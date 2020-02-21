Welcome,
February 21, 2020, 11:42:09 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The wrong kind of victims, the wrong kind of offenders
Author
Topic: The wrong kind of victims, the wrong kind of offenders
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 048
The wrong kind of victims, the wrong kind of offenders
Today
at 11:04:11 AM »
Great article on Muzzie grooming gangs and celebrity virtue signalers by Jan Moir
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8027125/JAN-MOIR-dont-posturing-pop-stars-protest-grooming-gangs.html
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 414
The ace face.
Re: The wrong kind of victims, the wrong kind of offenders
Today
at 11:21:59 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 11:04:11 AM
Great article on Muzzie grooming gangs and celebrity virtue signalers by Jan Moir
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8027125/JAN-MOIR-dont-posturing-pop-stars-protest-grooming-gangs.html
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
