Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2020, 08:18:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Time to Act  (Read 351 times)
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 903



View Profile
« on: Today at 05:59:05 PM »
Woodgate has to go now.

Lost to the bottom club today without a shot on target

Lost last week to the now bottom club without a shot on target

If Gibson really loves the Boro then he has to give the thick cunt the push now.....or if Woodgate loves the Boro then he should walk because he must know he is not up to the job.....but of course neither will act
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 191


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:14:49 PM »
Gibson couldn't care less . He appointed the idiot Woodgate. He is responsible for the woeful recruitment set up and overall running of the club. The man is completely clueless. He needs to Bugger off pronto.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 916


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:26:19 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:14:49 PM
Gibson couldn't care less .

Ludicrous thing to say.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 191


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:29:11 PM »
He couldn't care less what the fans think. His connection with the supporters went a while ago. He just keeps on presiding over miserable decline. It's not going to be much of a legacy is it?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 916


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:31:33 PM »
Gibson isnt the problem.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 191


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:32:59 PM »
OK so what is the problem and how can it be solved?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 077


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:35:41 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 06:31:33 PM
Gibson isnt the problem.

Gibson isn't the problem?

Who appointed

Southgate.
Strachan.
Mowbray.
Karanka.
Monk.
Pullis.
Woodgate.

7 managers in a little over 10 years.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 916


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:38:19 PM »
Who did you want him to appoint?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 191


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:39:26 PM »
All together now. " HE DONT KNOW WHAT HE'S DOING!"
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 916


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:40:52 PM »
Who do you want him to appoint?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 630


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:41:08 PM »
Karanka was a good appointment, but instead of backing him Gibson let Downing and Woodgate undermine him and make his position untenable.

Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 630


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:42:22 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 06:40:52 PM
Who do you want him to appoint?

Warnock wouldn't be a bad shout.
Chris Houghton if you could get him.
I'd take big Sam in a heart beat but we probably couldn't afford him.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 916


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:43:47 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:42:22 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 06:40:52 PM
Who do you want him to appoint?

Warnock wouldn't be a bad shout.
Chris Houghton if you could get him.
I'd take big Sam in a heart beat but we probably couldn't afford him.


None of those would come to Boro.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 077


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:44:03 PM »
Fat Sam. He's been there, done it and worn out every t-shirt.

He's made a career out of getting the best out of shit players.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 575

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:44:18 PM »
Ego-maniac Karanka made his own position untenable
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 159

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:44:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:42:22 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 06:40:52 PM
Who do you want him to appoint?

Warnock wouldn't be a bad shout.
Chris Houghton if you could get him.
I'd take big Sam in a heart beat but we probably couldn't afford him.


Yup all better and ready to go.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 575

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:45:20 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 06:43:47 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:42:22 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 06:40:52 PM
Who do you want him to appoint?

Warnock wouldn't be a bad shout.
Chris Houghton if you could get him.
I'd take big Sam in a heart beat but we probably couldn't afford him.


None of those would come to Boro.

Warnock would.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 916


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:58:14 PM »
Doubt hed up sticks from Cornwall at 71 for the bright lights of Hurworth.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 903



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:54:20 PM »
What a fucking knob head Woodgate is. Get him out of the club for good  :wanker:

Woodgate added: Listen, Djeds been doing okay but he needs to do more, he needs to do more.


 :meltdown:
Logged
headset
****
Online Online

Posts: 272


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:03:14 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:44:03 PM
Fat Sam. He's been there, done it and worn out every t-shirt.

He's made a career out of getting the best out of shit players.


Fucking hell he's not that good otherwise Man Utd would have been on the phone 4 him.... mcl
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 903



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:07:58 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:03:14 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:44:03 PM
Fat Sam. He's been there, done it and worn out every t-shirt.

He's made a career out of getting the best out of shit players.


Fucking hell he's not that good otherwise Man Utd would have been on the phone 4 him.... mcl

They couldn't afford him   
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 437


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:13:27 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:03:14 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:44:03 PM
Fat Sam. He's been there, done it and worn out every t-shirt.

He's made a career out of getting the best out of shit players.


Fucking hell he's not that good otherwise Man Utd would have been on the phone 4 him.... mcl
,naw, they've got giggsy, moseey, gaaly, mouriney olly at the wheel. :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 575

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:15:47 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 06:58:14 PM
Doubt hed up sticks from Cornwall at 71 for the bright lights of Hurworth.

On reflection, you're probably right. Warnock doesn't end every sentence with: "Knoworra mean like." So Gibson would never trust him.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 