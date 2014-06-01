Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 23, 2020, 05:06:45 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: WELL DONE FURY.!!!  (Read 527 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 06:52:11 AM »
BEST MAN WON ON THE NIGHT 👍🥊👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:00:18 AM »
 :alf: :nige: charles DRY YA EYES MAYYYTE  :lids: :milkshake:

BEER ME DRONGO  :beer:
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:03:03 AM »
WHY WOULD I. NEED TO DO THAT FLUBBER MAN.... NEVER HAD A BET LEFT IT WELL ALONE 👍

HAD MY 2 BETS ON GIROUD TO SCORE

GIROUD TO SCORE AND CHELSEA WIN. 👍💷💷💷💷👍

OK SUCKER CHOPS  👍😂😂😂😂👍🤡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:17:41 AM »
Just watched the rerun of the fight - one punch early on was the huge difference. After that the punch to the ear in the third, Wilder couldn't get his balance after that. Should have been stopped in the 4th. He had nothing in his legs. Tyson never looked like losing at any stage to be fair, but you are never coming back from a whack to the ear from a man with that much power.
Definitely a rematch coming up...Wilder is gonna have to the learn how to box by then 

Well done Tyson  :jowo8:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:25:28 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:52:11 AM
BEST MAN WON ON THE NIGHT 👍🥊👍

IT TAKES A BIG MAN TO COME OUT AND SAY SOMETHING LIKE THAT !!!    jc
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:49:21 AM »
Joshua will be hoping theres a third fight.

It gives him chance to duck fighting Furt for another year.
Glory Glory Man United
Mufflar
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:08:52 AM »
Cant see there being a third fight. Hes beat him twice already
tunstall
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:10:22 AM »
as predicted, it was another boxing lesson handed out by Tyson

out classed, out powered, out thought the gob shite, again

he'd leather fuck out of AJ as well - AJ knows this and will stay well clear
ZombieTits
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:16:19 AM »
Anyone with half a clue knew fury would win....didn't they village?! 😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂🍉🍉
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:45:13 AM »
Can't see there being a trilogy fight just yet. Maybe in a couple of years when Wilder gets a few wins under his belt. He'll need time to recover from that.

Meanwhile, Fury looks set to go on and become an all time great, if he isn't already.
BarnesBoroFC
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:07:49 PM »
I'm not sure confident of that. Fury said he expected the rematch when back I. His locker room.

Plus the Pro-PBC youtubers and fans are already running with a narrative of Wilder having a leg injury going into the fight.

Plus did you see the face on Mauricio when Fury was awarded the belt.  cry
Steve Göldby
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:28:43 PM »
I think they'll all be saying different things in a couple of days when the dust has settled.

That was such a dominant win, can they sell a third one like last night's?
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:31:00 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:28:43 PM
I think they'll all be saying different things in a couple of days when the dust has settled.

That was such a dominant win, can they sell a third one like last night's?


WILDERS CAMP IS CLAIMING OF A LEG INJURY HE WAS CARRYING GOING IN TO THE FIGHT.... ONCE HE WAS BLEEDING FROM THE EAR IN 3RD ROUND THE FIGHT WAS OVER... YOU COULD SEE HIS EQUILIBRIUM HAD GONE 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:35:23 PM »
I think Wilder would be better going after AJ now.

That would be good for both fighters. AJ knows how to beat him now.
Wilder gets another big payday and also avoids another fight with Fury.
AJ manages to duck Fury again.

Everyone happy.
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
tunstall
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:41:02 PM »
What's all this talk about equilibrium and ear drums?

He had a cut on his ear....
Gramsci
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:22:42 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 01:41:02 PM
What's all this talk about equilibrium and ear drums?

He had a cut on his ear....

It was a fucking burst ear drum, not a cut  souey Hence no balance
tunstall
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:34:18 PM »
 

When I burst my ear drum there was no blood involved....

Although I am hard as fuck
tunstall
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:35:09 PM »
Who said it was a burst ear drum?

Maybe the lack of balance was due to getting his head stoved in?
tunstall
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:43:19 PM »
Funny how Wilders head coach said after the fight it wasn't a burst ear drum....
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:53:00 PM »
It was a cut to his ear, not his drum. His trainer said afterwards, and that a couple of stitches were required  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:53:33 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 02:34:18 PM


When I burst my ear drum there was no blood involved....

Although I am hard as fuck

YOU COULDN'T BURST A FUCKING BALLOON  🎈
YA FUCKING BALLOON  👎😂😂😂👎🎈
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:55:16 PM »
You're safe then Tubby
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:58:08 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🎣
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:33:37 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 02:35:09 PM
Who said it was a burst ear drum?

Maybe the lack of balance was due to getting his head stoved in?

That's what the commentators said. You get punched in the ear it fucks up your balance....mind you so does a smack to the jaw  klins
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:52:26 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paJahpsDf0Y

Looks like more like a busted ear drum than a cut ear,
just like that
Easy
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:00:08 PM »
Whats this bullshit about Joshua ducking Fury? Idiots.
tunstall
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:16:15 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 03:33:37 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 02:35:09 PM
Who said it was a burst ear drum?

Maybe the lack of balance was due to getting his head stoved in?

That's what the commentators said. You get punched in the ear it fucks up your balance....mind you so does a smack to the jaw  klins

That as close as you are gonna get to admitting you were wrong?
Steve Göldby
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:24:07 PM »
Quote from: Easy on Today at 04:00:08 PM
Whats this bullshit about Joshua ducking Fury? Idiots.

I got told he had by two of his training staff in the Mitre pub in Barnet, just up the road from his gym.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:29:01 PM »
Eddie Hearn is ducking fury because he knows AJ will get beat. He may agree to a two fight match if wilder doesnt demand a third fight
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:29:26 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:49:21 AM
Joshua will be hoping theres a third fight.

It gives him chance to duck fighting Furt for another year.

What's duck fighting?

Is it like cock fighting?

  :meltdown:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Easy
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:38:46 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:29:01 PM
Eddie Hearn is ducking fury because he knows AJ will get beat. He may agree to a two fight match if wilder doesnt demand a third fight

What a load of shit.
Easy
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:43:50 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 04:24:07 PM
Quote from: Easy on Today at 04:00:08 PM
Whats this bullshit about Joshua ducking Fury? Idiots.

I got told he had by two of his training staff in the Mitre pub in Barnet, just up the road from his gym.

Behave ffs. They offered Fury the fight at Wembley last April and Fury turned it down. Flooded with casual fucking idiots this place.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:50:37 PM »
Quote from: Easy on Today at 04:38:46 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:29:01 PM
Eddie Hearn is ducking fury because he knows AJ will get beat. He may agree to a two fight match if wilder doesnt demand a third fight

What a load of shit.
Are you saying AJ will beat fury , I dont think he will, Fury is too big and awkward and  a clever boxer.Aj is very susceptible to an overhand right. I think wilder would stop him.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
tunstall
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:51:34 PM »
Tyson would pull AJ to bits
Easy
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:54:23 PM »
I dont know how the fight will play out but I know for a fact that neither Hearn nor Joshua are in any way ducking Fury. Theyve offered him the fight and he turned it down.
Easy
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:56:14 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 04:51:34 PM
Tyson would pull AJ to bits



Im not so sure. Joshua is a better puncher than Fury and he can box too. Its a great fight that could go either way.
