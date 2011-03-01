T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 1 721





Posts: 1 721 Lee Rigbys killer « on: Yesterday at 03:36:19 PM »



Hang the bastard Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 495





Posts: 40 495 Re: Lee Rigbys killer « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:44:16 PM » Because it is bullshit created on Facebook pages for the thickest of thick cunts to share and get them more page likes (no offence) Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 1 721





Posts: 1 721 Re: Lee Rigbys killer « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:55:54 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:44:16 PM Because it is bullshit created on Facebook pages for the thickest of thick cunts to share and get them more page likes (no offence)





Good job I didn't share it on Facebook and shared in on here instead then ey dickhead Good job I didn't share it on Facebook and shared in on here instead then ey dickhead Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 889







Posts: 7 889 Re: Lee Rigbys killer « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:00:13 PM »





.....or was it one of the Brits for Tits type posts on Facebook? Did you see it on the television or hear it on the wireless or see it in a newspaper T-bone and think it was true.....or was it one of the Brits for Tits type posts on Facebook? Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 901





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 901Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Lee Rigbys killer « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:04:07 PM » The bloke in the picture is the other one; Michael Adabolajo. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 901





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 901Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Lee Rigbys killer « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:06:12 PM » Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 901





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 901Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Lee Rigbys killer « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:10:42 PM » It's still the other one.

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 109







Posts: 14 109 Re: Lee Rigbys killer « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:41:27 PM »



Been lucky not to have a pen in his eye yet, the lousy bastard. I know a psych nurse who had cause to go to Broadmoor. 'Soft' was not how he described itBeen lucky not to have a pen in his eye yet, the lousy bastard. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 300







Posts: 8 300 Re: Lee Rigbys killer « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:53:30 PM » He (both) should be dead and offer zero cost burden to our system.



Killing cunts like this could be a charity raiser or central government cash generator. It would provide money, lottery style using an auction based bidding system so that the 10 -100 highest bidders can go into a room with him, armed with any weapon of choice to utterly mutilate the cunt, slow and painfully.



Id pay good cash to put holes in both knees before he fucks off to hell Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 617





Posts: 1 617 Re: Lee Rigbys killer « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:40:24 PM » Both those cunts should have been hung, if the handwringing lefties want to keep them alive they should have to pay for their prison costs.



Let's see how many of them care enough to pay out of their own pockets.

Logged