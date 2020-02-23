Bill Buxton

Re: Time for the Gazette
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:12:47 AM
I love the way newspapers bang on about press freedom. In Boro's case the Gazette imposes its own embargo. If they are afraid of being banned by Gibson then they should just go ahead and be brutally honest. To be honest who the hell cares what the Gazette has to say about anything. Newspapers are fast becoming history.