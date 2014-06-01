Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 23, 2020, 03:09:16 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WELL DONE FURY.!!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: WELL DONE FURY.!!! (Read 410 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 409
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
on:
Today
at 06:52:11 AM »
BEST MAN WON ON THE NIGHT 👍🥊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 652
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:00:18 AM »
DRY YA EYES MAYYYTE
BEER ME DRONGO
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 409
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:03:03 AM »
WHY WOULD I. NEED TO DO THAT FLUBBER MAN.... NEVER HAD A BET LEFT IT WELL ALONE 👍
HAD MY 2 BETS ON GIROUD TO SCORE
GIROUD TO SCORE AND CHELSEA WIN. 👍💷💷💷💷👍
OK SUCKER CHOPS 👍😂😂😂😂👍🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 906
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:17:41 AM »
Just watched the rerun of the fight - one punch early on was the huge difference. After that the punch to the ear in the third, Wilder couldn't get his balance after that. Should have been stopped in the 4th. He had nothing in his legs. Tyson never looked like losing at any stage to be fair, but you are never coming back from a whack to the ear from a man with that much power.
Definitely a rematch coming up...Wilder is gonna have to the learn how to box by then
Well done Tyson
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 256
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:25:28 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:52:11 AM
BEST MAN WON ON THE NIGHT 👍🥊👍
IT TAKES A BIG MAN TO COME OUT AND SAY SOMETHING LIKE THAT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 078
Once in every lifetime
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:49:21 AM »
Joshua will be hoping theres a third fight.
It gives him chance to duck fighting Furt for another year.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Mufflar
Offline
Posts: 9 391
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:08:52 AM »
Cant see there being a third fight. Hes beat him twice already
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 107
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:10:22 AM »
as predicted, it was another boxing lesson handed out by Tyson
out classed, out powered, out thought the gob shite, again
he'd leather fuck out of AJ as well - AJ knows this and will stay well clear
Logged
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 654
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:16:19 AM »
Anyone with half a clue knew fury would win....didn't they village?! 😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂🍉🍉
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 467
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:45:13 AM »
Can't see there being a trilogy fight just yet. Maybe in a couple of years when Wilder gets a few wins under his belt. He'll need time to recover from that.
Meanwhile, Fury looks set to go on and become an all time great, if he isn't already.
Logged
BarnesBoroFC
Offline
Posts: 443
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:07:49 PM »
I'm not sure confident of that. Fury said he expected the rematch when back I. His locker room.
Plus the Pro-PBC youtubers and fans are already running with a narrative of Wilder having a leg injury going into the fight.
Plus did you see the face on Mauricio when Fury was awarded the belt.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 467
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:28:43 PM »
I think they'll all be saying different things in a couple of days when the dust has settled.
That was such a dominant win, can they sell a third one like last night's?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 409
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:31:00 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 01:28:43 PM
I think they'll all be saying different things in a couple of days when the dust has settled.
That was such a dominant win, can they sell a third one like last night's?
WILDERS CAMP IS CLAIMING OF A LEG INJURY HE WAS CARRYING GOING IN TO THE FIGHT.... ONCE HE WAS BLEEDING FROM THE EAR IN 3RD ROUND THE FIGHT WAS OVER... YOU COULD SEE HIS EQUILIBRIUM HAD GONE 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 088
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:35:23 PM »
I think Wilder would be better going after AJ now.
That would be good for both fighters. AJ knows how to beat him now.
Wilder gets another big payday and also avoids another fight with Fury.
AJ manages to duck Fury again.
Everyone happy.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 107
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 01:41:02 PM »
What's all this talk about equilibrium and ear drums?
He had a cut on his ear....
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 906
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:22:42 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 01:41:02 PM
What's all this talk about equilibrium and ear drums?
He had a cut on his ear....
It was a fucking burst ear drum, not a cut
Hence no balance
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 107
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:34:18 PM »
When I burst my ear drum there was no blood involved....
Although I am hard as fuck
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 107
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:35:09 PM »
Who said it was a burst ear drum?
Maybe the lack of balance was due to getting his head stoved in?
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 107
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:43:19 PM »
Funny how Wilders head coach said after the fight it wasn't a burst ear drum....
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 160
UTB
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 02:53:00 PM »
It was a cut to his ear, not his drum. His trainer said afterwards, and that a couple of stitches were required
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 409
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 02:53:33 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 02:34:18 PM
When I burst my ear drum there was no blood involved....
Although I am hard as fuck
YOU COULDN'T BURST A FUCKING BALLOON 🎈
YA FUCKING BALLOON 👎😂😂😂👎🎈
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 107
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 02:55:16 PM »
You're safe then Tubby
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 409
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WELL DONE FURY.!!!
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 02:58:08 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🎣
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...