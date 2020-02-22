Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2020, 12:50:58 PM
Author Topic: GOOD BET TODAY 👍  (Read 19 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 12:39:36 PM »
CHELSEA TO WIN AND GIROUD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS  👍💷💷💷👍
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:42:34 PM »
CHELSEA TO WIN AND GIROUD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS  👍💷💷💷👍
BOTH TEAMS ARE PLAYING SHITE
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:44:22 PM »
CHELSEA TO WIN AND GIROUD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS  👍💷💷💷👍
BOTH TEAMS ARE PLAYING SHITE

CHELSKI WHERE UNLUCKY AGAINST MAN UTD... GIROUD WILL SCORE TODAY  👍💷👍
