February 23, 2020, 08:29:05 AM
Author Topic: HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....  (Read 176 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 387


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 06:03:07 AM »
JUST FOR THAT ENTRANCE    souey rava :lids:


 :wanker:
« Last Edit: Today at 06:08:18 AM by LEON TROTSKY »
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 251



« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:13:48 AM »
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Priv
Posts: 1 315


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:31:09 AM »
Fury absolutely mauling him at the moment, can he keep it up
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 251



« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:32:00 AM »
HOW ARE YOU SCORING IT ???   :lids: :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CapsDave
Posts: 4 221


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:41:35 AM »
BOMBBBBBBBBBB SQUADDDDDDDDDDDDD
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Steboro
Posts: 3 134


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:42:32 AM »
Wilder looked not in it at all.
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 221


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:43:58 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:32:00 AM
HOW ARE YOU SCORING IT ???   :lids: :pd:

Lids has just put a monkey on Wilder to win in the 8th  :lids:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Posts: 648


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:45:23 AM »
HAHAHAHAHHAA OFF TO BED TROTSKY  charles :alf: :nige:

GO AND SLEEP IT OFF ON SETTEE... NO RENT FOR YOUR MISSUS THIS MONTH  :lids: :milkshake:

AND NEW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION... TYSSOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNNN FURYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY  :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME CLANGER  :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 251



« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:49:10 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 17, 2020, 01:48:07 PM
FURY HAS BULKED UP AGAIN TOO  


ONLY MEANS HE WILL HIT THE CANVAS EVEN HARDER THIS TIME AROUND   :like:
      :lids:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Posts: 648


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:49:43 AM »
#TEAMFURY

#SLAYEROFSTROWMAN

#DISARMTHEBOMBSQUAD

#BEERMEBOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Priv
Posts: 1 315


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:06:53 AM »
That burst ear drum early, was pretty much the end of the fight, no chance coming back after that, he should of been pulled out by a doctor right then.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 387


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:09:36 AM »
Quote from: Priv on Today at 07:06:53 AM
That burst ear drum early, was pretty much the end of the fight, no chance coming back after that, he should of been pulled out by a doctor right then.

👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
