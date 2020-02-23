Welcome,
February 23, 2020, 10:52:47 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
Author
Topic: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy (Read 14 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 006
If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
«
on:
Today
at 10:45:58 AM »
Scores and scores of unpleasant individuals descending on the Riverside no doubt with their usual moronic songs and chants. Not a great idea. Feelings running high, toxic situation compounded by those idiots it could kick off in a major way in my opinion.
Interesting night ensues
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 388
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: If lippy Leeds start on Wednesday could get messy
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:51:03 AM »
SOMEHOW I DON'T THINK THEY WILL SELL THE 4,400 WE HAVE GIVE EM 👎
A FEW WILL STILL BE NURSING SORE HEADS FROM LAST SEASON 👍😂😂😂👍🥊
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
