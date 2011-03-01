Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 21, 2020, 09:50:54 PM
Author Topic: Do you think this is racist?  (Read 267 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 299



« on: Today at 10:15:40 AM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 108



« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:18:58 AM »
Who the fuck TO?  charles charles charles charles charles charles
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 344


Not big and not clever


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:10:32 PM »
Ferengis?
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 069


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:12:14 PM »
Give it a while.



Some stupid cunt will be offended  by it.





 
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 901


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:13:45 PM »
Without putting too fine a point on it, that horse has bolted.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-51564215

I reckon it's the thick lips.
 klins
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 069


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:17:27 PM »
 souey
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 901



« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:37:09 PM »
What the fuck's racist about Denis Healey's eyebrows' Mick Jagger's lips & prince Charles' ears?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 069


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:38:37 PM »
No idea Jethro lad.


I just think it looks fuckin stupid.





 
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 299



« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:39:06 PM »
Some black model who is either a dab hand playing the race card, a publicity junkie or has incredibly low self esteem was offended.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 789


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:43:46 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 05:37:09 PM
What the fuck's racist about Denis Healey's eyebrows' Mick Jagger's lips & prince Charles' ears?

I thought the ears were Shane MacGowen's!

Not the teeth obviously!
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 069


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:45:51 PM »
I thought it was a dig at that daft cunt out of the band that fucked his grid up with them buttocks injections.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 299



« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:06:34 PM »
Amy Lefevre. I bet she gives good interesting head in that outfit. Said she looks like a monkey ffs
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 983



« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:14:04 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:15:40 AM


My first thought on seeing that photo was that thunder would grab those ears and face fuck the life out of it
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 419


The ace face.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:18:47 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:45:51 PM
I thought it was a dig at that daft cunt out of the band that fucked his grid up with them buttocks injections.
WTF are you on about. rava
Hugo First
Posts: 210


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:26:13 PM »
The Love child of Lee Evans & Pete Burns
