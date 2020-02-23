Welcome,
February 23, 2020, 08:29:05 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....
Author
Topic: HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT..... (Read 176 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 387
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....
«
on:
Today
at 06:03:07 AM »
JUST FOR THAT ENTRANCE
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 06:08:18 AM by LEON TROTSKY
»
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 251
Re: HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:13:48 AM »
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Priv
Online
Posts: 1 315
Re: HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:31:09 AM »
Fury absolutely mauling him at the moment, can he keep it up
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 251
Re: HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:32:00 AM »
HOW ARE YOU SCORING IT ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 221
Re: HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:41:35 AM »
BOMBBBBBBBBBB SQUADDDDDDDDDDDDD
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 134
Re: HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:42:32 AM »
Wilder looked not in it at all.
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 221
Re: HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:43:58 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 06:32:00 AM
HOW ARE YOU SCORING IT ???
Lids has just put a monkey on Wilder to win in the 8th
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 648
Re: HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:45:23 AM »
HAHAHAHAHHAA OFF TO BED TROTSKY
GO AND SLEEP IT OFF ON SETTEE... NO RENT FOR YOUR MISSUS THIS MONTH
AND NEW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION... TYSSOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNNN FURYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
BEER ME CLANGER
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 251
Re: HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:49:10 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 17, 2020, 01:48:07 PM
FURY HAS BULKED UP AGAIN TOO
ONLY MEANS HE WILL HIT THE CANVAS EVEN HARDER THIS TIME AROUND
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Offline
Posts: 648
Re: HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:49:43 AM »
#TEAMFURY
#SLAYEROFSTROWMAN
#DISARMTHEBOMBSQUAD
#BEERMEBOYS
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Priv
Online
Posts: 1 315
Re: HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:06:53 AM »
That burst ear drum early, was pretty much the end of the fight, no chance coming back after that, he should of been pulled out by a doctor right then.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 387
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HE WANTS KNOCKING OUT.....
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:09:36 AM »
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 07:06:53 AM
That burst ear drum early, was pretty much the end of the fight, no chance coming back after that, he should of been pulled out by a doctor right then.
👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
