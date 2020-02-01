Bobupanddown

Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 09:16:35 PM







https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/miller-v-college-of-police-judgment.pdf

Laughable really.

This is Theresa May's legacy, the vile cunt of a woman pushed this bullshit on the police.

She also pushed leftists in the judiciary, hence why we now have activist judges pushing their world view through the courts.



Boris needs to get a grip of this madness immediately.



