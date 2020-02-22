Welcome,
February 22, 2020, 03:36:08 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GOOD BET TODAY 👍
Author
Topic: GOOD BET TODAY 👍 (Read 156 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 369
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
GOOD BET TODAY 👍
«
on:
Today
at 12:39:36 PM »
CHELSEA TO WIN AND GIROUD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 👍💷💷💷👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 687
Re: GOOD BET TODAY 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:42:34 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:39:36 PM
CHELSEA TO WIN AND GIROUD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 👍💷💷💷👍
BOTH TEAMS ARE PLAYING SHITE
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 369
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: GOOD BET TODAY 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:44:22 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 12:42:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:39:36 PM
CHELSEA TO WIN AND GIROUD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 👍💷💷💷👍
BOTH TEAMS ARE PLAYING SHITE
CHELSKI WHERE UNLUCKY AGAINST MAN UTD... GIROUD WILL SCORE TODAY 👍💷👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 244
Re: GOOD BET TODAY 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:44:56 PM »
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:46:48 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 687
Re: GOOD BET TODAY 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:45:55 PM »
TOP PUNTING ONCE AGAIN FROM LIDS
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 369
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: GOOD BET TODAY 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:48:30 PM »
1 BET UP GIROUD TO SCORE ANYTIME 👍
NEXT BET GIROUD TO SCORE ANYTIME AND CHELSEA TO WIN 👍💷💷💷👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 087
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: GOOD BET TODAY 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:27:10 PM »
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 623
Re: GOOD BET TODAY 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:38:34 PM »
Is this the first bet Lids has called right?
Fair play
Fair play
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 369
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: GOOD BET TODAY 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:22:13 PM »
THE VILLAGE IDIOT STRIKES AGAIN 👍😂😂😂💷💷💷😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
headset
Online
Posts: 253
Re: GOOD BET TODAY 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:24:52 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 03:22:13 PM
THE VILLAGE IDIOT STRIKES AGAIN 👍😂😂😂💷💷💷😂😂😂👍
i'll give u that one
..... I liked it and thought about it but never went with it.... bastard
