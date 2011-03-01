Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Clueless Steve Gibson  (Read 195 times)
« on: Today at 01:31:42 PM »
Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m
The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:38:46 PM »
Yeah but a good chairman would have made fifty million,couldnt run a whelk stall , 
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:46:41 PM »
And hes got the bloody cheek to build himself a nice house!


What about us poor fans?? He should be spending more on us  cry
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:50:47 PM »
STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD  👍

HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎

SPUNKYBUM  😂😂😂
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:55:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:50:47 PM
STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD  👍

HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎

SPUNKYBUM  😂😂😂
Sarcasm  is what it is Arry. charles
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:00:32 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:55:08 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:50:47 PM
STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD  👍

HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎

SPUNKYBUM  😂😂😂
Sarcasm  is what it is Arry. charles

THE LAD IS STILL A FUCKING HYPOCRITE 👍

SAYS ONE THING ON ERE BUT DOES A DIFFERENT THING IN REAL LIFE  👎
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:03:17 PM »
Leeds would have made more
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:03:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:31:42 PM
Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m

ALL STARTED BY  TENDERS JUST UNDER THE OTHERS.... IN. MY BOOK AND THE LAWS THAT IS FRAUD  👎

HE WILL END UP IN THE BIG HOUSE ONE DAY  👍😂😂😂👍
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:05:22 PM »
Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:06:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:31:42 PM
Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m

Has anyone ever questioned his business ability?

How about his ability to run a football club? How much profit did Middlesbrough Football Club make last year? How about the year before that?
What's the prediction for next year?

Oh dear...
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:11:11 PM »
The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:12:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:00:32 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:55:08 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:50:47 PM
STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD  👍

HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎

SPUNKYBUM  😂😂😂
Sarcasm  is what it is Arry. charles

THE LAD IS STILL A FUCKING HYPOCRITE 👍

SAYS ONE THING ON ERE BUT DOES A DIFFERENT THING IN REAL LIFE  👎



What are you dribbling on about, D-cup?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:13:24 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:11:11 PM
The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits

 :alf:
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:39:57 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:11:11 PM
The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits

That'll be why their so popular with some of the most successful businesses in the world then.
The Glazers essentially took a mortgage out to buy Manure and still cream a good wedge off the top.

I'd say it's very hard to know what money football clubs actually make because football finances are so murky.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:42:25 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:39:57 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:11:11 PM
The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits

That'll be why their so popular with some of the most successful businesses in the world then.
The Glazers essentially took a mortgage out to buy Manure and still cream a good wedge off the top.

I'd say it's very hard to know what money football clubs actually make because football finances are so murky.





Liverpool, Man U.

Who else?
Pack o cunts


« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:42:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:12:28 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:00:32 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:55:08 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:50:47 PM
STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD  👍

HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎

SPUNKYBUM  😂😂😂
Sarcasm  is what it is Arry. charles

THE LAD IS STILL A FUCKING HYPOCRITE 👍

SAYS ONE THING ON ERE BUT DOES A DIFFERENT THING IN REAL LIFE  👎



What are you dribbling on about, D-cup?

I know why they stuck a camera up your arse Liddle - they were looking for your brain!

 monkey
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:52:01 PM »
Man Utd lost $50m in 2018
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:54:51 PM »
I think Liverpool are the only financially successful club at the top table
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:00:36 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:52:01 PM
Man Utd lost $50m in 2018

All clubs will make losses in single financial years, this is the murky nature of football finance, it simply doesn't tell the story.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:01:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:42:25 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:39:57 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:11:11 PM
The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits

That'll be why their so popular with some of the most successful businesses in the world then.
The Glazers essentially took a mortgage out to buy Manure and still cream a good wedge off the top.

I'd say it's very hard to know what money football clubs actually make because football finances are so murky.





Liverpool, Man U.

Who else?

Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester to name just a few
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:03:31 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:00:36 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:52:01 PM
Man Utd lost $50m in 2018

All clubs will make losses in single financial years, this is the murky nature of football finance, it simply doesn't tell the story.



True. Annual p&l doesn't show the full picture of any business. That is what the balance sheet is for.


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:05:37 PM »
Unless you're Steve Gibson, then it shows the full picture, the useless fucker!
 :
UTB


« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:06:04 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:05:22 PM
Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.

His brother runs it, but no doubt Gibbo does a lot of trade negotiations.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:07:21 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:05:37 PM
Unless you're Steve Gibson, then it shows the full picture, the useless fucker!
 :

 :nige:
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:07:33 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:05:22 PM
Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.

No. That'll be the brains behind the organisation, Mike O'Neill. Gibson's just the hype seeking front man.
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:08:11 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 03:07:33 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:05:22 PM
Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.

No. That'll be the brains behind the organisation, Mike O'Neill. Gibson's just the hype seeking front man.


Classic.
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:09:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:03:31 PM

True. Annual p&l doesn't show the full picture of any business. That is what the balance sheet is for.

Exactly Captain - the Financial Statements do tell the story

jc
UTB


« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:09:44 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 03:07:33 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:05:22 PM
Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.

No. That'll be the brains behind the organisation, Mike O'Neill. Gibson's just the hype seeking front man.

Hi brother is the top man in the day to day running of bulkhaul
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:11:56 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:50:47 PM
STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD  👍

HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎

SPUNKYBUM  😂😂😂

Is it hard work being THAT fucking stupid? 😂😂😂😂👍👍😂😂🍉🍉
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:14:52 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 03:09:34 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:03:31 PM

True. Annual p&l doesn't show the full picture of any business. That is what the balance sheet is for.

Exactly Captain - the Financial Statements do tell the story

jc

So a club that owns its own stadium outright, owns a large training ground complex outright, and with a very low gearing relative to the industry must be doing ok, right?
