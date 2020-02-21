Welcome,
February 21, 2020, 08:15:15 PM
Got me new passport today
Author
Topic: Got me new passport today (Read 115 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 495
Got me new passport today
«
on:
Today
at 05:14:56 PM »
And its still maroon
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 7 888
Re: Got me new passport today
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:04:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:14:56 PM
And its still maroon
Were the French company who were turning them British Blue on strike or summat
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 901
Re: Got me new passport today
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:07:40 PM »
They're using up the last maroon ones on shithouse remainers so we can identify them at airports and throw things.
Edit - Have a nice weekend
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 06:22:29 PM by TerryCochranesSocks
»
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 069
Re: Got me new passport today
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:08:53 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 06:04:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:14:56 PM
And its still maroon
Were the French company who were turning them British Blue on strike or summat
No. They can't get them into the UK because the traffic jam at Dover is 138 miles long.
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 231
Re: Got me new passport today
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:12:12 PM »
The only people Ive ever heard banging on about the colour of passports is Remainers
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 336
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Got me new passport today
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:00:25 PM »
THE COLOUR OF YA FUCKING FACE WHEN LISAS BOYFRIEND GOT A GRIP OF YER 👍😂😂😂😂😂👍
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 7 888
Re: Got me new passport today
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:03:49 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Today
at 07:12:12 PM
The only people Ive ever heard banging on about the colour of passports is Remainers
Do you hang out with a few like
