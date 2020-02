Re: BIG PRESSURE ON WOODGATE « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:47:15 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:14:04 PM Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:10:01 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:42:31 AM

LETS HOPE HE DON'T LOOK LIKE THIS AFTER THE GAME. 👍



COULD OF WENT... 2 BUSES GOING FROM THE BRUNNIES BUT I GOT BETTER THINGS TO DO WITH A 100 SHEETS 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍

BUT YER I KNOW WHAT YER MEAN

BEEN ABOUT 5 TIMES.... I HAVE A FEELING ITS GONNA BE A SHIT DAY FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE..... I WAS HOPING WE GET BACK ON TRACK AS ITS DIRTY LEEDS ON WEDNESDAY 👍



BUT MY FAITH IN WOODY IS NIX 👎 HE AINT GOT A CLUE EVEN WHAT HIS BEST TEAM AND FORMATION IS 👎

I am stunned. I agree with every word of one of Trotsky's posts. Need to have a lie down