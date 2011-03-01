Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2020, 01:02:04 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Clueless Steve Gibson  (Read 431 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 495


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:31:42 PM »
Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 419


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:38:46 PM »
Yeah but a good chairman would have made fifty million,couldnt run a whelk stall , 
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 495


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:46:41 PM »
And hes got the bloody cheek to build himself a nice house!


What about us poor fans?? He should be spending more on us  cry
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 336


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:50:47 PM »
STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD  👍

HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎

SPUNKYBUM  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 419


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:55:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:50:47 PM
STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD  👍

HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎

SPUNKYBUM  😂😂😂
Sarcasm  is what it is Arry. charles
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 336


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:00:32 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:55:08 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:50:47 PM
STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD  👍

HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎

SPUNKYBUM  😂😂😂
Sarcasm  is what it is Arry. charles

THE LAD IS STILL A FUCKING HYPOCRITE 👍

SAYS ONE THING ON ERE BUT DOES A DIFFERENT THING IN REAL LIFE  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 109



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:03:17 PM »
Leeds would have made more
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 336


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:03:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:42 PM
Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m

ALL STARTED BY  TENDERS JUST UNDER THE OTHERS.... IN. MY BOOK AND THE LAWS THAT IS FRAUD  👎

HE WILL END UP IN THE BIG HOUSE ONE DAY  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 175


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:05:22 PM »
Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 617


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:06:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:42 PM
Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m

Has anyone ever questioned his business ability?

How about his ability to run a football club? How much profit did Middlesbrough Football Club make last year? How about the year before that?
What's the prediction for next year?

Oh dear...
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 109



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:11:11 PM »
The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 495


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:12:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:00:32 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:55:08 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:50:47 PM
STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD  👍

HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎

SPUNKYBUM  😂😂😂
Sarcasm  is what it is Arry. charles

THE LAD IS STILL A FUCKING HYPOCRITE 👍

SAYS ONE THING ON ERE BUT DOES A DIFFERENT THING IN REAL LIFE  👎



What are you dribbling on about, D-cup?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 495


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:13:24 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:11:11 PM
The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits

 :alf:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 617


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:39:57 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:11:11 PM
The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits

That'll be why their so popular with some of the most successful businesses in the world then.
The Glazers essentially took a mortgage out to buy Manure and still cream a good wedge off the top.

I'd say it's very hard to know what money football clubs actually make because football finances are so murky.


Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 495


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:42:25 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:39:57 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:11:11 PM
The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits

That'll be why their so popular with some of the most successful businesses in the world then.
The Glazers essentially took a mortgage out to buy Manure and still cream a good wedge off the top.

I'd say it's very hard to know what money football clubs actually make because football finances are so murky.





Liverpool, Man U.

Who else?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 419

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:42:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:12:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:00:32 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:55:08 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:50:47 PM
STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD  👍

HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎

SPUNKYBUM  😂😂😂
Sarcasm  is what it is Arry. charles

THE LAD IS STILL A FUCKING HYPOCRITE 👍

SAYS ONE THING ON ERE BUT DOES A DIFFERENT THING IN REAL LIFE  👎



What are you dribbling on about, D-cup?

I know why they stuck a camera up your arse Liddle - they were looking for your brain!

 monkey
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 901


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:52:01 PM »
Man Utd lost $50m in 2018
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 495


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:54:51 PM »
I think Liverpool are the only financially successful club at the top table
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 617


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:00:36 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:52:01 PM
Man Utd lost $50m in 2018

All clubs will make losses in single financial years, this is the murky nature of football finance, it simply doesn't tell the story.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 617


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:01:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:42:25 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:39:57 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:11:11 PM
The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits

That'll be why their so popular with some of the most successful businesses in the world then.
The Glazers essentially took a mortgage out to buy Manure and still cream a good wedge off the top.

I'd say it's very hard to know what money football clubs actually make because football finances are so murky.





Liverpool, Man U.

Who else?

Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester to name just a few
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 495


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:03:31 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:00:36 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:52:01 PM
Man Utd lost $50m in 2018

All clubs will make losses in single financial years, this is the murky nature of football finance, it simply doesn't tell the story.



True. Annual p&l doesn't show the full picture of any business. That is what the balance sheet is for.


Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 901


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:05:37 PM »
Unless you're Steve Gibson, then it shows the full picture, the useless fucker!
 :
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 134

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:06:04 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:05:22 PM
Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.

His brother runs it, but no doubt Gibbo does a lot of trade negotiations.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 495


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:07:21 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 03:05:37 PM
Unless you're Steve Gibson, then it shows the full picture, the useless fucker!
 :

 :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 561

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:07:33 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:05:22 PM
Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.

No. That'll be the brains behind the organisation, Mike O'Neill. Gibson's just the hype seeking front man.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 495


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 03:08:11 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 03:07:33 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:05:22 PM
Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.

No. That'll be the brains behind the organisation, Mike O'Neill. Gibson's just the hype seeking front man.


Classic.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
DowningAlbion
Mixer
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 201


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:09:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:03:31 PM

True. Annual p&l doesn't show the full picture of any business. That is what the balance sheet is for.

Exactly Captain - the Financial Statements do tell the story

jc
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 134

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:09:44 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 03:07:33 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:05:22 PM
Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.

No. That'll be the brains behind the organisation, Mike O'Neill. Gibson's just the hype seeking front man.

Hi brother is the top man in the day to day running of bulkhaul
Logged
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 642


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:11:56 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:50:47 PM
STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD  👍

HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎

SPUNKYBUM  😂😂😂

Is it hard work being THAT fucking stupid? 😂😂😂😂👍👍😂😂🍉🍉
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 495


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 03:14:52 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 03:09:34 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:03:31 PM

True. Annual p&l doesn't show the full picture of any business. That is what the balance sheet is for.

Exactly Captain - the Financial Statements do tell the story

jc

So a club that owns its own stadium outright, owns a large training ground complex outright, and with a very low gearing relative to the industry must be doing ok, right?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 675


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 03:29:34 PM »
No because errr fucking Muslims!
Logged
headset
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 247


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 03:32:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:42 PM
Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m

Not bad 4 a clueless cunt from park end!!  :like:
Logged
headset
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 247


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 03:37:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:46:41 PM
And hes got the bloody cheek to build himself a nice house!


What about us poor fans?? He should be spending more on us  cry

 monkey monkey.... don't rub it in you'll have the daft cunts screaming blue murder next!!.

Ooops I think they all ready have.... rava monkey
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 134

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 03:37:53 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:32:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:42 PM
Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m

Not bad 4 a clueless cunt from park end!!  :like:

Nobody denies he is a successful business man and has done very well for himself  

Nobody can deny he is fucking clueless in the modern era at running a football club. The past 12 out of 14 years back up that fact.

At what point will the red tongue brigade separate the two  
Logged
headset
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 247


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 03:46:38 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 03:37:53 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:32:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:42 PM
Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m

Not bad 4 a clueless cunt from park end!!  :like:

Nobody denies he is a successful business man and has done very well for himself  

Nobody can deny he is fucking clueless in the modern era at running a football club. The past 12 out of 14 years back up that fact.

At what point will the red tongue brigade separate the two  

He only needs to keep it afloat for me. The good and bad on the pitch I just take in me stride.....  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 495


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 03:49:13 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 03:37:53 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:32:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:42 PM
Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m

Not bad 4 a clueless cunt from park end!!  :like:

Nobody denies he is a successful business man and has done very well for himself  

Nobody can deny he is fucking clueless in the modern era at running a football club. The past 12 out of 14 years back up that fact.

At what point will the red tongue brigade separate the two  

Id say championship is about our level historically.

By what measurement are you classing 12 of the last 14 seasons as failure?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 069


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 03:55:51 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:29:34 PM
No because errr fucking Muslims!





 charles
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 134

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 06:23:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:49:13 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 03:37:53 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:32:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:31:42 PM
Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m

Not bad 4 a clueless cunt from park end!!  :like:

Nobody denies he is a successful business man and has done very well for himself  

Nobody can deny he is fucking clueless in the modern era at running a football club. The past 12 out of 14 years back up that fact.

At what point will the red tongue brigade separate the two  

Id say championship is about our level historically.

By what measurement are you classing 12 of the last 14 seasons as failure?

The two good seasons with AK, the rest were fucking garbage.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 495


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 06:36:48 PM »
Typical entitled skysports generation 







 :alf:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 134

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 06:51:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:36:48 PM
Typical entitled skysports generation 







 :alf:






 :alf:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 300



View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:00:31 PM »
Is O'Neil involved with MFC?

Maybe he should be if he isnt  :mido:
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 434


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:07:02 PM »
Good businessman, shit chairman.
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 561

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:07:42 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:00:31 PM
Is O'Neil involved with MFC?

Maybe he should be if he isnt  :mido:

Yes. He's the one who generates all the money that front-man Gibson allows Bausor to squander.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 983



View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:05:25 PM »
Gibson could run the boro at a profit easily. Ways and means to do that no bother. Fans wouldn't like it though.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 617


View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:35:56 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:05:25 PM
Gibson could run the boro at a profit easily. Ways and means to do that no bother. Fans wouldn't like it though.

Do fans like Championship relegation battles like?
Logged
beamishboro
**
Online Online

Posts: 85


View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:46:52 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 03:06:04 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:05:22 PM
Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.

His brother runs it, but no doubt Gibbo does a lot of trade negotiations.

His brother who retired a couple of years ago?

That brother?

 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 