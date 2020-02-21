Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 21, 2020, 08:15:15 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Got me new passport today  (Read 115 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 40 495


« on: Today at 05:14:56 PM »
And its still maroon  :homer: :homer:
Gramsci
Posts: 7 888



« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:04:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:14:56 PM
And its still maroon  :homer: :homer:

Were the French company who were turning them British Blue on strike or summat  charles
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 901


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:07:40 PM »
They're using up the last maroon ones on shithouse remainers so we can identify them at airports and throw things.



Edit - Have a nice weekend
« Last Edit: Today at 06:22:29 PM by TerryCochranesSocks » Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 069


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:08:53 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 06:04:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:14:56 PM
And its still maroon  :homer: :homer:

Were the French company who were turning them British Blue on strike or summat  charles



No. They can't get them into the UK because the traffic jam at Dover is 138 miles long.




 mcl
Snoozy
Posts: 231


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:12:12 PM »
The only people Ive ever heard banging on about the colour of passports is Remainers :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 336


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:00:25 PM »
THE COLOUR OF YA FUCKING FACE WHEN LISAS BOYFRIEND GOT A GRIP OF YER  👍😂😂😂😂😂👍
Gramsci
Posts: 7 888



« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:03:49 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 07:12:12 PM
The only people Ive ever heard banging on about the colour of passports is Remainers :wanker:

Do you hang out with a few like  charles
