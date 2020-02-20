Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2020, 02:33:31 AM
Author Topic: So BIG news you wont read in the media  (Read 270 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 617


« on: February 20, 2020, 10:50:27 PM »
The WHITE man that stabbed the Imam in London today WAS A REGULAR WORSHIPER AT THE MOSQUE AND A FUCKING MUSLIM.

GO BACK TO FUCKING BED BRITAIN YOU RACIST BASTARDS

#NOTALLMUSLIMS
#RELIGIONOFPEACE
#PRAYFORLONDON



 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Posts: 635


« Reply #1 on: February 20, 2020, 11:07:38 PM »
CHOO CHOO DYCHEY :wanker:

YOU STILL FANCY MSCURLY YOU FUCKIN STATE? charles monkey

BEER MR BOYS charles
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Skinz
Posts: 2 063


« Reply #2 on: February 20, 2020, 11:26:54 PM »
Beerson is obviously fuckin Asians abroad

I wonder who it could be?
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Posts: 635


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:09:17 AM »
SKINZ HOMELESS EDGY VIBE IS WEARING THIN charles monkey

GETS NO LAUGHS ... NO SPARE CHANGE mcl

BEER ME R'KID :wanker:  charles :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 069


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:15:00 AM »
I'm really confused by this one like.


Are we allowed to class him as mentally ill or not?


 


















 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 300



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:47:25 AM »
White, ginger, Muslim and then someone farts in your face during pray. Think it would tip most people over the edge :alf:
Logged
Archie Stevens
Posts: 176


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:33:23 AM »
 Bob's grooming mission continues.
Willie is already too far gone.
I'll pray for you.
Logged
Skinz
Posts: 2 063


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:40:00 AM »
  klins
Logged
