LEON TROTSKY

WELL DONE FURY.!!! « on: Today at 06:52:11 AM » BEST MAN WON ON THE NIGHT 👍🥊👍

LEON TROTSKY

Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:03:03 AM » WHY WOULD I. NEED TO DO THAT FLUBBER MAN.... NEVER HAD A BET LEFT IT WELL ALONE 👍

HAD MY 2 BETS ON GIROUD TO SCORE

GIROUD TO SCORE AND CHELSEA WIN. 👍💷💷💷💷👍

OK SUCKER CHOPS 👍😂😂😂😂👍🤡



HAD MY 2 BETS ON GIROUD TO SCORE



GIROUD TO SCORE AND CHELSEA WIN. 👍💷💷💷💷👍



Logged

Gramsci

Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:17:41 AM »

Definitely a rematch coming up...Wilder is gonna have to the learn how to box by then



Just watched the rerun of the fight - one punch early on was the huge difference. After that the punch to the ear in the third, Wilder couldn't get his balance after that. Should have been stopped in the 4th. He had nothing in his legs. Tyson never looked like losing at any stage to be fair, but you are never coming back from a whack to the ear from a man with that much power.Definitely a rematch coming up...Wilder is gonna have to the learn how to box by thenWell done Tyson

Tortured_Mind



Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:25:28 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:52:11 AM BEST MAN WON ON THE NIGHT 👍🥊👍



IT TAKES A BIG MAN TO COME OUT AND SAY SOMETHING LIKE THAT !!!

RIK MAYALL

Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:49:21 AM » Joshua will be hoping theres a third fight.

It gives him chance to duck fighting Furt for another year.



It gives him chance to duck fighting Furt for another year. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Mufflar

Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:08:52 AM » Cant see there being a third fight. Hes beat him twice already

tunstall

Posts: 3 112 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:10:22 AM » as predicted, it was another boxing lesson handed out by Tyson



out classed, out powered, out thought the gob shite, again



he'd leather fuck out of AJ as well - AJ knows this and will stay well clear Logged

Steve Göldby



Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:45:13 AM » Can't see there being a trilogy fight just yet. Maybe in a couple of years when Wilder gets a few wins under his belt. He'll need time to recover from that.

Meanwhile, Fury looks set to go on and become an all time great, if he isn't already.



Meanwhile, Fury looks set to go on and become an all time great, if he isn't already. Logged

BarnesBoroFC

Posts: 443 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:07:49 PM »



Plus the Pro-PBC youtubers and fans are already running with a narrative of Wilder having a leg injury going into the fight.



Plus did you see the face on Mauricio when Fury was awarded the belt.

I'm not sure confident of that. Fury said he expected the rematch when back I. His locker room.Plus the Pro-PBC youtubers and fans are already running with a narrative of Wilder having a leg injury going into the fight.Plus did you see the face on Mauricio when Fury was awarded the belt.

Steve Göldby



Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:28:43 PM » I think they'll all be saying different things in a couple of days when the dust has settled.

That was such a dominant win, can they sell a third one like last night's?



That was such a dominant win, can they sell a third one like last night's? Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 72 411I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:31:00 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:28:43 PM I think they'll all be saying different things in a couple of days when the dust has settled.



That was such a dominant win, can they sell a third one like last night's?





WILDERS CAMP IS CLAIMING OF A LEG INJURY HE WAS CARRYING GOING IN TO THE FIGHT.... ONCE HE WAS BLEEDING FROM THE EAR IN 3RD ROUND THE FIGHT WAS OVER... YOU COULD SEE HIS EQUILIBRIUM HAD GONE 👍 WILDERS CAMP IS CLAIMING OF A LEG INJURY HE WAS CARRYING GOING IN TO THE FIGHT.... ONCE HE WAS BLEEDING FROM THE EAR IN 3RD ROUND THE FIGHT WAS OVER... YOU COULD SEE HIS EQUILIBRIUM HAD GONE 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Johnny Thunder

Posts: 11 088Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:35:23 PM » I think Wilder would be better going after AJ now.



That would be good for both fighters. AJ knows how to beat him now.

Wilder gets another big payday and also avoids another fight with Fury.

AJ manages to duck Fury again.



Everyone happy. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

tunstall

Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:41:02 PM » What's all this talk about equilibrium and ear drums?

He had a cut on his ear....



He had a cut on his ear.... Logged

tunstall

Posts: 3 112 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:34:18 PM »



When I burst my ear drum there was no blood involved....



Although I am hard as fuck When I burst my ear drum there was no blood involved....Although I am hard as fuck Logged

tunstall

Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #17 on: Today at 02:35:09 PM » Who said it was a burst ear drum?

Maybe the lack of balance was due to getting his head stoved in?



Maybe the lack of balance was due to getting his head stoved in? Logged

tunstall

Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #18 on: Today at 02:43:19 PM » Funny how Wilders head coach said after the fight it wasn't a burst ear drum....



Logged

RedSteel

Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #19 on: Today at 02:53:00 PM » It was a cut to his ear, not his drum. His trainer said afterwards, and that a couple of stitches were required

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 72 411I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #20 on: Today at 02:53:33 PM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 02:34:18 PM



When I burst my ear drum there was no blood involved....



Although I am hard as fuck

When I burst my ear drum there was no blood involved....Although I am hard as fuck

YOU COULDN'T BURST A FUCKING BALLOON 🎈

YA FUCKING BALLOON 👎😂😂😂👎🎈 YOU COULDN'T BURST A FUCKING BALLOON 🎈YA FUCKING BALLOON 👎😂😂😂👎🎈 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #22 on: Today at 02:58:08 PM » 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🎣

Gramsci

Posts: 7 907 Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #23 on: Today at 03:33:37 PM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 02:35:09 PM Who said it was a burst ear drum?



Maybe the lack of balance was due to getting his head stoved in?



That's what the commentators said. You get punched in the ear it fucks up your balance....mind you so does a smack to the jaw That's what the commentators said. You get punched in the ear it fucks up your balance....mind you so does a smack to the jaw Logged

Tommy Cooper

Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #24 on: Today at 03:52:26 PM » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paJahpsDf0Y

Looks like more like a busted ear drum than a cut ear,



Looks like more like a busted ear drum than a cut ear, Looks like more like a busted ear drum than a cut ear, Logged just like that

Jimmy Cooper

Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!! « Reply #28 on: Today at 04:29:01 PM » Eddie Hearn is ducking fury because he knows AJ will get beat. He may agree to a two fight match if wilder doesnt demand a third fight