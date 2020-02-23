Easy

Online



Posts: 357





Posts: 357 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #50 on: February 23, 2020, 06:51:57 PM »



Fuck off tommy Yeah just calm down in the face of cripple mong & retardFuck off tommy Logged

Easy

Online



Posts: 357





Posts: 357 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #52 on: February 23, 2020, 06:58:51 PM » PiedPiper is correct but Im not making any comment on Joshua as its not even being discussed. Youre completely incorrect about the new forum but crack on.



You also seem like quite the online stalker. Weird cunt Logged

Easy

Online



Posts: 357





Posts: 357 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #54 on: February 23, 2020, 07:02:45 PM » Im used to it capitan... weirdo follows me on both forums waiting to throw his disabled insults. Awful human being. Logged

Erimus44

Offline



Posts: 308





Posts: 308 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #55 on: February 23, 2020, 07:05:01 PM » Quote from: Easy on February 23, 2020, 06:58:51 PM PiedPiper is correct but Im not making any comment on Joshua as its not even being discussed. Youre completely incorrect about the new forum but crack on.



You also seem like quite the online stalker. Weird cunt



So we've gone from you claiming you're not even on the fmttm boards to now admitting you are?



No one arse licks Hearn the way you do, so it's obvious who you are as you're always there defending him and Joshua with a slew of clueless, made-up shite. Utter mong. So we've gone from you claiming you're not even on the fmttm boards to now admitting you are?No one arse licks Hearn the way you do, so it's obvious who you are as you're always there defending him and Joshua with a slew of clueless, made-up shite. Utter mong. Logged

Easy

Online



Posts: 357





Posts: 357 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #56 on: February 23, 2020, 07:06:54 PM » When I said I wasnt on there I meant I wasnt on there discussing the Joshua point. I know you know Im on there as youve thrown your cripple jibe on numerous occasions. Im not on the new forum yet as my registration hasnt been accepted. You despicable scum bag. Logged

Easy

Online



Posts: 357





Posts: 357 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #57 on: February 23, 2020, 07:09:31 PM » As a way of proving this, if you jump on fmttmboro.comyoull see in members online my username. I cant comment on posts yet though as I havent had my registration accepted. Anyway, Im done with you. Logged

Erimus44

Offline



Posts: 308





Posts: 308 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #60 on: February 23, 2020, 07:18:43 PM » You're a fraud and a liar, Chris.



How much is Matchroom paying you to spew their PR shit? Logged

Erimus44

Offline



Posts: 308





Posts: 308 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #62 on: February 23, 2020, 07:23:21 PM » You need to do a better job then as no one is falling for it except that nonce WeeGord. Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 263





Posts: 8 263 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #64 on: February 23, 2020, 10:26:28 PM »



Some ridiculous comments on this thread too, the name calling because of someone having a different opinion is daft. Sort it out you utter fucking bellends So members of Joshuas team are mouthing off about him in pubs? Seems a bit far fetched that Steve.Some ridiculous comments on this thread too, the name calling because of someone having a different opinion is daft. Sort it out you utter fucking bellends Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 227





Posts: 4 227 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #65 on: February 23, 2020, 10:39:55 PM » I never get the feeling Joshua is dodging or would dodge anyone, Hearn I dont know, maybe he is but Joshua has faced some good fighters Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



BarnesBoroFC

Offline



Posts: 446





Posts: 446 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #68 on: February 24, 2020, 08:01:09 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 23, 2020, 08:18:17 PM Quote from: Easy on February 23, 2020, 04:43:50 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 23, 2020, 04:24:07 PM Quote from: Easy on February 23, 2020, 04:00:08 PM Whats this bullshit about Joshua ducking Fury? Idiots.



I got told he had by two of his training staff in the Mitre pub in Barnet, just up the road from his gym.

I got told he had by two of his training staff in the Mitre pub in Barnet, just up the road from his gym.

Behave ffs. They offered Fury the fight at Wembley last April and Fury turned it down. Flooded with casual fucking idiots this place.

Behave ffs. They offered Fury the fight at Wembley last April and Fury turned it down. Flooded with casual fucking idiots this place.

I know what I was told and I know who told it to me. I also know you are a cunt.

I know what I was told and I know who told it to me. I also know you are a cunt.

I saw things a bit differently to you two:

No one gave Fury much of a chance against Wilder at that stage of his come back. Joshua was in a lose-lose situation if he had fought Fury at that stage. He is held to a far higher standard than Wilder with his string of soft defences.



Heaven/Joshua expected to do a deal with Wilder for Wembley April date.

Fury having come through the Wilder fight with a controversial draw set both of them up for a lucrative rematch.

Joshua wanted one of the two.

Wilder was never interested, and was happy to rematch Fury.

Fury wanted 50-50 against Joshua, understandably.

Joshua was not willing to pay that, understandably.



Think now if/when the undisputed happens it will be at 50-50, or close to that





I saw things a bit differently to you two:No one gave Fury much of a chance against Wilder at that stage of his come back. Joshua was in a lose-lose situation if he had fought Fury at that stage. He is held to a far higher standard than Wilder with his string of soft defences.Heaven/Joshua expected to do a deal with Wilder for Wembley April date.Fury having come through the Wilder fight with a controversial draw set both of them up for a lucrative rematch.Joshua wanted one of the two.Wilder was never interested, and was happy to rematch Fury.Fury wanted 50-50 against Joshua, understandably.Joshua was not willing to pay that, understandably.Think now if/when the undisputed happens it will be at 50-50, or close to that Logged

Easy

Online



Posts: 357





Posts: 357 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #69 on: Today at 11:24:02 PM »



I mean this with all due respect but if you think Joshua is avoiding anyone you are a clown.



Queue the disabled insults 😅 Yeah Hearn and Joshua are clearly ducking this fight.I mean this with all due respect but if you think Joshua is avoiding anyone you are a clown.Queue the disabled insults 😅 Logged