Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2020, 03:36:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: GOOD BET TODAY 👍  (Read 156 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 369


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:39:36 PM »
CHELSEA TO WIN AND GIROUD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS  👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 687


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:42:34 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:39:36 PM
CHELSEA TO WIN AND GIROUD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS  👍💷💷💷👍
BOTH TEAMS ARE PLAYING SHITE
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 369


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:44:22 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:42:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:39:36 PM
CHELSEA TO WIN AND GIROUD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS  👍💷💷💷👍
BOTH TEAMS ARE PLAYING SHITE

CHELSKI WHERE UNLUCKY AGAINST MAN UTD... GIROUD WILL SCORE TODAY  👍💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 244



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:44:56 PM »
   mick   :lids:
« Last Edit: Today at 01:46:48 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 687


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:45:55 PM »
 :mido: TOP PUNTING ONCE AGAIN FROM LIDS
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 369


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:48:30 PM »
1 BET UP GIROUD TO SCORE ANYTIME 👍
NEXT BET GIROUD TO SCORE ANYTIME AND CHELSEA TO WIN 👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 087


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:27:10 PM »
 



 jc
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 623


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:38:34 PM »
Is this the first bet Lids has called right?

Fair play  :beer: :beer:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 369


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:22:13 PM »
THE VILLAGE IDIOT STRIKES AGAIN  👍😂😂😂💷💷💷😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
headset
****
Online Online

Posts: 253


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:24:52 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:22:13 PM
THE VILLAGE IDIOT STRIKES AGAIN  👍😂😂😂💷💷💷😂😂😂👍

i'll give u that one :like:..... I liked it and thought about it but never went with it.... bastard souey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 