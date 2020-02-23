Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 26, 2020, 02:31:41 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy  (Read 661 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 020


View Profile
« on: February 23, 2020, 10:45:58 AM »
Scores and scores of unpleasant individuals descending on the Riverside no doubt with their usual moronic songs and chants. Not a great idea. Feelings running high, toxic situation compounded by those idiots it could kick off in a major way in my opinion.

Interesting night ensues
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 448


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 23, 2020, 10:51:03 AM »
SOMEHOW I DON'T THINK THEY WILL SELL THE 4,400 WE HAVE GIVE EM  👎

A FEW WILL STILL BE NURSING SORE HEADS FROM LAST SEASON  👍😂😂😂👍🥊
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 020


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 23, 2020, 02:37:55 PM »
 However many turn you they really are a bunch of scruffy ignorant bastards.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 721


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 23, 2020, 02:44:12 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 23, 2020, 10:51:03 AM
SOMEHOW I DON'T THINK THEY WILL SELL THE 4,400 WE HAVE GIVE EM  👎

A FEW WILL STILL BE NURSING SORE HEADS FROM LAST SEASON  👍😂😂😂👍🥊
EASY SELL OUT THAT LIDS  oleary
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 448


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 23, 2020, 02:50:37 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 23, 2020, 02:44:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 23, 2020, 10:51:03 AM
SOMEHOW I DON'T THINK THEY WILL SELL THE 4,400 WE HAVE GIVE EM  👎

A FEW WILL STILL BE NURSING SORE HEADS FROM LAST SEASON  👍😂😂😂👍🥊
EASY SELL OUT THAT LIDS  oleary

NIGHTGAME ON SKY.... DOUBT IT LIKE.... SCARED TO COME TO BORO LOADS OF EM  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 142


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 23, 2020, 03:17:40 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on February 23, 2020, 02:37:55 PM
However many turn you they really are a bunch of scruffy ignorant bastards.

Woody loves em

 :jowo1:
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 404



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 23, 2020, 06:51:17 PM »
They, ll probably stop taking the piss after the 3rd goes in  lost
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 020


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:36:26 AM »
Big old Police presence planned- retry predictable I guess.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 664


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:07:02 AM »
WHY DIDNT YOU JUST WRITE

"HOOF"

YOU STUPID OLDFOOL  :wanker:

WHAT A SORRY EXCUSE OF A THREAD  lost

BEER ME BOYS  :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 020


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:09:42 AM »
Well you are the expert of sorry threads - Gawd knows you post them by the bucket load
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 448


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:10:37 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 10:36:26 AM
Big old Police presence planned- retry predictable I guess.

CAN SEE A FEW DISPERSAL ORDERS GETTING HANDED OUT  👎😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wellsfartogo

Offline Offline

Posts: 3


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:37:04 AM »
I'm sure you will keep plod informed, of people's whereabouts
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 