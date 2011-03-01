El Capitan

Clueless Steve Gibson « on: Yesterday at 01:31:42 PM » Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:38:46 PM » Yeah but a good chairman would have made fifty million,couldnt run a whelk stall

El Capitan

Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:46:41 PM »





What about us poor fans?? He should be spending more on us And hes got the bloody cheek to build himself a nice house!What about us poor fans?? He should be spending more on us

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:50:47 PM » STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD 👍

HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎

SPUNKYBUM 😂😂😂



HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎



SPUNKYBUM 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:03:39 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:42 PM Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m



ALL STARTED BY TENDERS JUST UNDER THE OTHERS.... IN. MY BOOK AND THE LAWS THAT IS FRAUD 👎



ALL STARTED BY TENDERS JUST UNDER THE OTHERS.... IN. MY BOOK AND THE LAWS THAT IS FRAUD 👎

HE WILL END UP IN THE BIG HOUSE ONE DAY 👍😂😂😂👍 ALL STARTED BY TENDERS JUST UNDER THE OTHERS.... IN. MY BOOK AND THE LAWS THAT IS FRAUD 👎HE WILL END UP IN THE BIG HOUSE ONE DAY 👍😂😂😂👍

Bill Buxton

Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:05:22 PM » Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.

Bobupanddown

Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:06:14 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:42 PM Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m



Has anyone ever questioned his business ability?



How about his ability to run a football club? How much profit did Middlesbrough Football Club make last year? How about the year before that?

What's the prediction for next year?



Has anyone ever questioned his business ability?How about his ability to run a football club? How much profit did Middlesbrough Football Club make last year? How about the year before that?What's the prediction for next year?Oh dear...

Bobupanddown

Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:39:57 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:11:11 PM The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits



That'll be why their so popular with some of the most successful businesses in the world then.

The Glazers essentially took a mortgage out to buy Manure and still cream a good wedge off the top.



I'd say it's very hard to know what money football clubs actually make because football finances are so murky.





That'll be why their so popular with some of the most successful businesses in the world then.The Glazers essentially took a mortgage out to buy Manure and still cream a good wedge off the top.I'd say it's very hard to know what money football clubs actually make because football finances are so murky.

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:52:01 PM » Man Utd lost $50m in 2018

El Capitan

Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:54:51 PM » I think Liverpool are the only financially successful club at the top table

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:05:37 PM » Unless you're Steve Gibson, then it shows the full picture, the useless fucker!

RedSteel

Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:06:04 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:05:22 PM Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.

His brother runs it, but no doubt Gibbo does a lot of trade negotiations.



Bud Wiser

Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:07:33 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:05:22 PM Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.

No. That'll be the brains behind the organisation, Mike O'Neill. Gibson's just the hype seeking front man.



DowningAlbion



MixerPosts: 201 Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:09:34 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:03:31 PM

True. Annual p&l doesn't show the full picture of any business. That is what the balance sheet is for.



Exactly Captain - the Financial Statements do tell the story



RedSteel

Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:09:44 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 03:07:33 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:05:22 PM Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.

No. That'll be the brains behind the organisation, Mike O'Neill. Gibson's just the hype seeking front man.

Hi brother is the top man in the day to day running of bulkhaul



No. That'll be the brains behind the organisation, Mike O'Neill. Gibson's just the hype seeking front man.

No. That'll be the brains behind the organisation, Mike O'Neill. Gibson's just the hype seeking front man.

headset

Posts: 247 Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 03:37:11 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:46:41 PM





What about us poor fans?? He should be spending more on us

And hes got the bloody cheek to build himself a nice house!What about us poor fans?? He should be spending more on us

.... don't rub it in you'll have the daft cunts screaming blue murder next!! .



RedSteel

Posts: 9 134UTB Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 03:37:53 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:32:25 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:42 PM Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m



Not bad 4 a clueless cunt from park end!!

Not bad 4 a clueless cunt from park end!!

Nobody denies he is a successful business man and has done very well for himself



Nobody can deny he is fucking clueless in the modern era at running a football club. The past 12 out of 14 years back up that fact.



Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 300 Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:00:31 PM »



Inglorious_Basterd

