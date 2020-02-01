Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 21, 2020, 11:41:48 AM
Author Topic: This Harry Miller bloke and the "transphobic" tweet  (Read 144 times)
Erimus44
« on: Yesterday at 09:16:35 PM »
Laughable really. 



https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/miller-v-college-of-police-judgment.pdf
barwickred
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:39:20 AM »
The copper should have reported himself for wasting police time. :lenin:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:27:42 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 09:16:35 PM
Laughable really. 



https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/miller-v-college-of-police-judgment.pdf

This is Theresa May's legacy, the vile cunt of a woman pushed this bullshit on the police.
She also pushed leftists in the judiciary, hence why we now have activist judges pushing their world view through the courts.

Boris needs to get a grip of this madness immediately.

Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:31:23 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 09:16:35 PM
Laughable really. 



https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/miller-v-college-of-police-judgment.pdf

I'm gonna write to my Tory MP about this lunacy.  :like:
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:50:34 AM »
Read the court transcipt.

There are some crazy dangerous fuckers on twitter
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:06:39 AM »
It's incredible isn't it. A useful decision though, I feel the tide may be be turning.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:18:05 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:50:34 AM
Read the court transcipt.

There are some crazy dangerous fuckers on twitter
yes,that Mrs B who never even read the tweets but complained anyway is a good example of offence taken  by proxy, what a ridiculous state of affairs.
