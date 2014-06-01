Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Going Down.  (Read 235 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Today at 05:33:42 PM »
We are fucked.
Glory Glory Man United
Flyers Nap
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:40:10 PM »
Fook off Gibbo
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:41:47 PM »
Quote from: Flyers Nap on Today at 05:40:10 PM
Fook off Gibbo

 
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:44:01 PM »
Yeah, Gibson played shite today.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Flyers Nap
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:47:16 PM »
He appointed this shite.

Will you still want him as chairman when were a mid table div 1 team.

Amer never got us there.
T_Bone
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:47:47 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 05:44:01 PM
Yeah, Gibson played shite today.


He means Steve Gibson idiot  lost
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:56:25 PM »
This aloof fool is overseeing the club to oblivion.
BoroPE
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:56:55 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:33:42 PM
We are fucked.



Who Man U ? 
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:58:09 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 05:56:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:33:42 PM
We are fucked.



Who Man U ? 


No Man City mcl
Glory Glory Man United
BoroPE
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:59:11 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:58:18 PM
Did the boo him off..... :basil:

I would imagine so given the position of the tunnel.  klins
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:01:51 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 05:44:01 PM
Yeah, Gibson played shite today.


FUCK OFF TERRY YOU BORING FUCKING CUNT  👍😡👍

YOU ARE A LUMP OF FUCKING WOOD YOU DAFT CUNT 👍🤡👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
