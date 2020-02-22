Welcome,
February 22, 2020, 12:50:58 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GOOD BET TODAY 👍
Author
Topic: GOOD BET TODAY 👍 (Read 19 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 355
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
GOOD BET TODAY 👍
«
on:
Today
at 12:39:36 PM »
CHELSEA TO WIN AND GIROUD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 682
Re: GOOD BET TODAY 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:42:34 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:39:36 PM
CHELSEA TO WIN AND GIROUD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 👍💷💷💷👍
BOTH TEAMS ARE PLAYING SHITE
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 355
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: GOOD BET TODAY 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:44:22 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 12:42:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:39:36 PM
CHELSEA TO WIN AND GIROUD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 👍💷💷💷👍
BOTH TEAMS ARE PLAYING SHITE
CHELSKI WHERE UNLUCKY AGAINST MAN UTD... GIROUD WILL SCORE TODAY 👍💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
