Half Time:





A real lack of quality from both sides. Them fuckers look more likely though every shot is tame or well wide.







We can't kind anything like a killer pass. Most likely chance of a goal appears to be coming from down Howson's side. Though he's obsessed with using his left foot for some unknown reason.





Friend keeps giving the ball away. Of all people, Shotton is taking care of him.





The referee is giving us fuck all. A poor game not being helped by a referee who clearly doesn't understand what he's doing.







It's windy as fuck. We should be shooting whenever possible. Getting the corners & the attacking throws (Shotton will launch them). This happens far too often with our team. A lack of common sense.



One goal wins this game... Britt for me...