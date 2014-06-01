|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Gibson isnt the problem.
Gibson isn't the problem?
Who appointed
Southgate.
Strachan.
Mowbray.
Karanka.
Monk.
Pullis.
Woodgate.
7 managers in a little over 10 years.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Who do you want him to appoint?
Warnock wouldn't be a bad shout.
Chris Houghton if you could get him.
I'd take big Sam in a heart beat but we probably couldn't afford him.
None of those would come to Boro.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
|
RedSteel
|
Who do you want him to appoint?
Warnock wouldn't be a bad shout.
Chris Houghton if you could get him.
I'd take big Sam in a heart beat but we probably couldn't afford him.
Yup all better and ready to go.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bud Wiser
|
Who do you want him to appoint?
Warnock wouldn't be a bad shout.
Chris Houghton if you could get him.
I'd take big Sam in a heart beat but we probably couldn't afford him.
None of those would come to Boro.
Warnock would.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Fat Sam. He's been there, done it and worn out every t-shirt.
He's made a career out of getting the best out of shit players.
Fucking hell he's not that good otherwise Man Utd would have been on the phone 4 him....
,naw, they've got
giggsy
,
moseey
,
gaaly
,
mouriney
olly at the wheel.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|