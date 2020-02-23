|
BarnesBoroFC
|
Whats this bullshit about Joshua ducking Fury? Idiots.
I got told he had by two of his training staff in the Mitre pub in Barnet, just up the road from his gym.
Behave ffs. They offered Fury the fight at Wembley last April and Fury turned it down. Flooded with casual fucking idiots this place.
I know what I was told and I know who told it to me. I also know you are a cunt.
I saw things a bit differently to you two:
No one gave Fury much of a chance against Wilder at that stage of his come back. Joshua was in a lose-lose situation if he had fought Fury at that stage. He is held to a far higher standard than Wilder with his string of soft defences.
Heaven/Joshua expected to do a deal with Wilder for Wembley April date.
Fury having come through the Wilder fight with a controversial draw set both of them up for a lucrative rematch.
Joshua wanted one of the two.
Wilder was never interested, and was happy to rematch Fury.
Fury wanted 50-50 against Joshua, understandably.
Joshua was not willing to pay that, understandably.
Think now if/when the undisputed happens it will be at 50-50, or close to that
