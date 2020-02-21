Welcome,
February 21, 2020, 01:30:31 PM
Any pensioners on this board??
Author
Topic: Any pensioners on this board?? (Read 205 times)
barwick b'stard
Any pensioners on this board??
According to some clueless prick on fmttm, there's no one under 40 on COB (bollocks as I'm 36) and the average age is greater than here, which he seems to think is over 60.
Anyone old biddies on here?
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6118646
CapsDave
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
tunstall
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
Average mental age on here is about 12
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 03:30:55 AM
They are all clueless pricks on boreme
Now there are two sites for the dozy cunts to virtue signal and play purity spiral games
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
52
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 03:30:55 AM
Lids must be getting close to 60 now surely?
Rids
?
MadDog was retired to must be around 60 too.
Plenty of old fucks on here.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 06:49:49 AM
Average mental age on here is about 12
wouldn't put it that high,
I suppose that includes you.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 10:20:59 AM
52
YOU WANNA START ACTING LIKE IT THEN 👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:24:26 AM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 03:30:55 AM
Lids must be getting close to 60 now surely?
Rids
?
MadDog was retired to must be around 60 too.
Plenty of old fucks on here.
56 YA CHEEKY CUNT 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 10:58:19 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:24:26 AM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 03:30:55 AM
Lids must be getting close to 60 now surely?
Rids
?
MadDog was retired to must be around 60 too.
Plenty of old fucks on here.
56 YA CHEEKY CUNT 👎
He wanted to know your age not your IQ.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 10:57:49 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 10:20:59 AM
52
YOU WANNA START ACTING LIKE IT THEN 👍😂😂😂👍
When your reading age reaches 7.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 10:58:19 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:24:26 AM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 03:30:55 AM
Lids must be getting close to 60 now surely?
Rids
?
MadDog was retired to must be around 60 too.
Plenty of old fucks on here.
56 YA CHEEKY CUNT 👎
56 and doing 12 hour shifts on the tools every weekend
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BoroPE
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:07:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 10:58:19 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:24:26 AM
Quote from: barwick b'stard on
Today
at 03:30:55 AM
Lids must be getting close to 60 now surely?
Rids
?
MadDog was retired to must be around 60 too.
Plenty of old fucks on here.
56 YA CHEEKY CUNT 👎
56 and doing 12 hour shifts on the tools every weekend
Yeh for 2 bags of sand though.
El Capitan
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
An hour
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
Re: Any pensioners on this board??
I died...
....but I still post now and then.
Does the Ghost of Brian Clough still get on here.?
