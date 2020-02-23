Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 23, 2020, 07:00:03 PM
Author Topic: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy  (Read 267 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 10:45:58 AM »
Scores and scores of unpleasant individuals descending on the Riverside no doubt with their usual moronic songs and chants. Not a great idea. Feelings running high, toxic situation compounded by those idiots it could kick off in a major way in my opinion.

Interesting night ensues
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:51:03 AM »
SOMEHOW I DON'T THINK THEY WILL SELL THE 4,400 WE HAVE GIVE EM  👎

A FEW WILL STILL BE NURSING SORE HEADS FROM LAST SEASON  👍😂😂😂👍🥊
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:37:55 PM »
 However many turn you they really are a bunch of scruffy ignorant bastards.
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:44:12 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:51:03 AM
SOMEHOW I DON'T THINK THEY WILL SELL THE 4,400 WE HAVE GIVE EM  👎

A FEW WILL STILL BE NURSING SORE HEADS FROM LAST SEASON  👍😂😂😂👍🥊
EASY SELL OUT THAT LIDS  oleary
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:50:37 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:44:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:51:03 AM
SOMEHOW I DON'T THINK THEY WILL SELL THE 4,400 WE HAVE GIVE EM  👎

A FEW WILL STILL BE NURSING SORE HEADS FROM LAST SEASON  👍😂😂😂👍🥊
EASY SELL OUT THAT LIDS  oleary

NIGHTGAME ON SKY.... DOUBT IT LIKE.... SCARED TO COME TO BORO LOADS OF EM  😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:17:40 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 02:37:55 PM
However many turn you they really are a bunch of scruffy ignorant bastards.

Woody loves em

 :jowo1:
mingebag
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:51:17 PM »
They, ll probably stop taking the piss after the 3rd goes in  lost
