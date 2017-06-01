Welcome,
February 22, 2020, 03:35:58 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
Author
Topic: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! (Read 282 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 369
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
on:
Today
at 09:25:59 AM »
THE ALABAMA HAMMER WILL MAKE MINCEMEAT OF ALL THAT
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 094
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:48:46 AM »
i hope - and think - that Fury will put the stupid gob shite in his place - on his back on the canvas
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 897
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:54:47 AM »
He's carrying far too much weight - he is going for the knockout, no doubt. Wrong way forward for him I reckon. Is he gonna be able to avoid that right over the top.....unlikely
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 219
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:18:53 AM »
Nearly 19 Clem
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 471
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:28:10 AM »
Wilder being unnaturally heavy is the real story.
Though I can't say I trust the scales.
Hearing that crowd for just the Weigh-In has given me a bit more confidence in the Judges giving Fury what he deserved the last time.
Logged
BarnesBoroFC
Offline
Posts: 439
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:50:23 AM »
Dunno how much can be taken from that. The British fighter usually pulls the better crowd at the weigh in.
I seem to remember hearing Mayweather got booed when he weighed in against Hatton.
Logged
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 163
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:57:12 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 10:18:53 AM
Nearly 19 Clem
Don't let a Clem spoils a good story.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 087
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:11:02 AM »
That cunt has definitely flounced like.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 244
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:13:20 AM »
https://www.oddschecker.com/boxing/deontay-wilder-v-tyson-fury/winner
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 313
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:13:24 AM »
Fury has packed some muscle on its not like hes fattened up again, hes leaner than his last fight, done it the right way as well, dropped the fat then bulked up properly. Wilders weight gain is interesting hes obviously worried about furys size.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 244
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:34:35 AM »
THEY SEEMED CONFIDENT ABOUT FURY ON THE SPORTS SHOW I LISTENED TO THE OTHER NIGHT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 369
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:39:03 AM »
19 STONE 7 POUNDS 👍
LIKE I SAID NEARLY 20 CLEM 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 897
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:40:35 PM »
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 11:13:24 AM
Fury has packed some muscle on its not like hes fattened up again, hes leaner than his last fight, done it the right way as well, dropped the fat then bulked up properly. Wilders weight gain is interesting hes obviously worried about furys size.
still carrying too much though - it shows he is going for the KO, which could literally be his downfall
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 219
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:48:01 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:39:03 AM
19 STONE 7 POUNDS 👍
LIKE I SAID NEARLY 20 CLEM 😂😂😂
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 244
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:51:12 PM »
WHERE ARE YOU WATCHING IT ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 903
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:00:12 PM »
If someone is 56 are they nearly six foot?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
ZombieTits
Online
Posts: 648
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 03:03:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:39:03 AM
19 STONE 7 POUNDS 👍
LIKE I SAID NEARLY 20 CLEM 😂😂😂
You of all people should not be going on about people weight. Poor show village. 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂👍🍉🍉
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 501
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 03:04:57 PM »
Thats Liddles target weight at Fat Club
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieTits
Online
Posts: 648
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 03:06:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:04:57 PM
Thats Liddles target weight at Fat Club
Per boob 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂😂😂🍉🍉
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 423
The ace face.
Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!!
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 03:28:21 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 03:00:12 PM
If someone is 56 are they nearly six foot?
there is a tendency in boxing to round up to the higher weight,possibly to do with boxers coming in on the maximum weight in other divisions, it suggest problems making the weight or lack of preparation,obviously not in this case.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
