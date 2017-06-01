Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2020, 03:35:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!  (Read 282 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 369


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:25:59 AM »
THE ALABAMA  HAMMER  WILL  MAKE MINCEMEAT OF ALL THAT    :like: charles charles charles :like:


 :lids: :lids:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 094


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:48:46 AM »
i hope - and think - that Fury will put the stupid gob shite in his place - on his back on the canvas
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 897



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:54:47 AM »
He's carrying far too much weight - he is going for the knockout, no doubt. Wrong way forward for him I reckon. Is he gonna be able to avoid that right over the top.....unlikely  klins
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 219


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:18:53 AM »
Nearly 19 Clem
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 471



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:28:10 AM »
Wilder being unnaturally heavy is the real story.

Though I can't say I trust the scales.



Hearing that crowd for just the Weigh-In has given me a bit more confidence in the Judges giving Fury what he deserved the last time.
Logged
BarnesBoroFC
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 439


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:50:23 AM »
Dunno how much can be taken from that. The British fighter usually pulls the better crowd at the weigh in.
I seem to remember hearing Mayweather got booed when he weighed in against Hatton.
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 163


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:57:12 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:18:53 AM
Nearly 19 Clem

Don't let a Clem spoils a good story. 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 087


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:11:02 AM »
That cunt has definitely flounced like.




 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 244



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:13:20 AM »
https://www.oddschecker.com/boxing/deontay-wilder-v-tyson-fury/winner
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 313


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:13:24 AM »
Fury has packed some muscle on its not like hes fattened up again, hes leaner than his last fight, done it the right way as well, dropped the fat then bulked up properly. Wilders weight gain is interesting hes obviously worried about furys size.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 244



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:34:35 AM »
THEY SEEMED CONFIDENT ABOUT FURY ON THE SPORTS SHOW I LISTENED TO THE OTHER NIGHT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 369


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:39:03 AM »
19 STONE 7 POUNDS  👍

LIKE I SAID NEARLY 20 CLEM  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 897



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:40:35 PM »
Quote from: Priv on Today at 11:13:24 AM
Fury has packed some muscle on its not like hes fattened up again, hes leaner than his last fight, done it the right way as well, dropped the fat then bulked up properly. Wilders weight gain is interesting hes obviously worried about furys size.

still carrying too much though - it shows he is going for the KO, which could literally be his downfall
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 219


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:48:01 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:39:03 AM
19 STONE 7 POUNDS  👍

LIKE I SAID NEARLY 20 CLEM  😂😂😂

 :duh:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 244



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:51:12 PM »
 :lids: WHERE ARE YOU WATCHING IT ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 903


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:00:12 PM »
If someone is 56 are they nearly six foot?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 648


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:03:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:39:03 AM
19 STONE 7 POUNDS  👍

LIKE I SAID NEARLY 20 CLEM  😂😂😂

You of all people should not be going on about people weight. Poor show village. 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂👍🍉🍉
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 501


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:04:57 PM »
Thats Liddles target weight at Fat Club
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 648


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:06:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:04:57 PM
Thats Liddles target weight at Fat Club

Per boob 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂😂😂🍉🍉
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 423


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:28:21 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:00:12 PM
If someone is 56 are they nearly six foot?
there is a tendency in boxing to round up to the higher weight,possibly to do with boxers coming in on the maximum weight in other divisions, it suggest problems making the weight or lack of preparation,obviously not in this case.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 