Time to Act « on: Today at 05:59:05 PM » Woodgate has to go now.



Lost to the bottom club today without a shot on target



Lost last week to the now bottom club without a shot on target



If Gibson really loves the Boro then he has to give the thick cunt the push now.....or if Woodgate loves the Boro then he should walk because he must know he is not up to the job.....but of course neither will act



Posts: 4 191 Re: Time to Act « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:14:49 PM » Gibson couldn't care less . He appointed the idiot Woodgate. He is responsible for the woeful recruitment set up and overall running of the club. The man is completely clueless. He needs to Bugger off pronto.

Posts: 4 191 Re: Time to Act « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:29:11 PM » He couldn't care less what the fans think. His connection with the supporters went a while ago. He just keeps on presiding over miserable decline. It's not going to be much of a legacy is it?

Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 916Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Time to Act « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:31:33 PM » Gibson isnt the problem.

Posts: 4 191 Re: Time to Act « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:32:59 PM » OK so what is the problem and how can it be solved?

Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 916Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Time to Act « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:38:19 PM » Who did you want him to appoint?

Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 916Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Time to Act « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:40:52 PM » Who do you want him to appoint?

Posts: 1 630 Re: Time to Act « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:41:08 PM » Karanka was a good appointment, but instead of backing him Gibson let Downing and Woodgate undermine him and make his position untenable.



Posts: 1 630 Re: Time to Act « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:42:22 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 06:40:52 PM Who do you want him to appoint?



Warnock wouldn't be a bad shout.

Chris Houghton if you could get him.

I'd take big Sam in a heart beat but we probably couldn't afford him.

Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 077Once in every lifetime Re: Time to Act « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:44:03 PM » Fat Sam. He's been there, done it and worn out every t-shirt.

He's made a career out of getting the best out of shit players.



He's made a career out of getting the best out of shit players. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 916Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Time to Act « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:58:14 PM » Doubt hed up sticks from Cornwall at 71 for the bright lights of Hurworth.