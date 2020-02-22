Tortured_Mind



« on: Yesterday at 11:43:52 PM » YER KNOW I MISS LISTENING TO HIS SHOW AND OUR TUNE.



I CERTAINLY USED TO SHED A LOT OF TEARS TO THAT ALONG WITH THE NEXT MAN AND I'M SURE YOU DID TO.



I CERTAINLY USED TO SHED A LOT OF TEARS TO THAT ALONG WITH THE NEXT MAN AND I'M SURE YOU DID TO.

THEY CERTAINLY DON'T MAKE RADIO SHOWS THE WAY THEY USED TO !!!

Re: SIMES !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:45:14 PM »



https://youtu.be/C6ZDsUGiGqM

Re: SIMES !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:13:23 AM »

Re: SIMES !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:20:22 AM »



https://youtu.be/wcVt67FOZek