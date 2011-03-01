Welcome,
February 21, 2020, 04:55:28 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Lee Rigbys killer
Author
Topic: Lee Rigbys killer (Read 153 times)
T_Bone
Lee Rigbys killer
Hang the bastard
El Capitan
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
This is 100% factual
T_Bone
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:37:35 PM
This is 100% factual
It's a joke if this is what my taxes are getting used for
That money should go to our armed forces
El Capitan
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
Am fumin
T_Bone
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:40:16 PM
Am fumin
And obviously taking the piss aren't ya skinny bastard
El Capitan
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
Because it is bullshit created on Facebook pages for the thickest of thick cunts to share and get them more page likes (no offence)
Gramsci
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
Fucking hell, is that a FACT
T_Bone
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:44:16 PM
Because it is bullshit created on Facebook pages for the thickest of thick cunts to share and get them more page likes (no offence)
Good job I didn't share it on Facebook and shared in on here instead then ey dickhead
Gramsci
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
Did you see it on the television or hear it on the wireless or see it in a newspaper T-bone and think it was true
.....or was it one of the Brits for Tits type posts on Facebook?
El Capitan
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
Brits for Tits
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
The bloke in the picture is the other one; Michael Adabolajo.
T_Bone
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 04:00:13 PM
Did you see it on the television or hear it on the wireless or see it in a newspaper T-bone and think it was true
.....or was it one of the Brits for Tits type posts on Facebook?
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/lee-rigby-killer-michael-adebowale-moved-from-highsecurity-prison-to-softer-broadmoor-a3507591.html
Johnny Thunder
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 04:04:07 PM
The bloke in the picture is the other one; Michael Adabolajo.
I wish I fuckin knew when to use semi colons like.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
El Capitan
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 04:05:32 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 04:04:07 PM
The bloke in the picture is the other one; Michael Adabolajo.
I wish I fuckin knew when to use semi colons like.
Fuckin show off
Gramsci
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
I stand corrected. It's a disgrace.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
It's still the other one.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Lee Rigbys killer
I know a psych nurse who had cause to go to Broadmoor. 'Soft' was not how he described it
Been lucky not to have a pen in his eye yet, the lousy bastard.
