 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Today
at 01:54:10 PM
Great stream on my Firestick.
Same here mate
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 112
Re: HOW MANY NUMPTIES ?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:52:29 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:53:14 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 01:42:18 PM
How many numpties still pay for sky?
IT WAS ON BT SPORT 👍😂😂😂👍
OUR LASS PAYS OUR SKY BILL 👍😎👍
That why she always picks what to watch?
Logged
