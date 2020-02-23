Welcome,
February 23, 2020
Time for the Gazette
Author
Topic: Time for the Gazette
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 162
Time for the Gazette
Today
at 10:28:29 AM
To find some fookin balls & start reporting the fact that the club is fookin rotten from top to bottom.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 010
Re: Time for the Gazette
Today
at 10:48:56 AM
Will never happen, the dictator would ban them.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 415
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Time for the Gazette
Today
at 11:05:30 AM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbroughs-self-imposed-lack-pace-17797593
VICKERS CAN SEE THE MESS ON THE PITCH 👍
tunstall
Posts: 3 113
Re: Time for the Gazette
Today
at 11:09:13 AM
Quote from: Flyers Nap on
Today
at 10:28:29 AM
To find some fookin balls & start reporting the fact that the club is fookin rotten from top to bottom.
fact?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 198
Re: Time for the Gazette
Today
at 11:12:47 AM
I love the way newspapers bang on about press freedom. In Boro's case the Gazette imposes its own embargo. If they are afraid of being banned by Gibson then they should just go ahead and be brutally honest. To be honest who the hell cares what the Gazette has to say about anything. Newspapers are fast becoming history.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 911
Re: Time for the Gazette
Today
at 08:24:38 PM
Te gazette reporters slate Boro constantly with scathing attacks on Woodgate & his team' as they just have after the latest debacle.
