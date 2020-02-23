Holgateoldskool

Gibbo, just clear off please « on: Yesterday at 05:48:57 PM » Rank bad decision making by him for bloody years. Long gone the days when he could claim to be the saviour. And dont give me the shit about putting money in. Its through incompetence, financial mismanagement and shocking transfer policies. The club is rotten to the fucking core

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:52:32 PM »





👍👍👍👍👍 WITHOUT DOUBT 😡

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:55:08 PM »



Woodgate's the fall guy like Mowbray was..... the next managerial appointment will be the test of Gibson's worth... He can't look forward whilst finances come first...

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:01:13 PM » He is the fall guy however should never have got the job. I am disliking Gibbo to the point of hating where he is taking our club

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:05:51 PM » IF HE HAD A BACKBONE HE WOULD BE ON THE HORATIO TO WARNOCK NOW 👍😡👍

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:10:19 PM » Boro's continuing slide into oblivion is all down to Emperor Gibbo. The decline set in after the final whistle went at Eindohven all those years ago.He is going to be the owner of a League One club soon, unless by some miracle he brings in a competent manager. Even that might not work as the whole squad is shite. Clueless is an adjective that flatters him.

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:10:43 PM » Gibson has been the problem at the club for a long time



now, and people need to open there eye's and smell the coffee.

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:21:43 PM » We were prophets in our own country FN but all the ra Ras could do was resort to ridicule. Well now I'm afraid our warnings are coming to fruition, and it won't be good.

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:22:03 PM »



now, and people need to open there eye's and smell the coffee.



Shut up u silly cunt..... money is the talker in all walks of life.... do u really think a multi millionaire would turn down a good money deal that's slappad on the table... Like me and u not a fuckin chance...



He might fuck up with his managers but he wont fuck off until the price is right.....would u...

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:23:10 PM » I have! Especially on other forums. But there the blind are leading the blind and Gibbo has a free pass to be as bad as he is - for actions many years ago!

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:25:26 PM » And what is the right price? Falling support, relegation threatened, poor value of the squad that is what he has delivered. Shocking indictment and legacy.

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:26:32 PM » Gibson Out !!!

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:38:44 PM »



now, and people need to open there eye's and smell the coffee.



Shut up u silly cunt..... money is the talker in all walks of life.... do u really think a multi millionaire would turn down a good money deal that's slappad on the table... Like me and u not a fuckin chance...



He might fuck up with his managers but he wont fuck off until the price is right.....would u...

Shut up u silly cunt..... money is the talker in all walks of life.... do u really think a multi millionaire would turn down a good money deal that's slappad on the table... Like me and u not a fuckin chance...He might fuck up with his managers but he wont fuck off until the price is right.....would u...



Another deluded cunt speaks utter shite. If you fuck up your managers then hence



you fuck up the club. Your hero Gibson is a megalomaniac, and he's going to run the club into



the ground unfortunately.

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:49:34 PM » If we go down,and I think we will,then Gibson might be tempted to call it a day. He's not getting any younger and it's obvious he is well out of his depth.

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:05:24 PM »



now, and people need to open there eye's and smell the coffee.



Shut up u silly cunt..... money is the talker in all walks of life.... do u really think a multi millionaire would turn down a good money deal that's slappad on the table... Like me and u not a fuckin chance...



He might fuck up with his managers but he wont fuck off until the price is right.....would u...

Shut up u silly cunt..... money is the talker in all walks of life.... do u really think a multi millionaire would turn down a good money deal that's slappad on the table... Like me and u not a fuckin chance...He might fuck up with his managers but he wont fuck off until the price is right.....would u...



Another deluded cunt speaks utter shite. If you fuck up your managers then hence



you fuck up the club. Your hero Gibson is a megalomaniac, and he's going to run the club into



the ground unfortunately.

Another deluded cunt speaks utter shite. If you fuck up your managers then henceyou fuck up the club. Your hero Gibson is a megalomaniac, and he's going to run the club intothe ground unfortunately.



Excellent reply....unless u can buy him out... you'll do as your fucking told or fuck off until some cunt else comes up with the money to buy him out.....money talks cunt and me and u don't have it to put up a fair fight..... deal with it..... or show us the red ones....

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:10:49 PM » And yours is the argument of complete defeatism. Gibbo or bust. We did have a club before Gibbo and will have one long after he goes.

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:21:40 PM »

we nearly didn't due to the poor stewardship of previous boards and directors, that is the one thing above all else gibbo will not let happen.I know lads who support the mackems and geordies who say they would love to have a chairman like him.Never is the expression be careful what you wish for more apt......

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:25:20 PM » Really? A club now skint, falling fan base through complete disillusionment, putting fans off attending through stupidly high walk up prices. We are a lot closer to the dark days than the bright days we had.

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:35:27 PM »

the club is being subsidised and the debt underwritten by Gibson-o'neil,unless they go under (seems they've increased profits 12.5% over last year), the club will not flounder as it did in 86,

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM » we are in the financial shit because of one mans actions. And it will only get worse- much worse. Incompetence and mismanagement of the highest order. So this is the price to pay for having Gibbos insurance policy? Fuck that.

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:47:49 PM »



Take him on then or find somebody who will.....otherwise you're just pissing in the wind... did your mam not tell u the only thing that gives u a voice is money.....otherwise it's just a fucking meanless rant....



u've got money ive got money...even liddle has got money.......but not enough to topple Gibson......

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:49:45 PM » Isn't Gibson currently pre-occupied with this SSI land buy out thingy, just as when he took his eye off the ball previously by putting his neb in when Corus went belly-up around this time in 2009? Ironically another relegation year!!



This has disaster stamped all over it.

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:55:05 PM » So Gibbo has money - so what? He is culpable for the biggest decline in our club for lots of years. He has squandered millions over the years. You accept the shocking stewardship of that is your want. Mine is to openly criticise the way our club is being driven into the ground.

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:55:57 PM »

we nearly didn't due to the poor stewardship of previous boards and directors, that is the one thing above all else gibbo will not let happen.I know lads who support the mackems and geordies who say they would love to have a chairman like him.Never is the expression be careful what you wish for more apt......

we nearly didn't due to the poor stewardship of previous boards and directors, that is the one thing above all else gibbo will not let happen.I know lads who support the mackems andwho say they would love to have a chairman like him.Never is the expression be careful what you wish for more apt......

Defo not the Geordies, they are a regular in the Prem, we havent been since 2009, 11 long fuckin yrs ago

Re: Gibbo, just clear off please « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:56:30 PM »



This has disaster stamped all over it.





Doesn't matter if he's got disaster on everything he touches..... Unless some cunt fancies buying Boro for a sum that pleases him, and is worth more than every cunt that thinks Woodgate is a shite manager and that includes daft lad Rick... .. Then you'll dance 2 his tune after every boro defeat....