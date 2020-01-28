Welcome,
February 21, 2020
I THINK I MAY HAVE HOUSEMAIDS KNEE !!!
Author
Topic: I THINK I MAY HAVE HOUSEMAIDS KNEE !!! (Read 76 times)
Tortured_Mind
I THINK I MAY HAVE HOUSEMAIDS KNEE !!!
DOING A BIT OF RESEARCH INTO IT AND MAY GO TO THE QUACKS.
ANYONE ELSE ON HERE SUFFERED WITH THIS AFFLICTION AT ALL ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
Re: I THINK I MAY HAVE HOUSEMAIDS KNEE !!!
Lick a toad's back three times a day.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: I THINK I MAY HAVE HOUSEMAIDS KNEE !!!
Quote from: PoliteDwarf
Today
at 09:15:18 AM
Lick a toad's back three times a day.
DAVES NOT AROUND NO MORE
Tortured_Mind
Re: I THINK I MAY HAVE HOUSEMAIDS KNEE !!!
LEON TROTSKY
Re: I THINK I MAY HAVE HOUSEMAIDS KNEE !!!
Quote from: Tortured_Mind
Today
at 09:27:41 AM
SOME FUCKING JOWWELS ON THAT LIKE 👍
IS HE SUCKING ON TWO GOBSTOPPERS 😂😂😂😂😂
Ural Quntz
Re: I THINK I MAY HAVE HOUSEMAIDS KNEE !!!
Quote from: Tortured_Mind
Today
at 09:14:30 AM
DOING A BIT OF RESEARCH INTO IT AND MAY GO TO THE QUACKS.
ANYONE ELSE ON HERE SUFFERED WITH THIS AFFLICTION AT ALL ???
If its full of fluid - go see your GP and they'll stick a needle in to draw it all off
LEON TROTSKY
Re: I THINK I MAY HAVE HOUSEMAIDS KNEE !!!
Quote from: Ural Quntz
Today
at 11:07:06 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind
Today
at 09:14:30 AM
DOING A BIT OF RESEARCH INTO IT AND MAY GO TO THE QUACKS.
ANYONE ELSE ON HERE SUFFERED WITH THIS AFFLICTION AT ALL ???
If its full of fluid - go see your GP and they'll stick a needle in to draw it all off
JUST LIKE YER BRAIN...... FULL OF FLUID 👍😂😂😂👍
Loading...