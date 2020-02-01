Welcome,
February 21, 2020, 11:41:48 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This Harry Miller bloke and the "transphobic" tweet
Author
Topic: This Harry Miller bloke and the "transphobic" tweet
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 293
This Harry Miller bloke and the "transphobic" tweet
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:35 PM »
Laughable really.
https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/miller-v-college-of-police-judgment.pdf
barwickred
Offline
Posts: 278
Re: This Harry Miller bloke and the "transphobic" tweet
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:39:20 AM »
The copper should have reported himself for wasting police time.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 603
Re: This Harry Miller bloke and the "transphobic" tweet
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:27:42 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Yesterday
at 09:16:35 PM
Laughable really.
https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/miller-v-college-of-police-judgment.pdf
This is Theresa May's legacy, the vile cunt of a woman pushed this bullshit on the police.
She also pushed leftists in the judiciary, hence why we now have activist judges pushing their world view through the courts.
Boris needs to get a grip of this madness immediately.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 603
Re: This Harry Miller bloke and the "transphobic" tweet
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:31:23 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Yesterday
at 09:16:35 PM
Laughable really.
https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/miller-v-college-of-police-judgment.pdf
I'm gonna write to my Tory MP about this lunacy.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 1 972
Re: This Harry Miller bloke and the "transphobic" tweet
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:50:34 AM »
Read the court transcipt.
There are some crazy dangerous fuckers on twitter
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 880
Re: This Harry Miller bloke and the "transphobic" tweet
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:06:39 AM »
It's incredible isn't it. A useful decision though, I feel the tide may be be turning.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 414
Re: This Harry Miller bloke and the "transphobic" tweet
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:18:05 AM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 10:50:34 AM
Read the court transcipt.
There are some crazy dangerous fuckers on twitter
yes,that Mrs B who never even read the tweets but complained anyway is a good example of offence taken by proxy, what a ridiculous state of affairs.
