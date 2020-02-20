Welcome,
February 22, 2020, 02:33:26 AM
So BIG news you wont read in the media
Author
Topic: So BIG news you wont read in the media
Bobupanddown
So BIG news you wont read in the media
February 20, 2020, 10:50:27 PM
The WHITE man that stabbed the Imam in London today WAS A REGULAR WORSHIPER AT THE MOSQUE AND A FUCKING MUSLIM.
GO BACK TO FUCKING BED BRITAIN YOU RACIST BASTARDS
#NOTALLMUSLIMS
#RELIGIONOFPEACE
#PRAYFORLONDON
Re: So BIG news you wont read in the media
February 20, 2020, 11:07:38 PM
CHOO CHOO DYCHEY
YOU STILL FANCY MSCURLY YOU FUCKIN STATE?
BEER MR BOYS
Skinz
Re: So BIG news you wont read in the media
February 20, 2020, 11:26:54 PM
Beerson is obviously fuckin Asians abroad
I wonder who it could be?
Re: So BIG news you wont read in the media
Yesterday
at 07:09:17 AM
SKINZ HOMELESS EDGY VIBE IS WEARING THIN
GETS NO LAUGHS ... NO SPARE CHANGE
BEER ME R'KID
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: So BIG news you wont read in the media
Yesterday
at 07:15:00 AM
I'm really confused by this one like.
Are we allowed to class him as mentally ill or not?
Wee_Willie
Re: So BIG news you wont read in the media
Yesterday
at 07:47:25 AM
White, ginger, Muslim and then someone farts in your face during pray. Think it would tip most people over the edge
Archie Stevens
Re: So BIG news you wont read in the media
Today
at 01:33:23 AM
Bob's grooming mission continues.
Willie is already too far gone.
I'll pray for you.
Skinz
Re: So BIG news you wont read in the media
Today
at 01:40:00 AM
