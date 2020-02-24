Welcome,
February 24, 2020, 09:24:59 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Time for the Gazette
Author
Topic: Time for the Gazette (Read 280 times)
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 162
Time for the Gazette
To find some fookin balls & start reporting the fact that the club is fookin rotten from top to bottom.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 010
Re: Time for the Gazette
Will never happen, the dictator would ban them.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 419
Re: Time for the Gazette
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbroughs-self-imposed-lack-pace-17797593
VICKERS CAN SEE THE MESS ON THE PITCH 👍
tunstall
Posts: 3 120
Re: Time for the Gazette
Quote from: Flyers Nap on
Yesterday
at 10:28:29 AM
To find some fookin balls & start reporting the fact that the club is fookin rotten from top to bottom.
fact?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 198
Re: Time for the Gazette
I love the way newspapers bang on about press freedom. In Boro's case the Gazette imposes its own embargo. If they are afraid of being banned by Gibson then they should just go ahead and be brutally honest. To be honest who the hell cares what the Gazette has to say about anything. Newspapers are fast becoming history.
Jethro Tull
Re: Time for the Gazette
Te gazette reporters slate Boro constantly with scathing attacks on Woodgate & his team' as they just have after the latest debacle.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 307
Re: Time for the Gazette
I find the Gazette reporting of MFC quite nauseating... I guess its their livelihoods as it with for anyone at work who has to exercise their sycophantic tongue to survive the axe
