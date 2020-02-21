Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 21, 2020, 01:30:36 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Any pensioners on this board??  (Read 206 times)
barwick b'stard
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 112


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:30:55 AM »
According to some clueless prick on fmttm, there's no one under 40 on COB (bollocks as I'm 36) and the average age is greater than here, which he seems to think is over 60.

Anyone old biddies on here?

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6118646
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 211


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:21:31 AM »
 :lids:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 077


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:49:49 AM »
Average mental age on here is about 12
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 418

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:20:29 AM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 03:30:55 AM
According to some clueless prick on fmttm, there's no one under 40 on COB (bollocks as I'm 36) and the average age is greater than here, which he seems to think is over 60.

Anyone old biddies on here?

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6118646

They are all clueless pricks on boreme

Now there are two sites for the dozy cunts to virtue signal and play purity spiral games
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 883


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:20:59 AM »
52
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 603


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:24:26 AM »
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 03:30:55 AM
According to some clueless prick on fmttm, there's no one under 40 on COB (bollocks as I'm 36) and the average age is greater than here, which he seems to think is over 60.

Anyone old biddies on here?

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6118646

Lids must be getting close to 60 now surely?

Rids :steptoe: ?

MadDog was retired to must be around 60 too.

Plenty of old fucks on here.

Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 414


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:33:55 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 06:49:49 AM
Average mental age on here is about 12
wouldn't put it that high, monkey
I suppose that includes you. :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 332


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:57:49 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:20:59 AM
52

YOU WANNA START ACTING LIKE IT THEN  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 332


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:58:19 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:24:26 AM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 03:30:55 AM
According to some clueless prick on fmttm, there's no one under 40 on COB (bollocks as I'm 36) and the average age is greater than here, which he seems to think is over 60.

Anyone old biddies on here?

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6118646

Lids must be getting close to 60 now surely?

Rids :steptoe: ?

MadDog was retired to must be around 60 too.

Plenty of old fucks on here.



56 YA CHEEKY CUNT  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 048


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:02:41 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:58:19 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:24:26 AM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 03:30:55 AM
According to some clueless prick on fmttm, there's no one under 40 on COB (bollocks as I'm 36) and the average age is greater than here, which he seems to think is over 60.

Anyone old biddies on here?

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6118646

Lids must be getting close to 60 now surely?

Rids :steptoe: ?

MadDog was retired to must be around 60 too.

Plenty of old fucks on here.



56 YA CHEEKY CUNT  👎

He wanted to know your age not your IQ.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 883


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:02:54 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:57:49 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:20:59 AM
52

YOU WANNA START ACTING LIKE IT THEN  👍😂😂😂👍

When your reading age reaches 7.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 459


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:07:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:58:19 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:24:26 AM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 03:30:55 AM
According to some clueless prick on fmttm, there's no one under 40 on COB (bollocks as I'm 36) and the average age is greater than here, which he seems to think is over 60.

Anyone old biddies on here?

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6118646

Lids must be getting close to 60 now surely?

Rids :steptoe: ?

MadDog was retired to must be around 60 too.

Plenty of old fucks on here.



56 YA CHEEKY CUNT  👎

56 and doing 12 hour shifts on the tools every weekend  :lids:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 156


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:10:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:07:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:58:19 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:24:26 AM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on Today at 03:30:55 AM
According to some clueless prick on fmttm, there's no one under 40 on COB (bollocks as I'm 36) and the average age is greater than here, which he seems to think is over 60.

Anyone old biddies on here?

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6118646

Lids must be getting close to 60 now surely?

Rids :steptoe: ?

MadDog was retired to must be around 60 too.

Plenty of old fucks on here.



56 YA CHEEKY CUNT  👎

56 and doing 12 hour shifts on the tools every weekend  :lids:

Yeh for 2 bags of sand though. 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 459


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:08:44 PM »
An hour  monkey :lids:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 973


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:10:45 PM »
I died...



....but I still post now and then.


Does the Ghost of Brian Clough still get on here.?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 