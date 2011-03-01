Welcome,
February 21, 2020, 09:50:54 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Do you think this is racist?
Author
Topic: Do you think this is racist? (Read 267 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 299
Do you think this is racist?
«
on:
Today
Today at 10:15:40 AM
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 108
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 10:18:58 AM
Who the fuck TO?
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 344
Not big and not clever
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 04:10:32 PM
Ferengis?
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 069
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 04:12:14 PM
Give it a while.
Some stupid cunt will be offended by it.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 901
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 04:13:45 PM
Without putting too fine a point on it, that horse has bolted.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-51564215
I reckon it's the thick lips.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 069
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 04:17:27 PM
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 901
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 05:37:09 PM
What the fuck's racist about Denis Healey's eyebrows' Mick Jagger's lips & prince Charles' ears?
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 069
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
Today at 05:38:37 PM
No idea Jethro lad.
I just think it looks fuckin stupid.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 299
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
Today at 06:39:06 PM
Some black model who is either a dab hand playing the race card, a publicity junkie or has incredibly low self esteem was offended.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 789
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
Today at 06:43:46 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 05:37:09 PM
What the fuck's racist about Denis Healey's eyebrows' Mick Jagger's lips & prince Charles' ears?
I thought the ears were Shane MacGowen's!
Not the teeth obviously!
«
Last Edit:
Today
Today at 07:09:15 PM by Squarewheelbike
»
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 069
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
Today at 06:45:51 PM
I thought it was a dig at that daft cunt out of the band that fucked his grid up with them buttocks injections.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 299
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
Today at 07:06:34 PM
Amy Lefevre. I bet she gives good interesting head in that outfit. Said she looks like a monkey ffs
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 983
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
Today at 09:14:04 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 10:15:40 AM
My first thought on seeing that photo was that thunder would grab those ears and face fuck the life out of it
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 419
The ace face.
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
Today at 09:18:47 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:45:51 PM
I thought it was a dig at that daft cunt out of the band that fucked his grid up with them buttocks injections.
WTF are you on about.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Hugo First
Online
Posts: 210
Re: Do you think this is racist?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
Today at 09:26:13 PM
The Love child of Lee Evans & Pete Burns
Logged
UTB
Login with username, password and session length
