February 24, 2020, 09:24:59 AM
Author Topic: Time for the Gazette  (Read 280 times)
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 162



« on: Yesterday at 10:28:29 AM »
To find some fookin balls & start reporting the fact that the club is fookin rotten from top to bottom.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 010


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:48:56 AM »
Will never happen, the dictator would ban them.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 419


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:05:30 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbroughs-self-imposed-lack-pace-17797593

VICKERS CAN SEE THE MESS ON THE PITCH  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 3 120


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:09:13 AM »
Quote from: Flyers Nap on Yesterday at 10:28:29 AM
To find some fookin balls & start reporting the fact that the club is fookin rotten from top to bottom.

fact?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 198


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:12:47 AM »
I love the way newspapers bang on about press freedom. In Boro's case the Gazette imposes its own embargo. If they are afraid of being banned by Gibson then they should just go ahead and be brutally honest. To be honest who the hell cares what the Gazette has to say about anything. Newspapers are fast becoming history.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 912



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:24:38 PM »
Te gazette reporters slate Boro constantly with scathing attacks on Woodgate & his team' as they just have after the latest debacle. :jowo7:
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 307



« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:17:30 AM »
I find the Gazette reporting of MFC quite nauseating... I guess its their livelihoods as it with for anyone at work who has to exercise their sycophantic tongue to survive the axe
