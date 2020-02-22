Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2020, 01:02:15 AM
SIMES !!!  (Read 72 times)
Tortured_Mind
Yesterday at 11:43:52 PM
YER KNOW I MISS LISTENING TO HIS SHOW AND OUR TUNE.

I CERTAINLY USED TO SHED A LOT OF TEARS TO THAT ALONG WITH THE NEXT MAN AND I'M SURE YOU DID TO.

THEY CERTAINLY DON'T MAKE RADIO SHOWS THE WAY THEY USED TO !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:45:14 PM
 jc

  https://youtu.be/C6ZDsUGiGqM    :mido:
Logged
monkeyman
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:04 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 11:45:14 PM
jc

  https://youtu.be/C6ZDsUGiGqM    :mido:
THANKS FOR THAT T.M I HAVE NOT HEARD THAT FOR YEARS TOTALLY FORGOT ABOUT IT SHED A FEW TEARS ALSO  lost
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:13:23 AM
 cry
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Reply #4 on: Today at 12:20:22 AM
 jc

https://youtu.be/wcVt67FOZek    :lids:
Logged
Skinz
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:30:51 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:20:22 AM
jc

https://youtu.be/wcVt67FOZek    :lids:

And you wonder why aliens haven't landed
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:34:03 AM
:ufo:
WHERE ARE YOU ???   :pd:
Logged
