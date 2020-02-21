Welcome,
February 21, 2020, 09:51:10 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wonder how the EU will deal with this
Author
Topic: Wonder how the EU will deal with this (Read 61 times)
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 573
Wonder how the EU will deal with this
Today
at 08:36:36 PM »
https://www.aol.co.uk/news/2020/02/21/no-deal-in-sight-as-frugal-four-stamp-down-on-eu-budget/
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 617
Re: Wonder how the EU will deal with this
Today
at 09:36:49 PM »
Fucking hell.
Is AOL still going in some form?
