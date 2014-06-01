Welcome,
February 23, 2020, 06:59:46 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WELL DONE FURY.!!!
Author
Topic: WELL DONE FURY.!!! (Read 643 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 415
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
on:
Today
at 06:52:11 AM »
BEST MAN WON ON THE NIGHT 👍🥊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 656
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:00:18 AM »
DRY YA EYES MAYYYTE
BEER ME DRONGO
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 415
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:03:03 AM »
WHY WOULD I. NEED TO DO THAT FLUBBER MAN.... NEVER HAD A BET LEFT IT WELL ALONE 👍
HAD MY 2 BETS ON GIROUD TO SCORE
GIROUD TO SCORE AND CHELSEA WIN. 👍💷💷💷💷👍
OK SUCKER CHOPS 👍😂😂😂😂👍🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 7 907
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:17:41 AM »
Just watched the rerun of the fight - one punch early on was the huge difference. After that the punch to the ear in the third, Wilder couldn't get his balance after that. Should have been stopped in the 4th. He had nothing in his legs. Tyson never looked like losing at any stage to be fair, but you are never coming back from a whack to the ear from a man with that much power.
Definitely a rematch coming up...Wilder is gonna have to the learn how to box by then
Well done Tyson
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 257
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:25:28 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:52:11 AM
BEST MAN WON ON THE NIGHT 👍🥊👍
IT TAKES A BIG MAN TO COME OUT AND SAY SOMETHING LIKE THAT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 080
Once in every lifetime
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:49:21 AM »
Joshua will be hoping theres a third fight.
It gives him chance to duck fighting Furt for another year.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Mufflar
Offline
Posts: 9 391
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:08:52 AM »
Cant see there being a third fight. Hes beat him twice already
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 113
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:10:22 AM »
as predicted, it was another boxing lesson handed out by Tyson
out classed, out powered, out thought the gob shite, again
he'd leather fuck out of AJ as well - AJ knows this and will stay well clear
Logged
ZombieTits
Online
Posts: 655
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:16:19 AM »
Anyone with half a clue knew fury would win....didn't they village?! 😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂🍉🍉
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 468
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:45:13 AM »
Can't see there being a trilogy fight just yet. Maybe in a couple of years when Wilder gets a few wins under his belt. He'll need time to recover from that.
Meanwhile, Fury looks set to go on and become an all time great, if he isn't already.
Logged
BarnesBoroFC
Offline
Posts: 443
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:07:49 PM »
I'm not sure confident of that. Fury said he expected the rematch when back I. His locker room.
Plus the Pro-PBC youtubers and fans are already running with a narrative of Wilder having a leg injury going into the fight.
Plus did you see the face on Mauricio when Fury was awarded the belt.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 468
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:28:43 PM »
I think they'll all be saying different things in a couple of days when the dust has settled.
That was such a dominant win, can they sell a third one like last night's?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 415
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:31:00 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 01:28:43 PM
I think they'll all be saying different things in a couple of days when the dust has settled.
That was such a dominant win, can they sell a third one like last night's?
WILDERS CAMP IS CLAIMING OF A LEG INJURY HE WAS CARRYING GOING IN TO THE FIGHT.... ONCE HE WAS BLEEDING FROM THE EAR IN 3RD ROUND THE FIGHT WAS OVER... YOU COULD SEE HIS EQUILIBRIUM HAD GONE 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 088
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:35:23 PM »
I think Wilder would be better going after AJ now.
That would be good for both fighters. AJ knows how to beat him now.
Wilder gets another big payday and also avoids another fight with Fury.
AJ manages to duck Fury again.
Everyone happy.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 113
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 01:41:02 PM »
What's all this talk about equilibrium and ear drums?
He had a cut on his ear....
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 7 907
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:22:42 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 01:41:02 PM
What's all this talk about equilibrium and ear drums?
He had a cut on his ear....
It was a fucking burst ear drum, not a cut
Hence no balance
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 113
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:34:18 PM »
When I burst my ear drum there was no blood involved....
Although I am hard as fuck
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 113
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:35:09 PM »
Who said it was a burst ear drum?
Maybe the lack of balance was due to getting his head stoved in?
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 113
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:43:19 PM »
Funny how Wilders head coach said after the fight it wasn't a burst ear drum....
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 160
UTB
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 02:53:00 PM »
It was a cut to his ear, not his drum. His trainer said afterwards, and that a couple of stitches were required
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 415
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 02:53:33 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 02:34:18 PM
When I burst my ear drum there was no blood involved....
Although I am hard as fuck
YOU COULDN'T BURST A FUCKING BALLOON 🎈
YA FUCKING BALLOON 👎😂😂😂👎🎈
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 113
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 02:55:16 PM »
You're safe then Tubby
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 415
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 02:58:08 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🎣
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 7 907
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 03:33:37 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 02:35:09 PM
Who said it was a burst ear drum?
Maybe the lack of balance was due to getting his head stoved in?
That's what the commentators said. You get punched in the ear it fucks up your balance....mind you so does a smack to the jaw
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Online
Posts: 177
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 03:52:26 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paJahpsDf0Y
Looks like more like a busted ear drum than a cut ear,
Logged
just like that
Easy
Online
Posts: 351
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 04:00:08 PM »
Whats this bullshit about Joshua ducking Fury? Idiots.
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 113
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 04:16:15 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 03:33:37 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 02:35:09 PM
Who said it was a burst ear drum?
Maybe the lack of balance was due to getting his head stoved in?
That's what the commentators said. You get punched in the ear it fucks up your balance....mind you so does a smack to the jaw
That as close as you are gonna get to admitting you were wrong?
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 468
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 04:24:07 PM »
Quote from: Easy on
Today
at 04:00:08 PM
Whats this bullshit about Joshua ducking Fury? Idiots.
I got told he had by two of his training staff in the Mitre pub in Barnet, just up the road from his gym.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 449
The ace face.
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 04:29:01 PM »
Eddie Hearn is ducking fury because he knows AJ will get beat. He may agree to a two fight match if wilder doesnt demand a third fight
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 423
Pack o cunts
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 04:29:26 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:49:21 AM
Joshua will be hoping theres a third fight.
It gives him chance to duck fighting Furt for another year.
What's duck fighting?
Is it like cock fighting?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Easy
Online
Posts: 351
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 04:38:46 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 04:29:01 PM
Eddie Hearn is ducking fury because he knows AJ will get beat. He may agree to a two fight match if wilder doesnt demand a third fight
What a load of shit.
Logged
Easy
Online
Posts: 351
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 04:43:50 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 04:24:07 PM
Quote from: Easy on
Today
at 04:00:08 PM
Whats this bullshit about Joshua ducking Fury? Idiots.
I got told he had by two of his training staff in the Mitre pub in Barnet, just up the road from his gym.
Behave ffs. They offered Fury the fight at Wembley last April and Fury turned it down. Flooded with casual fucking idiots this place.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 449
The ace face.
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 04:50:37 PM »
Quote from: Easy on
Today
at 04:38:46 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 04:29:01 PM
Eddie Hearn is ducking fury because he knows AJ will get beat. He may agree to a two fight match if wilder doesnt demand a third fight
What a load of shit.
Are you saying AJ will beat fury , I dont think he will, Fury is too big and awkward and a clever boxer.Aj is very susceptible to an overhand right. I think wilder would stop him.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 113
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 04:51:34 PM »
Tyson would pull AJ to bits
Logged
Easy
Online
Posts: 351
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 04:54:23 PM »
I dont know how the fight will play out but I know for a fact that neither Hearn nor Joshua are in any way ducking Fury. Theyve offered him the fight and he turned it down.
Logged
Easy
Online
Posts: 351
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 04:56:14 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 04:51:34 PM
Tyson would pull AJ to bits
Im not so sure. Joshua is a better puncher than Fury and he can box too. Its a great fight that could go either way.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 449
The ace face.
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 05:19:55 PM »
Fury is in the driving seat now, be interesting to see what financial split would be offered now.Fury wants a legacy and believes he can beat AJ to cement that.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 304
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 05:57:38 PM »
Quote from: Easy on
Today
at 04:00:08 PM
Whats this bullshit about Joshua ducking Fury? Idiots.
You're a dumb cripple with his tongue right up Hearn's ringpiece. Amazing how you continue to deny the obvious when literally everyone else can see it for what it is.
You fucking retard.
Logged
Easy
Online
Posts: 351
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 06:02:20 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 05:57:38 PM
Quote from: Easy on
Today
at 04:00:08 PM
Whats this bullshit about Joshua ducking Fury? Idiots.
You're a dumb cripple with his tongue right up Hearn's ringpiece. Amazing how you continue to deny the obvious when literally everyone else can see it for what it is.
You fucking retard.
Look at this anonymous hard man giving it big licks. Pipe down you reprobate.
Logged
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 304
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 06:08:01 PM »
Quote from: Easy on
Today
at 06:02:20 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 05:57:38 PM
Quote from: Easy on
Today
at 04:00:08 PM
Whats this bullshit about Joshua ducking Fury? Idiots.
You're a dumb cripple with his tongue right up Hearn's ringpiece. Amazing how you continue to deny the obvious when literally everyone else can see it for what it is.
You fucking retard.
Look at this anonymous hard man giving it big licks. Pipe down you reprobate.
You're a gobshite mong, utterly clueless about boxing and nothing but a silly Matchroom fanboy. Embarrassing watching you rim Hearn, Chris.
Logged
Easy
Online
Posts: 351
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 06:10:38 PM »
Nice one you coward.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 080
Once in every lifetime
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 06:26:07 PM »
Whos Chris?
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Easy
Online
Posts: 351
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 06:28:39 PM »
I am.
Logged
Easy
Online
Posts: 351
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 06:33:02 PM »
Its crazy that people actually spin this narrative that Joshua is avoiding certain fights. Hes the only one of the big 3 to make offers and yet somehow hes the one ducking. Fury has never made Joshua an offer and the one Wilder made had a BT Sport clause. DAZN offered Wilder 100 million dollars and he still said no. Fury had the chance to fight Joshua at Wembley in April 2019 and turned it down. Its unfathomable whh anyone would think Joshua or Hearn are avoiding these fights. Each to their own I guess.
Logged
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 304
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 06:38:02 PM »
Quote from: Easy on
Today
at 06:33:02 PM
Its crazy that people actually spin this narrative that Joshua is avoiding certain fights. Hes the only one of the big 3 to make offers and yet somehow hes the one ducking. Fury has never made Joshua an offer and the one Wilder made had a BT Sport clause. DAZN offered Wilder 100 million dollars and he still said no. Fury had the chance to fight Joshua at Wembley in April 2019 and turned it down. Its unfathomable whh anyone would think Joshua or Hearn are avoiding these fights. Each to their own I guess.
Retards actually believe this Hearn-spun bullshit. How much is Matchroom paying you to post crap on all the boards you do?
Logged
Easy
Online
Posts: 351
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 06:40:39 PM »
All the boards?
Listen, Im not going to engage in debate with some Neanderthal who thinks its clever to mock the disabled. Particularly when they hide behind anonymity. Now off you pop you knuckle dragging scum.
Logged
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 304
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 06:42:58 PM »
Quote from: Easy on
Today
at 06:40:39 PM
All the boards?
Listen, Im not going to engage in debate with some Neanderthal who thinks its clever to mock the disabled. Particularly when they hide behind anonymity. Now off you pop you knuckle dragging scum.
Chris, you're on here and on both fmttm boards posting the same clueless wank.
So how much are you being paid?
Logged
Easy
Online
Posts: 351
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 06:44:29 PM »
Low life scum
Logged
Easy
Online
Posts: 351
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 06:45:19 PM »
Im not even on the fmttm forums
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Online
Posts: 177
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 06:49:54 PM »
Easy, you come across as a very angry young man,
calm down ffs,
Logged
just like that
