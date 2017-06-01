Welcome,
My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
Jake Andrews
My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:25:52 PM »
Jake Andrews
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:27:12 PM »
We started off decent. Last ten minutes have been wave after wave of Barnsley attack.
Bobupanddown
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:30:18 PM »
The quality of the football is fucking dire.
headset
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:41:12 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 04:27:12 PM
We started off decent. Last ten minutes have been wave after wave of Barnsley attack.
..... take 0-0 at half time......then take things from then on wards...
mingebag
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:43:25 PM »
Not much of a match report Mr Andrews to be honest?
Gramsci
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:52:39 PM »
No shots on target in the 1st half...we are consistent if nowt else
monkeyman
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:52:54 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 04:43:25 PM
Not much of a match report Mr Andrews to be honest?
MAYBE THERE IS NOTHING TO REPORT APART FROM WE CANT GET OUT OF OUR HALF
AND CONSTANT STRAY PASSES
Jake Andrews
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 04:53:27 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 04:43:25 PM
Not much of a match report Mr Andrews to be honest?
headset
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 04:57:07 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 04:43:25 PM
Not much of a match report Mr Andrews to be honest?
U not watching it? do u really need a match report...
get uself a vpn u tight cunt
mingebag
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 04:57:34 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:52:54 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 04:43:25 PM
Not much of a match report Mr Andrews to be honest?
MAYBE THERE IS NOTHING TO REPORT APART FROM WE CANT GET OUT OF OUR HALF
AND CONSTANT STRAY PASSES
Cheers Mr Monkey
mingebag
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 04:58:30 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 04:57:07 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 04:43:25 PM
Not much of a match report Mr Andrews to be honest?
U not watching it? do u really need a match report...
get uself a vpn u tight cunt
mingebag by name
calamity
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 04:58:57 PM »
Being outplayed, comprehensively
Jake Andrews
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 05:00:26 PM »
Half Time:
A real lack of quality from both sides. Them fuckers look more likely though every shot is tame or well wide.
We can't kind anything like a killer pass. Most likely chance of a goal appears to be coming from down Howson's side. Though he's obsessed with using his left foot for some unknown reason.
Friend keeps giving the ball away. Of all people, Shotton is taking care of him.
The referee is giving us fuck all. A poor game not being helped by a referee who clearly doesn't understand what he's doing.
It's windy as fuck. We should be shooting whenever possible. Getting the corners & the attacking throws (Shotton will launch them). This happens far too often with our team. A lack of common sense.
headset
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 05:02:52 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 04:58:30 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 04:57:07 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 04:43:25 PM
Not much of a match report Mr Andrews to be honest?
U not watching it? do u really need a match report...
get uself a vpn u tight cunt
mingebag by name
Fuck me I walked into that one...
headset
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 05:08:57 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 05:00:26 PM
Half Time:
A real lack of quality from both sides. Them fuckers look more likely though every shot is tame or well wide.
We can't kind anything like a killer pass. Most likely chance of a goal appears to be coming from down Howson's side. Though he's obsessed with using his left foot for some unknown reason.
Friend keeps giving the ball away. Of all people, Shotton is taking care of him.
The referee is giving us fuck all. A poor game not being helped by a referee who clearly doesn't understand what he's doing.
It's windy as fuck. We should be shooting whenever possible. Getting the corners & the attacking throws (Shotton will launch them). This happens far too often with our team. A lack of common sense.
One goal wins this game... Britt for me...
mingebag
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 05:10:08 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 05:08:57 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 05:00:26 PM
Half Time:
A real lack of quality from both sides. Them fuckers look more likely though every shot is tame or well wide.
We can't kind anything like a killer pass. Most likely chance of a goal appears to be coming from down Howson's side. Though he's obsessed with using his left foot for some unknown reason.
Friend keeps giving the ball away. Of all people, Shotton is taking care of him.
The referee is giving us fuck all. A poor game not being helped by a referee who clearly doesn't understand what he's doing.
It's windy as fuck. We should be shooting whenever possible. Getting the corners & the attacking throws (Shotton will launch them). This happens far too often with our team. A lack of common sense.
One goal wins this game... Britt for me...
Own goal
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 05:20:03 PM »
Didn;t see the first half but we're looking reasonably OK this half. I'm confident we can get a win.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 05:28:22 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 05:21:31 PM
I think that dirty cunt in commentary from BBC tees....will shot his lot if Barnsley score the dirty twat.... he spunks up for the opposition to much for my liking....the
I'm on a cricfree stream so cannot hear him - it's just gone down so can't see anything atm... maybe for the best...
headset
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 05:33:07 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 05:28:22 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 05:21:31 PM
I think that dirty cunt in commentary from BBC tees....will shot his lot if Barnsley score the dirty twat.... he spunks up for the opposition to much for my liking....the
I'm on a cricfree stream so cannot hear him - it's just gone down so can't see anything atm... maybe for the best...
fuckin hell it's all gone pete tong
Jake Andrews
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 05:58:00 PM »
The majority have now turned.
"You're not fit to wear the shirt!"
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 06:00:16 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 05:20:03 PM
Didn;t see the first half but we're looking reasonably OK this half. I'm confident we can get a win.
Jake Andrews
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 06:00:30 PM »
Woodgate slithered off the cunt leaving Leo to try & reason with the crowd.
Something happened with Gestede. He looked like he went for some of our own by the tunnel. Steward pulled him away. Something was off. All the Players were shaking hands like they do & Gestede walked straight to the tunnel which is right next to the Away Supporters.
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 478
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 06:23:08 PM »
I've parked in a right dodgy place. Need to get a fucking move on. Player Ratings could be a while.
You know the score. They were all dogshit. Some were worse than dogshit. Friend, Makoudi, Saville, Fletcher & Gestede being the main culprits.
monkeyman
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 06:29:46 PM »
TO THINK FANS COULD NOT WAIT FOR FRIEND TO GET BACK FROM INJURY
HE IS FUCKING SHITE AND IT LOOKS LIKE HE IS GETTING A NEW CONTRACT
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 06:37:44 PM »
I must admit, I was one of those saying Friend's natural progression would be to take up a left sided central defensive role, even though it was a couple of years ago. Judging by his performance last week and apparently today, I was sadly mistaken.
Bill Buxton
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 06:50:31 PM »
When did he last have a half decent season for Boro?
Holgateoldskool
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 07:19:46 PM »
Apparently Yusuf - our Bro fan who adopted us as his club-confronted Gestede after the game. Yusuf , youd be ok, if his punches were as accurate as his shooting he wouldnt lay a hand on you!
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 07:44:33 PM »
YUSEF A PROPER FAN UNLIKE YOU YA OLD DWEEB
BEER ME DRONGO
Holgateoldskool
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 07:58:00 PM »
Try spelling his name correctly fucking thicko
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 08:02:09 PM »
WHOA SORRY THAT I DONT FOLLOW HIM ON TINDER LIKE YOU
BEER ME YOU OVERTHE HILL TWIT
Holgateoldskool
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 08:04:42 PM »
You are the most stupid poster on here. Immature, childish, incapable of behaving like an adult. Frankly you deserve pity for being so stupid.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 08:09:10 PM »
SHUT IT OR I WILL SPARK YOU OUT
BEER ME BOYS
Holgateoldskool
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
at 08:16:06 PM »
Get yer mam to put extra chocolate in your bed time drink as you are sooooo hard.
mingebag
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #33 on:
Yesterday
at 08:34:16 PM »
Yusef been on twitter saying there was no disagreement with Donkey cunt
He was having a bit of a chin wag with the wage stealing cunt
MF(c) DOOM
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #34 on:
Yesterday
at 08:42:44 PM »
Only one player came out of that game with any credit and that was Ryan Shotton, he did brilliantly. Johnson was reasonable, the rest were dogshit.
If wasnt yusef who confronted Gestede, it was someone in a vivienne westwood top being an abusive prick and Gestede reacted and then it all went up. Felt a bit for woodgate, he tried to clap through the abuse. Poor adam clayton was an unused sub and was first to applaud the fans but just got roasted. Bad atmosphere that, will take a it of coming back from
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #35 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:10 PM »
SO IT WASNT YUSEF?
NOT LIKE OLDFOOL TO MAKE SUMMAT UP ABOUT A BORO AWAY GAME
BEER ME BOYS
Holgateoldskool
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #36 on:
Yesterday
at 10:10:17 PM »
Why does it bother you , you prat? Who is it you support? Celtic? City? Chelsea?classic schoolboy tendencies of glory seeking, guess that fits in with your persona really. Child like!
Gramsci
Re: My Official Player Ratings For Our Away Game At A Wet & Windy Barnsley
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 03:04:22 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 10:10:17 PM
Why does it bother you , you prat? Who is it you support? Celtic? City? Chelsea?classic schoolboy tendencies of glory seeking, guess that fits in with your persona really. Child like!
I get the feeling that he is looking for posts like this and the numerous others you have made in response to the Beerson...you'll not win this one lad....full of bud light and he knows how to fight
