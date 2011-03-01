Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 21, 2020, 04:55:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Do you think this is racist?  (Read 127 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 293



View Profile
« on: Today at 10:15:40 AM »
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 108



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:18:58 AM »
Who the fuck TO?  charles charles charles charles charles charles
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 344


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:10:32 PM »
Ferengis?
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 055


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:12:14 PM »
Give it a while.



Some stupid cunt will be offended  by it.





 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 895


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:13:45 PM »
Without putting too fine a point on it, that horse has bolted.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-51564215

I reckon it's the thick lips.
 klins
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 055


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:17:27 PM »
 souey
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 