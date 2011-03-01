Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The girl killed in New Zealand  (Read 228 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 02:09:16 PM »
......ooooffffff, have you seen her personal impact statement she read to the court by video link?

Lots of us have kids. Very upsetting indeed.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:18:58 PM »
Notable that they're not naming him, obviously more cases coming up.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:21:54 PM »
Very sad and difficult to listen to like any case where people's children are involved.

Could have sworn they named him after the verdict but may be not
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:30:14 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:18:58 PM
Notable that they're not naming him, obviously more cases coming up.

Is that what that is about?
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:56:14 PM »
Heard her this morning. Heart wrenching listen.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:04:45 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:30:14 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:18:58 PM
Notable that they're not naming him, obviously more cases coming up.

Is that what that is about?

Aye, prejudicing future trials and all that.
Mufflar
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:55:28 PM »
Gonna sound like an old man here but online dating is like the ultimate in going with a stranger
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:57:55 PM »
It is! Its obviously fucking dangerous
