February 21, 2020, 11:26:49 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The girl killed in New Zealand
Topic: The girl killed in New Zealand (Read 228 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 109
The girl killed in New Zealand
«
on:
Today
at 02:09:16 PM »
......ooooffffff, have you seen her personal impact statement she read to the court by video link?
Lots of us have kids. Very upsetting indeed.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 789
Re: The girl killed in New Zealand
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:18:58 PM »
Notable that they're not naming him, obviously more cases coming up.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 414
Re: The girl killed in New Zealand
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:21:54 PM »
Very sad and difficult to listen to like any case where people's children are involved.
Could have sworn they named him after the verdict but may be not
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 109
Re: The girl killed in New Zealand
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:30:14 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 02:18:58 PM
Notable that they're not naming him, obviously more cases coming up.
Is that what that is about?
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 300
Re: The girl killed in New Zealand
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:56:14 PM »
Heard her this morning. Heart wrenching listen.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 789
Re: The girl killed in New Zealand
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:04:45 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:30:14 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 02:18:58 PM
Notable that they're not naming him, obviously more cases coming up.
Is that what that is about?
Aye, prejudicing future trials and all that.
Logged
Mufflar
Offline
Posts: 9 390
Re: The girl killed in New Zealand
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:55:28 PM »
Gonna sound like an old man here but online dating is like the ultimate in going with a stranger
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 109
Re: The girl killed in New Zealand
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:57:55 PM »
It is! Its obviously fucking dangerous
Logged
Loading...