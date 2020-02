Gramsci

Time to Act « on: Today at 05:59:05 PM » Woodgate has to go now.



Lost to the bottom club today without a shot on target



Lost last week to the now bottom club without a shot on target



If Gibson really loves the Boro then he has to give the thick cunt the push now.....or if Woodgate loves the Boro then he should walk because he must know he is not up to the job.....but of course neither will act