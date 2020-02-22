Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 22, 2020, 01:02:10 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SIMES !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: SIMES !!! (Read 71 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 236
SIMES !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:52 PM »
YER KNOW I MISS LISTENING TO HIS SHOW AND OUR TUNE.
I CERTAINLY USED TO SHED A LOT OF TEARS TO THAT ALONG WITH THE NEXT MAN AND I'M SURE YOU DID TO.
THEY CERTAINLY DON'T MAKE RADIO SHOWS THE WAY THEY USED TO !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 236
Re: SIMES !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:14 PM »
https://youtu.be/C6ZDsUGiGqM
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 677
Re: SIMES !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:07:04 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 11:45:14 PM
https://youtu.be/C6ZDsUGiGqM
THANKS FOR THAT T.M I HAVE NOT HEARD THAT FOR YEARS TOTALLY FORGOT ABOUT IT SHED A FEW TEARS ALSO
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 236
Re: SIMES !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:13:23 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 236
Re: SIMES !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:20:22 AM »
https://youtu.be/wcVt67FOZek
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 061
Re: SIMES !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:30:51 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 12:20:22 AM
https://youtu.be/wcVt67FOZek
And you wonder why aliens haven't landed
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 236
Re: SIMES !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:34:03 AM »
WHERE ARE YOU ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...