LEON TROTSKY
STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD 👍
HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎
SPUNKYBUM 😂😂😂
Sarcasm is what it is Arry.
THE LAD IS STILL A FUCKING HYPOCRITE 👍
SAYS ONE THING ON ERE BUT DOES A DIFFERENT THING IN REAL LIFE 👎
Bobupanddown
Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m
Has anyone ever questioned his business ability?
How about his ability to run a football club? How much profit did Middlesbrough Football Club make last year? How about the year before that?
What's the prediction for next year?
Oh dear...
El Capitan
What are you dribbling on about, D-cup?
El Capitan
The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits
That'll be why their so popular with some of the most successful businesses in the world then.
The Glazers essentially took a mortgage out to buy Manure and still cream a good wedge off the top.
I'd say it's very hard to know what money football clubs actually make because football finances are so murky.
Liverpool, Man U.
Who else?
Ural Quntz
What are you dribbling on about, D-cup?
I know why they stuck a camera up your arse Liddle - they were looking for your brain!
Bobupanddown
The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits
That'll be why their so popular with some of the most successful businesses in the world then.
The Glazers essentially took a mortgage out to buy Manure and still cream a good wedge off the top.
I'd say it's very hard to know what money football clubs actually make because football finances are so murky.
Liverpool, Man U.
Who else?
Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester to name just a few
