Flyers Nap

Offline



Posts: 6 162







Posts: 6 162 Time for the Gazette « on: Yesterday at 10:28:29 AM » To find some fookin balls & start reporting the fact that the club is fookin rotten from top to bottom. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 419





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 419I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:05:30 AM » https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbroughs-self-imposed-lack-pace-17797593



VICKERS CAN SEE THE MESS ON THE PITCH 👍 VICKERS CAN SEE THE MESS ON THE PITCH 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 198





Posts: 4 198 Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:12:47 AM » I love the way newspapers bang on about press freedom. In Boro's case the Gazette imposes its own embargo. If they are afraid of being banned by Gibson then they should just go ahead and be brutally honest. To be honest who the hell cares what the Gazette has to say about anything. Newspapers are fast becoming history. Logged

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 9 912







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 912 Re: Time for the Gazette « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:24:38 PM » Te gazette reporters slate Boro constantly with scathing attacks on Woodgate & his team' as they just have after the latest debacle. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.