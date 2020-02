LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





JOKER !!!
« on: Today at 09:15:58 AM »
WATCHED IT LAST NIGHT 👍



FUCKING SHITE 👎



THERE IS BETTER AND BIGGER FUCKING CLOWNS 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 ON ERE 👍😂😂😂👍

Tortured_Mind



Re: JOKER !!!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:23:52 AM »
I KNOW SOMEONE WHO'S WATCHED IT ABOUT 10 TIMES AND BOUGHT THE DVD SO IT CAN'T BE THAT BAD ESPECIALLY AS THE EXPERTS GAVE IT AN AWARD TOO !!!

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: JOKER !!!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:28:37 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:23:52 AM
I KNOW SOMEONE WHO'S WATCHED IT ABOUT 10 TIMES AND BOUGHT THE DVD SO IT CAN'T BE THAT BAD ESPECIALLY AS THE EXPERTS GAVE IT AN AWARD TOO !!!





THE LEADING ACTOR GOT THE AWARD





IT'S HYPED UP SHITE



THE LEADING ACTOR GOT THE AWARD

IT'S HYPED UP SHITE

THE SEPTIC TANKS GO MAD FOR THIS SHIT.......THE NUTTY CUNT REMINDED ME A BIT OF YOU

Snoozy

Re: JOKER !!!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:44:39 AM »
Watched Hunters last night on Amazon Prime. Set in 1975 about Jewish Nazi hunters in America, first episode was great but episode two turned in to a Buffy The Vampire Slayer type thing with the various hunters having superpowers etc. Very PC too, one is a Jackie Chan type character and another a hot female version of Huggy Bear from Starsky and Hutch. Not planning on going back to watch E3 but wife bloody liked it!

tunstall

Re: JOKER !!!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:47:34 AM »
Joker is one of the best movies i've seen for years



superbly acted, written, scored and directed



Logged