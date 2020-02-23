Holgateoldskool

If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy « on: Today at 10:45:58 AM » Scores and scores of unpleasant individuals descending on the Riverside no doubt with their usual moronic songs and chants. Not a great idea. Feelings running high, toxic situation compounded by those idiots it could kick off in a major way in my opinion.



Interesting night ensues

