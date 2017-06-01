LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 72 369I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « on: Today at 09:25:59 AM »





THE ALABAMA HAMMER WILL MAKE MINCEMEAT OF ALL THAT

tunstall

Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:48:46 AM » i hope - and think - that Fury will put the stupid gob shite in his place - on his back on the canvas

Gramsci

Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:54:47 AM » He's carrying far too much weight - he is going for the knockout, no doubt. Wrong way forward for him I reckon. Is he gonna be able to avoid that right over the top.....unlikely

Jake Andrews

Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:28:10 AM » Wilder being unnaturally heavy is the real story.



Though I can't say I trust the scales.







Hearing that crowd for just the Weigh-In has given me a bit more confidence in the Judges giving Fury what he deserved the last time.

BarnesBoroFC

Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:50:23 AM » Dunno how much can be taken from that. The British fighter usually pulls the better crowd at the weigh in.

I seem to remember hearing Mayweather got booed when he weighed in against Hatton.

Tortured_Mind

Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:13:20 AM » https://www.oddschecker.com/boxing/deontay-wilder-v-tyson-fury/winner

Priv

Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:13:24 AM » Fury has packed some muscle on its not like hes fattened up again, hes leaner than his last fight, done it the right way as well, dropped the fat then bulked up properly. Wilders weight gain is interesting hes obviously worried about furys size.

Tortured_Mind

Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:34:35 AM » THEY SEEMED CONFIDENT ABOUT FURY ON THE SPORTS SHOW I LISTENED TO THE OTHER NIGHT !!!

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





LEON TROTSKY

Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:39:03 AM » 19 STONE 7 POUNDS 👍



LIKE I SAID NEARLY 20 CLEM 😂😂😂

Gramsci

Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:40:35 PM » Quote from: Priv on Today at 11:13:24 AM Fury has packed some muscle on its not like hes fattened up again, hes leaner than his last fight, done it the right way as well, dropped the fat then bulked up properly. Wilders weight gain is interesting hes obviously worried about furys size.



still carrying too much though - it shows he is going for the KO, which could literally be his downfall

Tortured_Mind

Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:51:12 PM » WHERE ARE YOU WATCHING IT ???

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:00:12 PM » If someone is 56 are they nearly six foot?