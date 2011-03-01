Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2020, 02:33:36 AM
Author Topic: Lee Rigbys killer  (Read 407 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 1 721


« on: Yesterday at 03:36:19 PM »
Hang the bastard  :unlike:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 495


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:37:35 PM »
This is 100% factual
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Posts: 1 721


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:38:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:37:35 PM
This is 100% factual

It's a joke if this is what my taxes are getting used for  lost

That money should go to our armed forces  :like:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 495


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:40:16 PM »
Am fumin
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Posts: 1 721


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:42:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:40:16 PM
Am fumin

And obviously taking the piss aren't ya skinny bastard  :wanker:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 495


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:44:16 PM »
Because it is bullshit created on Facebook pages for the thickest of thick cunts to share and get them more page likes (no offence)
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 889



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:46:55 PM »
Fucking hell, is that a FACT 
T_Bone
Posts: 1 721


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:55:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:44:16 PM
Because it is bullshit created on Facebook pages for the thickest of thick cunts to share and get them more page likes (no offence)


Good job I didn't share it on Facebook and shared in on here instead then ey dickhead  :lenin:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 889



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:00:13 PM »
Did you see it on the television or hear it on the wireless or see it in a newspaper T-bone and think it was true 


.....or was it one of the Brits for Tits type posts on Facebook? 
El Capitan
Posts: 40 495


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:02:01 PM »
Brits for Tits  monkey monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 901


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:04:07 PM »
The bloke in the picture is the other one; Michael Adabolajo.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
T_Bone
Posts: 1 721


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:04:25 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 04:00:13 PM
Did you see it on the television or hear it on the wireless or see it in a newspaper T-bone and think it was true 


.....or was it one of the Brits for Tits type posts on Facebook? 

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/lee-rigby-killer-michael-adebowale-moved-from-highsecurity-prison-to-softer-broadmoor-a3507591.html
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 069


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:05:32 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:04:07 PM
The bloke in the picture is the other one; Michael Adabolajo.


I wish I fuckin knew when to use semi colons like.




 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 901


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:06:12 PM »
 :nige:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Posts: 40 495


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:07:18 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:05:32 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:04:07 PM
The bloke in the picture is the other one; Michael Adabolajo.


I wish I fuckin knew when to use semi colons like.




 



Fuckin show off  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 889



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:09:24 PM »
I stand corrected. It's a disgrace.  :like:
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 901


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:10:42 PM »
It's still the other one.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 109



« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:41:27 PM »
I know a psych nurse who had cause to go to Broadmoor. 'Soft' was not how he described it  klins

Been lucky not to have a pen in his eye yet, the lousy bastard.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 134

UTB


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:33:32 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 03:42:29 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:40:16 PM
Am fumin

And obviously taking the piss aren't ya skinny bastard  :wanker:

 charles
El Capitan
Posts: 40 495


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:36:24 PM »
Surprised he got that  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 300



« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:53:30 PM »
He (both) should be dead and offer zero cost burden to our system.

Killing cunts like this could be a charity raiser or central government cash generator. It would provide money, lottery style using an auction based bidding system so that the 10 -100  highest bidders can go into a room with him, armed with any weapon of choice to utterly mutilate the cunt, slow and painfully.

Id pay good cash to put holes in both knees before he fucks off to hell
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 617


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:40:24 PM »
Both those cunts should have been hung, if the handwringing lefties want to keep them alive they should have to pay for their prison costs.

Let's see how many of them care enough to pay out of their own pockets.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 889



« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:04:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:40:24 PM
Both those cunts should have been hung, if the handwringing lefties want to keep them alive they should have to pay for their prison costs.

Let's see how many of them care enough to pay out of their own pockets.


Bob for PM  :pd:
mingebag
Posts: 4 379



« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:55:25 PM »
Boris will sort it out  :ukfist:
Where the fuck is the BoJo/Trump piccies Goldby  :pd:
Long overdue
Archie Stevens
Posts: 176


« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:26:39 AM »
Does T Boners voice sound like 1970s Bernard Breslaw?
Or do his threads just read that way?
