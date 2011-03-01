El Capitan

Online



Posts: 40 476





Posts: 40 476 Clueless Steve Gibson « on: Today at 01:31:42 PM » Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 416





The ace face.





Posts: 24 416The ace face. Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:38:46 PM » Yeah but a good chairman would have made fifty million,couldnt run a whelk stall , Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 40 476





Posts: 40 476 Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:46:41 PM »





What about us poor fans?? He should be spending more on us And hes got the bloody cheek to build himself a nice house!What about us poor fans?? He should be spending more on us Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 335





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 335I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:50:47 PM » STICK TO BUMMING CATS DAFT LAD 👍



HYPOCRISY IS NOT YER FINEST POINT 👎



SPUNKYBUM 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 335





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 335I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:03:39 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:31:42 PM Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m



ALL STARTED BY TENDERS JUST UNDER THE OTHERS.... IN. MY BOOK AND THE LAWS THAT IS FRAUD 👎



HE WILL END UP IN THE BIG HOUSE ONE DAY 👍😂😂😂👍 ALL STARTED BY TENDERS JUST UNDER THE OTHERS.... IN. MY BOOK AND THE LAWS THAT IS FRAUD 👎HE WILL END UP IN THE BIG HOUSE ONE DAY 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 175





Posts: 4 175 Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:05:22 PM » Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo. Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 611





Posts: 1 611 Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:06:14 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:31:42 PM Bulkhaul annual profits up from £40m to £45m



Has anyone ever questioned his business ability?



How about his ability to run a football club? How much profit did Middlesbrough Football Club make last year? How about the year before that?

What's the prediction for next year?



Oh dear... Has anyone ever questioned his business ability?How about his ability to run a football club? How much profit did Middlesbrough Football Club make last year? How about the year before that?What's the prediction for next year?Oh dear... Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 611





Posts: 1 611 Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #13 on: Today at 02:39:57 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:11:11 PM The vast majority of football clubs make huge profits



That'll be why their so popular with some of the most successful businesses in the world then.

The Glazers essentially took a mortgage out to buy Manure and still cream a good wedge off the top.



I'd say it's very hard to know what money football clubs actually make because football finances are so murky.





That'll be why their so popular with some of the most successful businesses in the world then.The Glazers essentially took a mortgage out to buy Manure and still cream a good wedge off the top.I'd say it's very hard to know what money football clubs actually make because football finances are so murky. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 887





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 887Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:52:01 PM » Man Utd lost $50m in 2018 Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 40 476





Posts: 40 476 Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #17 on: Today at 02:54:51 PM » I think Liverpool are the only financially successful club at the top table

Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 887





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 887Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #21 on: Today at 03:05:37 PM » Unless you're Steve Gibson, then it shows the full picture, the useless fucker!

: Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 126



UTB





Posts: 9 126UTB Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #22 on: Today at 03:06:04 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:05:22 PM Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.



His brother runs it, but no doubt Gibbo does a lot of trade negotiations. His brother runs it, but no doubt Gibbo does a lot of trade negotiations. Logged

Bud Wiser

Online



Posts: 9 560



Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 560Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Clueless Steve Gibson « Reply #24 on: Today at 03:07:33 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:05:22 PM Does Gibson actually run Bulkhaul? In football chairman land Gibson is now a minnow. The club is skint and we all know it. This season we have tried to introduce more young players, but look where that's got us. Six points off the relegation places. We are now seeing the future under Gibson. His plan seems to have the club tread water in the Chimpship if possible. Keep a dullard as manager, and keep fleecing the fans. Next year's season ticket sales will not make good reading for super businessman Gibbo.



No. That'll be the brains behind the organisation, Mike O'Neill. Gibson's just the hype seeking front man. No. That'll be the brains behind the organisation, Mike O'Neill. Gibson's just the hype seeking front man. Logged https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585