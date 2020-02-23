Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
Reply #50 on: February 23, 2020, 06:51:57 PM
Yeah just calm down in the face of cripple mong & retard :wanker:

Fuck off tommy
Reply #51 on: February 23, 2020, 06:55:37 PM
Quote from: Easy on February 23, 2020, 06:45:19 PM
Im not even on the fmttm forums 

You posted as Easy, Easy_ and now ThePiedPiper on fansonline. And Man_On on the new place, you  lying mong.

You stand out like a sore thumb.
Reply #52 on: February 23, 2020, 06:58:51 PM
PiedPiper is correct but Im not making any comment on Joshua as its not even being discussed. Youre completely incorrect about the new forum but crack on.

You also seem like quite the online stalker. Weird cunt
Reply #53 on: February 23, 2020, 06:59:37 PM
Disgusting insults  :unlike:
Reply #54 on: February 23, 2020, 07:02:45 PM
Im used to it capitan... weirdo follows me on both forums waiting to throw his disabled insults. Awful human being.
Reply #55 on: February 23, 2020, 07:05:01 PM
Quote from: Easy on February 23, 2020, 06:58:51 PM
PiedPiper is correct but Im not making any comment on Joshua as its not even being discussed. Youre completely incorrect about the new forum but crack on.

You also seem like quite the online stalker. Weird cunt

So we've gone from you claiming you're not even on the fmttm boards to now admitting you are?  :alf:

No one arse licks Hearn the way you do, so it's obvious who you are as you're always there defending him and Joshua with a slew of clueless, made-up shite. Utter mong.
Reply #56 on: February 23, 2020, 07:06:54 PM
When I said I wasnt on there I meant I wasnt on there discussing the Joshua point. I know you know Im on there as youve thrown your cripple jibe on numerous occasions. Im not on the new forum yet as my registration hasnt been accepted. You despicable scum bag.
Reply #57 on: February 23, 2020, 07:09:31 PM
As a way of proving this, if you jump on fmttmboro.comyoull see in members online my username. I cant comment on posts yet though as I havent had my registration accepted. Anyway, Im done with you.
Reply #58 on: February 23, 2020, 07:10:10 PM
State of this damage control now you've been outed. Silly block headed bastard.  rava
Reply #59 on: February 23, 2020, 07:15:12 PM
What a sad little man.
Reply #60 on: February 23, 2020, 07:18:43 PM
You're a fraud and a liar, Chris.

How much is Matchroom paying you to spew their PR shit?
Reply #61 on: February 23, 2020, 07:20:00 PM
Fortunes.
Reply #62 on: February 23, 2020, 07:23:21 PM
You need to do a better job then as no one is falling for it except that nonce WeeGord.
Reply #63 on: February 23, 2020, 08:18:17 PM
Quote from: Easy on February 23, 2020, 04:43:50 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 23, 2020, 04:24:07 PM
Quote from: Easy on February 23, 2020, 04:00:08 PM
Whats this bullshit about Joshua ducking Fury? Idiots.

I got told he had by two of his training staff in the Mitre pub in Barnet, just up the road from his gym.

Behave ffs. They offered Fury the fight at Wembley last April and Fury turned it down. Flooded with casual fucking idiots this place.

I know what I was told and I know who told it to me. I also know you are a cunt.
Reply #64 on: February 23, 2020, 10:26:28 PM
So members of Joshuas team are mouthing off about him in pubs? Seems a bit far fetched that Steve.

Some ridiculous comments on this thread too, the name calling because of someone having a different opinion is daft. Sort it out you utter fucking bellends  mcl :alf:
Reply #65 on: February 23, 2020, 10:39:55 PM
I never get the feeling Joshua is dodging or would dodge anyone, Hearn I dont know, maybe he is but Joshua has faced some good fighters
Reply #66 on: February 23, 2020, 11:57:33 PM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on February 23, 2020, 06:49:54 PM
Easy, you come across as a very angry young man, :meltdown:
calm down ffs,

Which one? 😳
Reply #67 on: February 24, 2020, 06:49:09 AM
his friends call him Chris
Reply #68 on: February 24, 2020, 08:01:09 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 23, 2020, 08:18:17 PM
Quote from: Easy on February 23, 2020, 04:43:50 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 23, 2020, 04:24:07 PM
Quote from: Easy on February 23, 2020, 04:00:08 PM
Whats this bullshit about Joshua ducking Fury? Idiots.

I got told he had by two of his training staff in the Mitre pub in Barnet, just up the road from his gym.

Behave ffs. They offered Fury the fight at Wembley last April and Fury turned it down. Flooded with casual fucking idiots this place.

I know what I was told and I know who told it to me. I also know you are a cunt.

I saw things a bit differently to you two:
No one gave Fury much of a chance against Wilder at that stage of his come back. Joshua was in a lose-lose situation if he had fought Fury at that stage.  He is held to a far higher standard than Wilder with his string of soft defences.

Heaven/Joshua expected to do a deal with Wilder for Wembley April date.
Fury having come through the Wilder fight with a controversial draw set both of them up for a lucrative rematch.
Joshua wanted one of the two.
Wilder was never interested, and was happy to rematch Fury.
Fury wanted 50-50 against Joshua, understandably.
Joshua was not willing to pay that, understandably.

Think now if/when the undisputed happens it will be at 50-50, or close to that
Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 11:24:02 PM
Yeah Hearn and Joshua are clearly ducking this fight. 

I mean this with all due respect but if you think Joshua is avoiding anyone you are a clown.

Queue the disabled insults 😅
Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:46:43 PM
Joshua v Fury is a fucking cracking fight but one we won't see soon.

Those who think Fury would 'batter' him are ignorant cunts. You don't win Olympic gold medals without knowing how to box.
Wilder is a hyped up yank bum, the yanks have been playing that card for years, anyone remember Jeff Lacy?
