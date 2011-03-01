Welcome,
February 22, 2020, 02:33:36 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Lee Rigbys killer
Author
Topic: Lee Rigbys killer (Read 407 times)
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 721
Lee Rigbys killer
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:36:19 PM »
Hang the bastard
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 495
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:37:35 PM »
This is 100% factual
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 721
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:38:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:37:35 PM
This is 100% factual
It's a joke if this is what my taxes are getting used for
That money should go to our armed forces
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 495
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:40:16 PM »
Am fumin
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 721
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:42:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:40:16 PM
Am fumin
And obviously taking the piss aren't ya skinny bastard
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 495
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:44:16 PM »
Because it is bullshit created on Facebook pages for the thickest of thick cunts to share and get them more page likes (no offence)
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 889
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 03:46:55 PM »
Fucking hell, is that a FACT
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 721
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 03:55:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:44:16 PM
Because it is bullshit created on Facebook pages for the thickest of thick cunts to share and get them more page likes (no offence)
Good job I didn't share it on Facebook and shared in on here instead then ey dickhead
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 889
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 04:00:13 PM »
Did you see it on the television or hear it on the wireless or see it in a newspaper T-bone and think it was true
.....or was it one of the Brits for Tits type posts on Facebook?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 495
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 04:02:01 PM »
Brits for Tits
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 901
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 04:04:07 PM »
The bloke in the picture is the other one; Michael Adabolajo.
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 721
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 04:04:25 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 04:00:13 PM
Did you see it on the television or hear it on the wireless or see it in a newspaper T-bone and think it was true
.....or was it one of the Brits for Tits type posts on Facebook?
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/lee-rigby-killer-michael-adebowale-moved-from-highsecurity-prison-to-softer-broadmoor-a3507591.html
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 069
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 04:05:32 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 04:04:07 PM
The bloke in the picture is the other one; Michael Adabolajo.
I wish I fuckin knew when to use semi colons like.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 901
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 04:06:12 PM »
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 495
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 04:07:18 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 04:05:32 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 04:04:07 PM
The bloke in the picture is the other one; Michael Adabolajo.
I wish I fuckin knew when to use semi colons like.
Fuckin show off
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 889
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 04:09:24 PM »
I stand corrected. It's a disgrace.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 901
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 04:10:42 PM »
It's still the other one.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 109
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 04:41:27 PM »
I know a psych nurse who had cause to go to Broadmoor. 'Soft' was not how he described it
Been lucky not to have a pen in his eye yet, the lousy bastard.
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 134
UTB
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 05:33:32 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on
Yesterday
at 03:42:29 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:40:16 PM
Am fumin
And obviously taking the piss aren't ya skinny bastard
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 495
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 05:36:24 PM »
Surprised he got that
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 300
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 06:53:30 PM »
He (both) should be dead and offer zero cost burden to our system.
Killing cunts like this could be a charity raiser or central government cash generator. It would provide money, lottery style using an auction based bidding system so that the 10 -100 highest bidders can go into a room with him, armed with any weapon of choice to utterly mutilate the cunt, slow and painfully.
Id pay good cash to put holes in both knees before he fucks off to hell
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 617
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 07:40:24 PM »
Both those cunts should have been hung, if the handwringing lefties want to keep them alive they should have to pay for their prison costs.
Let's see how many of them care enough to pay out of their own pockets.
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 889
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 08:04:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 07:40:24 PM
Both those cunts should have been hung, if the handwringing lefties want to keep them alive they should have to pay for their prison costs.
Let's see how many of them care enough to pay out of their own pockets.
Bob for PM
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 379
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 11:55:25 PM »
Boris will sort it out
Where the fuck is the BoJo/Trump piccies Goldby
Long overdue
Archie Stevens
Offline
Posts: 176
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 01:26:39 AM »
Does T Boners voice sound like 1970s Bernard Breslaw?
Or do his threads just read that way?
