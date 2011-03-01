Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Lee Rigbys killer  (Read 153 times)
T_Bone
« on: Today at 03:36:19 PM »
Hang the bastard  :unlike:
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:37:35 PM »
This is 100% factual
T_Bone
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:38:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:37:35 PM
This is 100% factual

It's a joke if this is what my taxes are getting used for  lost

That money should go to our armed forces  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:40:16 PM »
Am fumin
T_Bone
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:42:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:40:16 PM
Am fumin

And obviously taking the piss aren't ya skinny bastard  :wanker:
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:44:16 PM »
Because it is bullshit created on Facebook pages for the thickest of thick cunts to share and get them more page likes (no offence)
Gramsci
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:46:55 PM »
Fucking hell, is that a FACT 
T_Bone
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:55:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:44:16 PM
Because it is bullshit created on Facebook pages for the thickest of thick cunts to share and get them more page likes (no offence)


Good job I didn't share it on Facebook and shared in on here instead then ey dickhead  :lenin:
Gramsci
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:00:13 PM »
Did you see it on the television or hear it on the wireless or see it in a newspaper T-bone and think it was true 


.....or was it one of the Brits for Tits type posts on Facebook? 
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:02:01 PM »
Brits for Tits  monkey monkey
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:04:07 PM »
The bloke in the picture is the other one; Michael Adabolajo.
T_Bone
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:04:25 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 04:00:13 PM
Did you see it on the television or hear it on the wireless or see it in a newspaper T-bone and think it was true 


.....or was it one of the Brits for Tits type posts on Facebook? 

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/lee-rigby-killer-michael-adebowale-moved-from-highsecurity-prison-to-softer-broadmoor-a3507591.html
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:05:32 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:04:07 PM
The bloke in the picture is the other one; Michael Adabolajo.


I wish I fuckin knew when to use semi colons like.




 
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:06:12 PM »
 :nige:
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:07:18 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 04:05:32 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:04:07 PM
The bloke in the picture is the other one; Michael Adabolajo.


I wish I fuckin knew when to use semi colons like.




 



Fuckin show off  monkey
Gramsci
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:09:24 PM »
I stand corrected. It's a disgrace.  :like:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:10:42 PM »
It's still the other one.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:41:27 PM »
I know a psych nurse who had cause to go to Broadmoor. 'Soft' was not how he described it  klins

Been lucky not to have a pen in his eye yet, the lousy bastard.
