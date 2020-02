LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 369





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 369I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « on: Today at 09:25:59 AM »





THE ALABAMA HAMMER WILL MAKE MINCEMEAT OF ALL THAT Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 094





Posts: 3 094 Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:48:46 AM » i hope - and think - that Fury will put the stupid gob shite in his place - on his back on the canvas Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 897







Posts: 7 897 Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:54:47 AM » He's carrying far too much weight - he is going for the knockout, no doubt. Wrong way forward for him I reckon. Is he gonna be able to avoid that right over the top.....unlikely Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 471







Posts: 10 471 Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:28:10 AM » Wilder being unnaturally heavy is the real story.



Though I can't say I trust the scales.







Hearing that crowd for just the Weigh-In has given me a bit more confidence in the Judges giving Fury what he deserved the last time. Logged

BarnesBoroFC

Offline



Posts: 439





Posts: 439 Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:50:23 AM » Dunno how much can be taken from that. The British fighter usually pulls the better crowd at the weigh in.

I seem to remember hearing Mayweather got booed when he weighed in against Hatton. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 244







TMPosts: 14 244 Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:13:20 AM » https://www.oddschecker.com/boxing/deontay-wilder-v-tyson-fury/winner Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 313





Posts: 1 313 Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:13:24 AM » Fury has packed some muscle on it’s not like he’s fattened up again, he’s leaner than his last fight, done it the right way as well, dropped the fat then bulked up properly. Wilders weight gain is interesting he’s obviously worried about fury’s size. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 244







TMPosts: 14 244 Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:34:35 AM » THEY SEEMED CONFIDENT ABOUT FURY ON THE SPORTS SHOW I LISTENED TO THE OTHER NIGHT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 369





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 369I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:39:03 AM » 19 STONE 7 POUNDS 👍



LIKE I SAID NEARLY 20 CLEM 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 897







Posts: 7 897 Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:40:35 PM » Quote from: Priv on Today at 11:13:24 AM Fury has packed some muscle on it’s not like he’s fattened up again, he’s leaner than his last fight, done it the right way as well, dropped the fat then bulked up properly. Wilders weight gain is interesting he’s obviously worried about fury’s size.



still carrying too much though - it shows he is going for the KO, which could literally be his downfall still carrying too much though - it shows he is going for the KO, which could literally be his downfall Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 244







TMPosts: 14 244 Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:51:12 PM » WHERE ARE YOU WATCHING IT ??? WHERE ARE YOU WATCHING IT ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 903





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 903Pull your socks up Tel. Re: FURY NEARLY 20 CLEM !!! « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:00:12 PM » If someone is 5’6” are they nearly six foot? Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures