February 26, 2020, 09:01:11 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
Topic: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy (Read 801 times)
Holgateoldskool
If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
Scores and scores of unpleasant individuals descending on the Riverside no doubt with their usual moronic songs and chants. Not a great idea. Feelings running high, toxic situation compounded by those idiots it could kick off in a major way in my opinion.
Interesting night ensues
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
SOMEHOW I DON'T THINK THEY WILL SELL THE 4,400 WE HAVE GIVE EM 👎
A FEW WILL STILL BE NURSING SORE HEADS FROM LAST SEASON 👍😂😂😂👍🥊
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
However many turn you they really are a bunch of scruffy ignorant bastards.
monkeyman
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 23, 2020, 10:51:03 AM
SOMEHOW I DON'T THINK THEY WILL SELL THE 4,400 WE HAVE GIVE EM 👎
A FEW WILL STILL BE NURSING SORE HEADS FROM LAST SEASON 👍😂😂😂👍🥊
EASY SELL OUT THAT LIDS
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
Quote from: monkeyman on February 23, 2020, 02:44:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 23, 2020, 10:51:03 AM
SOMEHOW I DON'T THINK THEY WILL SELL THE 4,400 WE HAVE GIVE EM 👎
A FEW WILL STILL BE NURSING SORE HEADS FROM LAST SEASON 👍😂😂😂👍🥊
EASY SELL OUT THAT LIDS
NIGHTGAME ON SKY.... DOUBT IT LIKE.... SCARED TO COME TO BORO LOADS OF EM 😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on February 23, 2020, 02:37:55 PM
However many turn you they really are a bunch of scruffy ignorant bastards.
Woody loves em
mingebag
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
They, ll probably stop taking the piss after the 3rd goes in
Holgateoldskool
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
Big old Police presence planned- retry predictable I guess.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
WHY DIDNT YOU JUST WRITE
"HOOF"
YOU STUPID OLDFOOL
WHAT A SORRY EXCUSE OF A THREAD
BEER ME BOYS
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Holgateoldskool
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
Well you are the expert of sorry threads - Gawd knows you post them by the bucket load
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 10:36:26 AM
Big old Police presence planned- retry predictable I guess.
CAN SEE A FEW DISPERSAL ORDERS GETTING HANDED OUT 👎😡👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wellsfartogo
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
I'm sure you will keep plod informed, of people's whereabouts
monkeyman
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 23, 2020, 10:51:03 AM
SOMEHOW I DON'T THINK THEY WILL SELL THE 4,400 WE HAVE GIVE EM 👎
A FEW WILL STILL BE NURSING SORE HEADS FROM LAST SEASON 👍😂😂😂👍🥊
SOLD THEIR FULL ALLOCATION WITH EASE
mingebag
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 08:45:33 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 23, 2020, 10:51:03 AM
SOMEHOW I DON'T THINK THEY WILL SELL THE 4,400 WE HAVE GIVE EM 👎
A FEW WILL STILL BE NURSING SORE HEADS FROM LAST SEASON 👍😂😂😂👍🥊
SOLD THEIR FULL ALLOCATION WITH EASE
They have more plaggy fans than us
