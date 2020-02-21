According to some clueless prick on fmttm, there's no one under 40 on COB (bollocks as I'm 36) and the average age is greater than here, which he seems to think is over 60.Anyone old biddies on here?

Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

Average mental age on here is about 12