Flyers Nap

Offline



Posts: 6 162







Posts: 6 162 Time for the Gazette « on: Yesterday at 10:28:29 AM » To find some fookin balls & start reporting the fact that the club is fookin rotten from top to bottom. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 424





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 424I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:05:30 AM » https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbroughs-self-imposed-lack-pace-17797593



VICKERS CAN SEE THE MESS ON THE PITCH 👍 VICKERS CAN SEE THE MESS ON THE PITCH 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 198





Posts: 4 198 Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:12:47 AM » I love the way newspapers bang on about press freedom. In Boro's case the Gazette imposes its own embargo. If they are afraid of being banned by Gibson then they should just go ahead and be brutally honest. To be honest who the hell cares what the Gazette has to say about anything. Newspapers are fast becoming history. Logged

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 9 916







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 916 Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:24:38 PM » Te gazette reporters slate Boro constantly with scathing attacks on Woodgate & his team' as they just have after the latest debacle. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 310







Posts: 8 310 Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:17:30 AM » I find the Gazette reporting of MFC quite nauseating... I guess its their livelihoods as it with for anyone at work who has to exercise their sycophantic tongue to survive the axe Logged

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 9 916







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 916 Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:26:18 AM » People must read different reports to me' Vickers' Paylo' Slaven & others rip Boro to pieces every week. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 126





Posts: 3 126 Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:52:17 AM » people who don't actually read the articles like to make up a fantasy scenario about them never saying anything negative about the Boro Logged

calamity

Online



Posts: 8 246





Posts: 8 246 Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:06:43 AM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:26:18 AM People must read different reports to me' Vickers' Paylo' Slaven & others rip Boro to pieces every week.



The gazette blah blah blah

Do you read the articles

Well no, but... the gazette



Same as a lot of other articles on other subjects, the usual culprits dont actually read a lot of the things they claim to have expert knowledge on The gazette blah blah blahDo you read the articlesWell no, but... the gazetteSame as a lot of other articles on other subjects, the usual culprits dont actually read a lot of the things they claim to have expert knowledge on Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 310







Posts: 8 310 Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:10:38 AM » By all means cut and paste on here examples where PT and AV say highly scathing things? Logged

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 163



UTB





Posts: 9 163UTB Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:12:31 AM » It's about time Calamity and Tunstall took their tongue's right out of Gibsons brown bullet hole. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 310







Posts: 8 310 Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:29:33 AM » Cut and paste see below ... quoting Woodgate repeatedly IS NOT being critical.



Middlesbrough need to start winning games sharpish warns Jonathan Woodgate after watching his side lose to struggling Barnsley.



A Conor Chaplin goal separated the teams at a wind and rain-lashed Oakwell. And if losing to the team that started the day bottom of the table wasn't bad enough, Woodgate will be just as concerned about the fact that his team was outplayed on the day.



The defeat leaves Boro just three points clear of third-bottom Wigan with 36 points available from the final 12 fixtures.



Woodgate knows his team are battling for their Championship lives.



Theres 12 games to go and we need to start winning games sharpish, he said.



Ive got experienced players in that dressing room who Im sure will turn it around, I have no doubt about that.



You might think Im crazy thinking that after the defeat against Barnsley and defeat against Luton but I truly believe that.





Weve been in the relegation zone before and won four on the spin and thats what Im hoping and believing we can do.



Boro havent won since beating Preston at Deepdale on January 1. Thats an eight matches without a league win and a total of four points gained from a possible 24.



Its really disappointing, we want to get more points than we have done recently, admitted Woodgate when asked about his sides poor form.



In that spell where we were playing really well, we got ourselves clear, now we are three off it so we need to start winning games quick.



Boro were backed by 3,999 fans at Oakwell and those supporters were far from happy with their teams display.



The tunnel at Barnsley is near the away end and, as the players walked off the pitch, it looked like some fans expressed their frustration.



At one point Rudy Gestede appeared to stop and exchange views with several fans but Woodgate later said he wasnt aware of any specific problems.



We had absolutely fantastic support and I dont blame them for being angry and going crazy, he said. I expect that if we dont win games like this.



We had a big following today and we didnt give them anything.





On Boros display, Woodgate said: They played well, we werent great at times, didnt create any opportunities. I thought we lacked that belief to create chances.



I thought they played really well and its a really disappointing result for us, they beat Fulham 3-0 and played well in that game. They also played well today but we should have played better.







Logged

calamity

Online



Posts: 8 246





Posts: 8 246 Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:04:21 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:12:31 AM It's about time Calamity and Tunstall took their tongue's right out of Gibsons brown bullet hole.





Haha, genuinely laughing out loud about this



Gibson needs to sack Woodgate or we are fucked. Its a known fact. No need for constant, repetitive whining about it Haha, genuinely laughing out loud about thisGibson needs to sack Woodgate or we are fucked. Its a known fact. No need for constant, repetitive whining about it Logged