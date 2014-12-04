

Terrorist shoots dead at least 9 in Germany

Terrorist shoots dead at least 9 in Germany
« on: Today at 05:49:59 PM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-51567971 Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Bobupanddown

Re: Terrorist shoots dead at least 9 in Germany
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:55:17 PM »
Terrorist or mentally Ill Trump hating individual?

Re: Terrorist shoots dead at least 9 in Germany
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:10:10 PM »
Matty, I was worried you'd missed the attacks by Muslim terrorists over the last decade so I listed them here:-



2010

Russia March 29 Moscow Metro bombings. Caucasus Emirate claimed responsibility[44] 40 102

Pakistan May 28 Attacks on Ahmadi Mosques Lahore, Pakistan. Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed attacks on two mosques belonging to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community[45] 86 45+

Pakistan July 1 July 2010 Lahore bombings, anti Sufi attack, part of "a growing trend among militants to target members of other sects".[46] 42+ 175+

Pakistan October 6 Double suicide bombing at Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine. Part of a militant anti Sufi campaign[47] 9+ 55

Pakistan December 25 A female suicide bomber blows herself up in the middle of a crowd at a United Nations food centre in the Bajaur region.[48] 1 0

2011

Location Date Description Deaths Injuries

Nigeria December 25 Christmas Day bombings were bomb blasts and shootings at churches in Madalla, Jos, Gadaka, and Damaturu[49] 41 57+

2012

Location Date Description Deaths Injuries

France 11  22 March Toulouse and Montauban shootings  Mohammed Merah, a French citizen of Algerian extraction, attacked on French soldiers and later children and a teacher from a Jewish school in the cities of Montauban and Toulouse.[50][51] 7 5

Russia May 3 Makhachkala attack[52] 14 130

Iraq December 17 On December 17, two consecutive car bombings hit a residential area near the city's General Hospital, killing 11 civilians and injuring 45 others. The attacks were part of a country-wide wave of violence that killed almost 100 people in a single day.[53] 11 45

2013

Location Date Description Deaths Injuries

United States April 15 Boston Marathon bombing  Two brothers, Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnev, planted two bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.[54] 3 183

United Kingdom May 22 Murder of Lee Rigby[55][56] 1 0

France May 25 2013 La Défense attack  A Muslim convert attacked a French soldier with a knife. The soldier was wounded while on patrol in La Defense.[57][58] 0 1

Kenya September 21 Westgate shopping mall attack[59][60][61] 67 175

2014

Location Date Description Deaths Injuries

Nigeria February 14 Borno Massacre[62] 200+

China July 28 A gang armed with knives and axes attacked a police station and government offices in Elixku Township, and some moved onto Huangdi Township, attacking civilians and smashing vehicles as they passed.[63] 37 13

Syria August 2014 ISIL fighters massacred some 700 people, mostly men, of the Shu'aytat tribe in Deir ez-Zor Governorate.[64] 700

Australia September 23 2014 Endeavour Hills stabbings. Numan Haider, an Afghan Australian stabbed two counter terrorism officers in Melbourne, Australia. He was then shot dead.[65] 1 2

Russia October 5 2014 Grozny bombing[66] 6 12

Canada October 22 2014 shootings at Parliament Hill, Ottawa. Lone attacker shot a soldier at a war memorial and attacked Parliament.[67] 1 3

United States October 23 Zale H. Thomson, also known as Zaim Farouq Abdul-Malik, attacked four New York policemen in the subway with a hatchet, severely injuring one in the back of the head and injuring another policeman in the arm before being shot to death by the remaining officers, who also shot a civilian.[68] 0 5

Nigeria November 28 Kano bombing[69][70][71][72] 120 260

United Arab Emirates December 1 A burqa-clad woman stabs a 47-year-old American teacher to death in a mall restroom in Abu Dhabi She later plants a bomb outside the home of an Egyptian-American doctor.[73][74][75] 1

Russia December 4 2014 Grozny clashes[76] 26

Pakistan December 16 2014 Peshawar school massacre[77] 140

Yemen December 16 2014 Rada' bombings Two suicide car bombers rammed their vehicles into a Shiite rebels' checkpoint.[78] 26

Nigeria December 18 2014 Gumsuri kidnappings. Boko Haram insurgents killed 32 men and kidnapped at least 185 women and children.[79] 32

Syria December 18 Mass grave of 230 tribesmen killed by ISIL found in Eastern Syria.[80] 230

France December 20 2014 Tours police station stabbing. A man yelling Allahu Akbar attacked a police office with a knife. He was killed and three police officers were injured.[81] 1 3

Nigeria December 22 Boko Haram insurgents bombed a bus station in the city of Gombe[82] 20+

Iraq December 2014 ISIL militants execute 150 women Iraqi province of Al Anbar Governorate, some of whom were pregnant at the time, who refuse to marry their fighters.[83] 150

Iraq December 24 A suicide bomber killed 33 people and wounded 55 others in Madaen, about 25 km (15 miles) south of Baghdad.[84] 33 55

Somalia December 25 Al-Shabaab attack in Mogadishu[85] 9

Cameroon December 28 Boko Haram attacks village in Cameroon[86] 30

2015

Location Date Description Deaths Injuries

Afghanistan January 5 A car packed with explosives drove up to the headquarters of EUPOL Afghanistan, a European police-training organization, in Kabul and detonated. Taliban claimed responsibility.[87] 1 16

France January 7 Two brothers, Saïd and Chérif Kouachi, forced their way into the offices of the French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris. Armed with rifles and other weapons, they killed 12 people and injured 11 others.[88] 12 11

Iraq January 6 Two suicide bombers attacked a mosque in the town of Al-Jubba while Iraqi soldiers were resting, killing 10 soldiers plus the two attackers. Clashes following the bombings left 13 security personnel dead and 21 wounded.[89] 25 21

Nigeria January 8 Jihadist Boko Haram attacked the town of Baga in northern Nigeria killing at least 200 people. Another 2,000 are unaccounted for.[90] 200+ 

Pakistan January 30 Suicide bomber killed at least 55, injuring at least 59 in a Shiite mosque in southern Pakistan.[91] 55+ 59+

France February 3 2015 Nice stabbing  A man wielding a knife, named Moussa Coulibaly, attacked three soldiers, guarding a Jewish community center in Nice.[92] 0 2

Pakistan February 13 Heavily armed militants killed at least 19 people and wounded more than 40 after they stormed into a Shiite mosque during Friday Prayer in a suburb of Peshawar.[93] 19 40+

Denmark February 1415 2015 Copenhagen shootings. A gunman opened fire at the Krudttoenden café and later at the Great Synagogue in Copenhagen, killing two civilians and injuring five others.[94] 2 5

Pakistan March 15 Suicide bombers kill at least 15 people in attacks on two churches in Lahore.[95] 15

Tunisia March 18 Bardo National Museum attack. Militants linked to Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) attack the Bardo National Museum with guns, killing 21 people and injuring around 50.[96] 21 50+

Yemen March 20 2015 Sana'a mosque bombings. 135 killed in bombings on several mosques by ISIL.[97] 135

Libya March 25 ISIL affiliates, The Shura Council of Benghazi Revolutionaries in Libya carried out suicide bombings in the city of Benghazi. Twelve were killed and 25 wounded. Five additional dead during attacks with a local militia.[98] 12 25

Kenya April 2 148 people  most of them Christian students  killed in Al-Shabaab's Garissa University College attack before Easter weekend Holidays.[99][100] 148

Saudi Arabia April 8 In the city of Riyadh two policemen are shot dead. ISIL is blamed to be behind the attack.[101][102] 2

Iraq April 17 A series of bombings by the ISIL occurred through Baghdad. 40+ killed 59+ injured.[103] 40+ 59+

Iraq April 17 A car bomb exploded at the entrance of the US consulate in Erbil, Iraq. ISIL took credit for the attack. 3 killed 5 wounded.[104] 3 5

Afghanistan April 18 A suicide bomb detonated in front of a bank in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. ISIL claims responsibility. 33 killed 100+ injured.[105] 33 100+

Somalia April 20 A minivan of UN workers was bombed by Al-Shabaab in the Puntland region of Somalia. 9 dead 4 injured.[106] 9 4

Bosnia and Herzegovina April 27 A radical Islamist opened fire at a police station in the city of Zvornik in Bosnia and Herzegovina. A police officer was killed, two others were injured, and the attacker was killed by police.[107] 2 2

Iraq May 3 Two car bombs were detonated ten minutes apart in Baghdad, Iraq. Nineteen were killed and an unknown number wounded. ISIL claimed responsibility for the attacks.[108] 19

United States May 3 Two gunmen attacked the Curtis Culwell Center during a 'Draw Muhammad' cartoon art exhibit in Garland, Texas. 2 dead (perpetrators) 1 injured.[109][110][111][112][113] 2 1

Afghanistan May 3 Taliban militants overran checkpoints in Warduj, killing 17 policemen.[114] 17

Afghanistan May 4 A government bus was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul, killing one person and injuring 15 others.[115] 1 15

Iraq May 10 Two car bombs were detonated ten minutes apart in Baghdad, Iraq and surrounding towns of Taji and Tarmiyah. ISIL claims responsibility. 14 were killed and wounding 30.[116] 14 30

Afghanistan May 10 A bus carrying Afghan government employees was attacked in Kabul by a suicide bomber, killing 3 people and injuring 10. Taliban claimed responsibility.[117] 3 10

Pakistan May 13 A bus carrying Shia Muslims was attacked by six armed gunman who rode up in motorcycles. Several Islamist groups claim responsibility. 45 dead 13 injured.[118] 45 13

Afghanistan May 14 A hotel that was hosting a cultural event was attacked by Taliban fighters in Kabul leaving 14 dead including an American, an Italian, and 4 Indians.[119] 14

Afghanistan May 17 A Taliban suicide attack near the entrance of Hamid Karzai International Airport targeting a European police training vehicle. 3 dead 18 injured.[120] 3 18

Afghanistan May 19 A suicide car bombing detonated in the parking lot of a Justice Ministry building in the diplomatic section of Kabul, killing 4 people wounding 42.[121] 4 42

Libya May 21 A suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a military checkpoint outside of Misrata killing himself and two guards.[122] 3

Saudi Arabia May 22 A suicide bomber attacked a Shia mosque during prayer in the al-Qadeeh village. ISIL claimed responsibility for the attack. 21 dead +90 injured.[123] 21 90+

Afghanistan May 25 Taliban militants killed 19 policemen and six soldiers during a siege at a police compound in Nawzad District of Afghanistan.[124] 25

Kenya May 26 Al-Shabaab militants attacked two police patrols which turned into a gun battle north of Garissa, 5 police officers were injured but they were able to kill both of the attackers.[125] 2 5

Iraq May 28 Two car bombs were set off minutes apart targeting the Cristal Grand Ishtar Hotel and the Babylon. 10 killed and 30 wounded.[126] 10 30

Saudi Arabia May 29 A suicide bomber attacked a Shia mosque in Dammam detonating the bomb in the parking lot. 4 killed, unknown injured.[127] 4

Iraq June 1 Three suicide bombers in humvees attacked an Iraqi police station in the Tharthar region in Northern Al Anbar Governorate. 41 dead, 63 wounded.[128] 41 63

Turkey June 5 2015 Diyarbakır rally bombings  Twin bombing of a Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) rally. 4 dead, over 100 injured.[129][130] 4 100+

Iraq June 13 Four suicide SUV car bombs went off in an Iraqi police station in the Hajjaj near Tikrit and Baiji. 11 dead, 27 injured.[131] 11 27

Kuwait June 26 2015 Kuwait mosque bombing  Suicide bombing in a Shia mosque in Sharg district of Kuwait City, the capital of the country. 27 227

France June 26 Saint-Quentin-Fallavier attack  Beheading in a factory near Lyon, head marked with Arabic writing and Islamist flags. Gas canisters planted provoked a fire. 1 dead, 11 injured.[132] 1 11

Tunisia June 26 2015 Sousse attacks  A gunman, named Seifeddine Rezgui, attacked a hotel targeting the European tourists staying there.[133] 38 39

Nigeria June 2630 Boko Haram kills at least 200 people as they gun down and bomb villages, mosques, and other public space.[134] 200

Nigeria July 5 Two bombs explode at an elite restaurant and mosque, killing at least 15 people in Jos.[135] 15+

Nigeria July 7 A bomb explodes in a government office in Zaria, killing 20 people.[136] 20

Cameroon July 13 2 suicide bombers explode in a bar in the town of Fotokol and kill 13 people, including a soldier from Chad who was killed in the second explosion.[137] 15

Nigeria July 17 Two Nigerian towns are attacked by two suicide bombers, killing 62 people.[138] 62

Turkey July 20 2015 Suruç bombing Suicide bombing killed 33 people and injured 104 in Kurdish majority city of Suruç. ISIL claims responsibility.[139] 33 104

Nigeria July 22 A series of explosions at two bus stations in Gombe kill about 40 people.[140] 40

Cameroon July 26 A suicide bomber kills at least 14 people at a popular nightclub in Maruoa, just three days after 2 suicide bombers killed 20 people in the same town.[141] 15

India July 27 2015 Gurdaspur attack Three Islamic terrorists of Pakistani origin from Indian-administrated Kashmir disguised in army uniforms attacked the Dina Nagar police station in Gurdaspur District of Punjab, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 3 policemen, 4 civilians and 15 others were injured. All 3 attackers were killed by the Indian security forces.[142] 10 15

Nigeria August 11 47 people are killed as explosions erupt at a crowded market in the town of Sabon Gari.[143] 47

Iraq August 13 2015 Baghdad market truck bombing A truck bomb in a Baghdad market killed more than 70 and injures 200.[144] 70+ 200

France August 21 2015 Thalys train attack Shooting and stabbing in train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris injures 5. The incident is believed by French police to be an Islamist terrorist attack.[145] 0 5

Nigeria August 2830 Boko Haram members massacre 79 people in 3 different Nigerian villages. 68 alone were killed in the village of Baanu.[146] 79

Nigeria September 10 Explosion at a refugee camp for people fleeing Boko Haram kills at least 2.[147] 2

Iraq September 17 Two suicide bombings in Baghdad killed 10 and injured 55. ISIL claims responsibility.[148] 12 55

Germany September 17 Rafik Y, an Islamist of Iraqi descent attacked and injured a police officer with a knife in Berlin. 1 injured, 1 dead (perpetrator).[149] 1 1

Nigeria September 21 At least 54 people were killed by multiple explosions in Nigeria.[150] 54

Yemen September 24 A bomb attack on a Shia mosque in Sana'a killed 25 and injured dozens more during prayers for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Claimed by ISIL.[151] 25

Bangladesh September 29 Three men on a motorbike shot and killed an Italian aid worker. The attack has been claimed by ISIL.[152] 1

Nigeria October 1 Multiple suicide bombings by Boko Haram in North-East Nigeria killed 14 people (including the bombers) and injured 39.[153] 14 39

Israel October 1 Gunmen opened fire on a car near Nablus on the northern West Bank, killing a man and woman. 4 of their 6 children were also in the car and witnessed the attack, but were uninjured. The attackers have been praised by Hamas.[154][155] 2

Australia October 2 2015 Parramatta shooting. A NSW Police Force civilian employee was shot dead outside NSW Police Force headquarters on Charles Street, Parramatta, Sydney by a 15-year-old lone gunman. The gunman then engaged with NSW Police Special Constables in a shootout before being killed, 2 dead.[156] 4

Bangladesh October 3 A Japanese man was shot and killed in a similar fashion to an Italian aid worker killed 4 days earlier. The attack has been claimed by ISIL.[157] 1

Iraq October 3 In Baghdad, two suicide bombings in Shiite majority neighbourhoods kill at least 18 people and injure 61. Attack claimed by ISIL.[158] 20 61

Afghanistan October 5 Two suicide bombings in Kabul targeted an Afghan intelligence centre. 3 people were injured in the attack, claimed by the Taliban.[159][160] 2 3

Somalia October 7 Militants of Al-Shabaab ambushed and killed the nephew of Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. 2 dead.[161] 2

Turkey October 10 In the 2015 Ankara bombings 102 people were killed and over 400 others injured. According to two high ranked sources in the Turkish security forces ISIL is most likely responsible.[162][163] 102 400+

Chad October 10 Multiple suicide bombings in Chad killed 33 people and injured 51. The attack is believed to be the work of Boko Haram.[164] 33 51

Afghanistan October 11 A bomb attack in Kabul, targeting a British military convoy injured 7 Afghan civilians. The attack has been claimed by the Taliban.[165] 0 7

Nigeria October 22 20 people were killed in the northeast state of Borno, Nigeria in a Boko Haram attack.[166] 20

Nigeria October 23 Two separate mosques were attacked by suicide bombers, killing 42 in Nigeria.[167] 42

Niger October 28 Boko Haram militants attack a village in Niger, gunning down 13 people and allegedly burning down houses and cars during the rampage.[168] 13

Egypt October 31 Bomb on board a Russian jet brings it down in Sinai, bound for St Petersburg, killing 224 people.[169] 224

Lebanon November 12 Twin suicide bombings kill 42 people in the capital city of Beirut.[170] 42

France November 13 A series of terrorist attacks in Paris kill 137, and wound 368. They involved a series of coordinated attacks which consisted of mass shootings and suicide bombings. This incident was the most fatal event on French soil since World War II.[171] 137 368

Iraq November 13 A suicide bomber killed at least 21 at a Shia funeral.[172] 21

Philippines November 17 A Malaysian national is beheaded by Abu Sayyaf in the southern Philippines.[173] 1

Nigeria November 17 A suicide attack at a market in Yola killed more than 30 people and hospitalised more than 80. The attack is thought to be the work of Boko Haram.[174] 30+ 80+

Bosnia and Herzegovina November 18 A lone wolf Islamist killed two soldiers and injured civilians in Sarajevo. 3 dead 5 wounded.[175] 3 5

Nigeria November 18 Two explosions rock a phone market in Kano killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 100. Boko Haram is suspected to be behind it.[176] 15 100+

Iraq November 20 A Suicide bomber detonates inside a Shiite mosque killing 10 people, other bombings in the area killed another 5 people.[177] 11 5

Cameroon November 21 Suicide bombers affiliated with Boko Haram kill at least 10 in northern Cameroon.[178] 10

Nigeria November 22 8 people among women and children demise when a female suicide bomber is reduced to pulp.[179] 8

Tunisia November 24 At least 14 people were killed in a bus bombing in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia. ISIL claimed responsibility for this attack that targeted a bus transporting members of the Presidential Guard.[180] 14 11

Egypt November 24 In the November 2015 Sinai attack which occurred a day after the second round of parliamentary elections closed, militants attack a hotel housing election judges in the provincial capital of al-Arish in Egypt's North Sinai. 7 dead, 10+ wounded[181] 7 10+

Niger November 25 Boko Haram invades a village and shoots indiscriminately residents and also fire rockets, killing 18.[182] 18

Nigeria November 27 21 killed in Boko Haram suicide attack on a Shia procession in Nigeria[183] 22

Egypt November 28 Islamist gunmen killed four security personnel in an attack at a police checkpoint in Saqqara. 4 dead[184] 4

Mali November 28 Militants fired rockets on a MINUSMA peacekeeping forces base in northern Mali. Ansar Dine claimed responsibility. 3 dead, 20 wounded.[185] 3 20

United States December 2 In the 2015 San Bernardino attack, married couple Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik shot and killed 14 people and injured 22 others in a killing spree that the FBI was investigating as "act of terrorism".[186][187] 14 22

Chad December 5 Four female suicide bombers from the militant Islamist group Boko Haram attacked the Chadian island of Koulfoua on Lake Chad, killing at least 15 people and injuring 130.[188] 19 130+

Yemen December 6 The governor of the southern port city of Aden in Yemen, Jaafar Mohammed Saad, was killed in a car bomb attack. The assassination was claimed by ISIL.[189] 1

Afghanistan December 8 In the 2015 Kandahar Airport attacks several Taliban members attacked the Kandahar Airport and surrounding area. 70+ killed, 35 injured.[190][191] 70+ 35

Egypt December 8 An explosive device by Islamists targeting a military convoy went off in Rafah. 4 dead 4 injured.[192] 4 4

Iraq December 9 A suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the doorway of a Shiite mosque. 11+ dead 20 injured.[193] 11+ 20

Afghanistan December 11 In the 2015 Spanish Embassy attack in Kabul, Taliban militants detonated a car bomb and stormed a guesthouse near the Spanish embassy. 6 dead, several injured.[194] 6

Syria December 11 In the Tell Tamer bombings three truck bombs by ISIL killed up to 60 people and injured more than 80 in the town of Tell Tamer.[195] 60 80

Syria December 12 Islamists detonated a car bomb near an hospital in central Homs. 16 killed, 54 injured.[196] 16 54

Iraq December 12 A militant detonated his explosives in a truck at an Iraqi position near the Saudi border. 6 dead, 14 injured.[197] 6 14

Nigeria December 13 Boko Haram Islamists, at least some using machetes, attacked residents of the villages of Warwara, Mangari, and Bura-Shika. 30 killed and 20 injured[198] 30 20

Afghanistan December 21 A suicide bomber on a motorcycle killed six and wounded three in Kabul, Afghanistan near Bagram Airfield.[199] 7 3

Nigeria December 26 Boko Haram gunmen raided Kimba village in northern Nigeria, opening fire on residents and torching their homes. 14+ killed.[200][201] 14+

Afghanistan December 28 A Taliban suicide bomber killed at least one person and wounded 33 in an attack on a road near a school close to Kabul International Airport.[202] 2 33

Nigeria December 28 Fourteen Islamist female suicide bombers aged 1218 attempted to simultaneously attack the city of Maiduguri. Seven of the bombers were shot dead by Nigerian forces while three managed to escape and detonate themselves in Baderi general area and near a Mosque, killing 26 people and wounding another 85.[203] 36 85

Pakistan December 29 A suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the front entrance of a regional branch of the National Database and Registration Authority in the northwestern city of Mardan, Pakistan. The blast killed 26 people and more than 50 were wounded.[204] 27 50+

Russia December 29 A gunman opened fire on a group of local residents who were visiting a viewing platform at the fortress in Derbent, Dagestan, southern Russia, killing one and injuring 11. ISIL claims responsibility.[205] 1 11

2016

Location Date Description Deaths Injuries

Afghanistan January 1 A Taliban suicide bomber detonated himself in a French restaurant called 'Le Jardin' in Kabul. 2 dead 15 injured.[206] 2 15

India January 2 In the 2016 Pathankot attack suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked an Indian air base killing 7 security force members. Several injured.[207] 7

Iraq January 3 Five Islamist suicide bombers attack an Iraqi military base. 15 dead and 22 injured.[208] 15 22

Afghanistan January 4 A Militant drove a truck packed with explosives to the armored gates of a compound for civilian contractors near Kabul's airport before detonating. 30 people injured, including children.[209] 0 30

Libya January 7 In the Zliten truck bombing Islamist militants detonated a truck bomb at the police training camp al-Jahfal in the coastal town of Zliten, Libya. 50+ dead 100+ wounded.[210] 50+ 100+

France January 7 In the January 2016 Paris police station attack an Islamist from Morocco wearing a fake explosive belt attacked police officers with a meat cleaver. He was shot dead.[211] 1 0

Libya January 7 A car bombing at a checkpoint in the Libyan oil port of Ras Lanuf left seven people dead and 11 wounded.[212] 7 11

Egypt January 8 In the 2016 Hurghada attack two militants armed with a melee weapon and a signal flare stormed the Bella Vista Hotel. 3 injured.[213] 0 3

France January 11 A 15-year-old Turkish ISIL supporter attacked a teacher from a Jewish school in Marseille with a machete. 1 injured.[214] 0 1

Iraq January 11 ISIL gunmen detonate suicide vests in a shopping mall, killing at least 20 and wounding more than 40 people.[215] 20 40+

Turkey January 12 In the 2016 Istanbul bombing an ISIL suicide bomber kills 10 tourists and injures 15 more in the historical centre of Istanbul.[216] 11 15

Indonesia January 14 In the 2016 Jakarta attacks 4 assailants kill 2 and injure 24 in a terrorist attack in Jakarta. The attack was orchestrated and financed from ISIL in Syria.[217] 2 24

Somalia January 15 In the El Adde attack, Al-Shabaab terrorists attack an African Union Kenyan army base in El-Adde. 63+ killed, several injured.[218] 63+

Burkina Faso January 15 In the 2016 Ouagadougou attack Islamist gunmen armed with heavy weapons attacked the Cappuccino restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. 20+ killed. 15+ injured.[219] 20+ 15+

Pakistan January 21 At least 22 killed in attack on Bacha Khan University, Pakistan. The Taliban claim responsibility for the attack.[220] 22

Somalia January 22 Al-Shabab attack on beachside restaurant leaves 20 dead.[221] 20

Cameroon January 25 Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have blown themselves up in a market in Cameroon, killing at least 25 people and injuring 62 others.[222] 25 62

Nigeria January 30 Boko Haram gunmen raided a Nigerian village, at least 65 people were killed and 136 others injured.[223] 65 136

Ivory Coast March 13 In the 2016 Grand-Bassam shootings Al Qaeda gunmen stormed 3 hotels in the beach resort city of Grand-Bassam in the Ivory Coast, leaving 18 people dead.[224] 18

Iraq March 20 In Anbar, Iraq, ISIL suicide bombers kill at least 24 at municipal building[225] 24

Belgium March 22 2016 Brussels bombings includes two suicide bombings in Brussels Airport and one bombing in Brussels Metro that resulted in 35 deaths and more than 300 wounded.[226] 35 300+

Yemen March 25 Three ISIL suicide bombers strike security checkpoints in the Yemeni city of Aden, killing 26 people.[227][228] 29

Iraq March 25 30 people killed and 95 injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a football stadium in Iskandariya, south of Baghdad. ISIL claimed responsibility for the attack.[229][230] 30 95

Pakistan March 27 The 2016 Lahore suicide bombing targeted Christians who had gathered on Easter in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park. The blast, by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a Pakistani Taliban faction, killed at least 70 people and injured 300 others.[231][232] 70 300

Afghanistan April 19 The April 2016 Kabul attack targeted a security team responsible for protecting government VIPs in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attack killed 64 people and wounded 347. It was the Taliban's biggest attack on an urban area since 2001.[233] 64 347

Bangladesh April 23 Attackers hacked a university professor to death in the city of Rajshahi, Bangladesh. ISIL claimed responsibility for the attack stating that they assassinated him "for calling to atheism in the city of Rajshahi in Bangladesh".[234][235] 1

Bangladesh April 25 Two gays rights activists were hacked to death in the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka. An Al-Qaeda affiliated group claimed responsibility for the attacks and stated they killed the two as they were "pioneers of practicing [sic] and promoting homosexuality in Bangladesh".[236][237] 2

Iraq May 11 At least 40 people were killed and 60 injured in a car bomb attack on a market in Baghdad. ISIL claims responsibility.[238] 40 60

United States June 12 49 people were killed and 53 injured in a mass shooting at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The shooter, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to ISIL by specifically calling police and journalists several times during the incident.[239][240] 49 53

France June 14 Two French citizens, a police officer and his wife were stabbed to death in Magnanville, France by a man swearing his allegiance to ISIL.[241] 2

Jordan June 21 ISIS Soldier infiltrates refugee camp at a Jordanian army post near Rukban, killing 6 and wounding 14.[242] ISIL later claimed responsibility.[243] 6 14

Pakistan June 22 Assassination of Amjad Sabri, claimed by a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban who accused Sabri of blasphemy.[244] 1

Turkey June 28 A simultaneous terrorist attack, consisting of shootings and suicide bombings at the international terminal of Terminal 2 of Atatürk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey resulted in forty-five deaths in addition to the three attackers and injuring more than 230 people.[245][246] 45 230

Bangladesh July 1 Gunmen killed 20 hostages in the affluent Gulshan Thana neighborhood of Dhaka. Thirteen hostages were rescued; two police officers and six terrorists were killed. One terrorist was taken into custody. ISIL claimed responsibility, but according to Bangladeshi officials, the attack was carried out by homegrown militant group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh.[247] On August 27, Bangladeshi police killed three militants whom they accused of perpetrating the Dhaka attack, including Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury, a 30-year-old Canadian citizen born in Bangladesh, who was described as "one of the main suppliers of funds and arms for several recent attacks".[248] 26

Iraq July 3 July 2016 Baghdad bombings Two coordinated bomb attacks killed over 300 people and injured over 221 others.[249] 300+ 221+

Indonesia July 4 A suicide bomber attacked a police station in Central Java, killing himself and injuring a police officer.[250] 1 1

Iraq July 7 A coordinated attack involving suicide car bombers, suicide bombers on foot, and gunmen against the mausoleum of Muhammad ibn Ali al-Hadi, a Shi'ite holy site in Baghdad, killed at least 56 people and injured 75. ISIL claimed responsibility.[251] 56 75

France July 14 87 people (including the perpetrator Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel) died during the Bastille day attack in Nice, France.[252][253] 87 434

Germany July 18 A 17-year-old Afghan refugee injured five people seriously, two critically, with a knife and hatchet on a train near Würzburg. The attacker was shot dead when he attacked the arriving police officers.[254] 1 5

Germany July 24 A suicide bombing outside a wine bar in Ansbach, Germany, in which a bomber tried to bomb a large music festival going on at the time. After detonation, he injured 15, 4 seriously. Many videos were discovered of him pledging allegiance to ISIL and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The bomber was the only fatality.[255] 1 15

France July 26 A priest's throat was slit and four nuns were taken hostage in a church in Rouen, France. The IS-linked Amaq news agency said "two soldiers of the Islamic State" had carried out the attack. The two terrorists were shot dead by the French authorities. One of the men was known to the French intelligence services (as reported by French TV channel M6) and was on the French government's terror watch-list, known as the S list.[256] 3

Pakistan August 8 77 people were killed and over 100 injured by a suicide bombing at a government hospital in Quetta, Pakistan.[257] 77 100+

New York/New Jersey September 1719 2016 New York and New Jersey bombings - three bombs exploded and several unexploded ones were found in the New York metropolitan area. The bombings left 31 people wounded, but no fatalities or life-threatening injuries were reported. Subsequently the perpetrator has been charged with attempting to radicalized fellow jail inmates to espouse violent Islamic jihadism beliefs.[258]

India September 18 2016 Uri attack  Four armed militants attacked on Indian Army brigade headquarters in Uri area of Baramulla district in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, India. 18 Soldiers were killed in the ambush and 19 were injured.[259] 18 19

United States November 28 2016 Ohio State University attack, 11 people were hospitalized for injuries after a car ramming attack and mass stabbing occurred at Ohio State University. The perpetrator, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, was a Muslim Somali refugee and legal permanent resident of the United States.[260] 0 11

Pakistan November 12 Forty-seven people were killed and 100 injured by a bomb at the Shah Noorani shrine in Balochistan. More people were killed and injured during the stampede that resulted from people fleeing the bomb blast. ISIL claimed responsibility.[261][262][263][264] 56 102

Egypt December 11 A suicide bomber killed 27 people and injured 47 others at St. Peter and St. Paul's Church (commonly known as El-Botroseya Church) in Cairo. The bomber was identified as 22-year-old Mahmoud Shafiq Mohammed Mustafa. ISIL claimed responsibility.[265][266][267] By early 2017, eight suspects had been arrested in connection with the bombing.[268] 29 47

Germany December 19 2016 Berlin attack during which a truck was driven into the Christmas market next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, left 12 people dead and 56 others injured.[269] 12 56

2017

Location Date Description Deaths Injuries

Turkey January 1 An Islamic State gunman opened fire on a crowd of people in the Reina Nightclub in Istanbul.[270] 39 70

Iraq January 2 A suicide bomber with a truck full of explosives attacked a predominantly Shia market in Baghdad. The Islamic State took responsibility for the attack, claiming to target a "gathering of Shia".[271][272] 36 52

Afghanistan February 8 Islamic State militants attack a convoy of aid workers of the Red Cross in Northern Afghanistan. Killing 6 and taking 2 prisoner.[273] 6 0

Afghanistan February 11 Taliban suicide car bomber killed seven people outside a bank in Lashkargah.[274] 7 21

Pakistan February 16 During the 2017 Sehwan suicide bombing a suicide bomber entered the main hall of the Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan and detonated his payload amid dozens of worshippers.[275] 88 100+

Iraq February 19 Five people were killed in two suicide bombings that hit districts recently retaken from Islamic State in eastern Mosul. The first attack targeted an army checkpoint, killing three soldiers, and the second a gathering of civilians in the commercial district known as "My Fair Lady," killing two.[276] 5 0

Pakistan February 21 Three militants threw hand grenades and opened fire as they launched an assault in Tangi, near the border with Afghanistan. Two of the men blew themselves up during the 20-minute gun battle with security forces at the gate, while the third was shot dead by police before he could detonate his explosive vest.[277] 7 22

Egypt February 22 Two Coptic citizens were found killed on Wednesday inside the North Sinai city of Al-Arish. The two are believed to have been kidnapped by anonymous militants who are suspected to be members of the IS-affiliated group of "Sinai Province."[278] 2 0

Afghanistan February 28 Twelve policemen were killed in an "insider attack" in the southern Afghan province of Helmand. An infiltrator from the Taliban had allowed militants into the outpost in the regional capital, Lashkar Gah.[279] 12 0

Afghanistan March 8 Gunmen dressed as medics attacked a military hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul, killing more than 40 people, in an assault claimed by Islamic State.[280][281] 40+ 50+

Iraq March 8 Two suicide bombers blew themselves up, killing 26 people at a wedding party in a village near the Iraqi city of Tikrit. Islamic State said two of its fighters had carried out the attack in the village of Hajaj.[282] 26 67

United Kingdom March 22 A man drove a car into pedestrians on the south side of Westminster Bridge, injuring 49 people, 4 of them fatally.[283][284] 6 49

Russia April 3 A suicide bomber blew himself up on the St. Petersburg metro. The bomber was born in Kyrgyzstan and had ties to radical Islamists.[285] 5 15

Sweden April 7 2017 Stockholm attack  A rejected Uzbek asylum seeker had stolen a beer truck and drove onto the crowded high street to mow down as many pedestrians as possible. According to his testimony he wanted to pressure Sweden into ending its support for the fight against "Islamic State."[286][287] 5 15

Egypt April 9 Palm Sunday church bombings on Christian churches in Tanta and Alexandria kill at least 36 people and injure more than 100[288] 47 100+

France April 20 Three police officers and a bystander were shot by an attacker wielding an AK-47 rifle on the Champs-Élysées, a shopping boulevard in Paris. The attacker was shot dead during the incident. He had a note defending the Islamic State, and had previously attempted to communicate with Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria.[289] 2 3

United Kingdom May 22 Manchester Arena bombing  A suicide bomber attacks Ariana Grande's pop concert with audience of up to 20,000. Authorities promptly raise the terror threat level to "Critical" fearing another attack.[290][291][292] Twenty-two people were arrested in connection with the attack, all of whom had been released without charge by 11 June.[293] 22 129

Egypt May 26 A gunman opened fire on a convoy carrying Coptic Christians traveling from Maghagha in Egypt's Minya Governorate.[294] 28 22

United Kingdom June 3 The June 2017 London Bridge attack was an incident where a van ran over multiple pedestrians on the London Bridge. On Borough Market the occupants of the van stabbed multiple people before being shot by police.[295][296] 11 48

France June 6 2017 Notre Dame attack  A lone wolf who was carrying knives in his rucksack attacked an officer guarding Notre-Dame de Paris with a hammer. A video pledging allegiance to ISIS was later found.[297] 0 2

Iran June 7 2017 Tehran attacks  Iran parliament and the shrine of Ruhollah Khomeini. In the first attacks orchestrated by ISIS in Iran, Tehran was targeted by suicide bombers and teams of gunmen when they stormed Iran's parliament and the nearby shrine of Ruhollah Khomeini. All 4 attackers at the parliament were killed.[298][299] 22 43

Iraq June 9 At least 30 people were killed in a suicide bombing in Karbala, Iraqi officials said. The attack was claimed by ISIL.[300] 30 36

Egypt July 14 2017 Hurghada attack  An attacker with a knife stabbed foreign tourists.[301] 2 4

Pakistan August 7 A truck carrying explosive material accidentally went off at Band Road in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan. A few hours after the attack, a clash erupted between 7 terrorists and the CTD team in which 4 terrorists were shot dead while 3 others managed to flee in the dark. The terrorists were identified as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's militants.[302] 2 35

Spain August 1718 2017 Barcelona attacks  Three separate attacks in Barcelona (location pictured) kill at least fifteen people and injure more than one hundred others. "Authorities believe the men to be part of 12 member Islamic Terror cell".[303] The group was held 120 gas canisters being ready to bomb a major target.[304] 15 120

Finland August 18 2017 Turku attack  Ten people were stabbed with knives in Turku, by an eighteen-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker named Abderrahman Bouanane. According to the police he was a radicalized lone wolf influenced by ISIS. Two of the victims killed. The attacker was shot the in leg by police and been arrested. Police later discovered that the attacker had also planned attacks at different sites. Three other suspects, all Moroccans, have been remanded in custody in connection with the attack. He was convicted for terrorism and murder. It was the first time, a Finnish court has decreed that a crime was a terrorist act and Finland's prime minister has described the stabbings as the country's first terrorist attack in history.[305][306] 2 8

United Kingdom September 15 A bomb, wrapped in a plastic grocery bag concealed in a bucket, exploded at 8:20 a.m. at the height of the morning rush at the London's Underground. The bomb exploded just after the train drew into Parsons Green. The Islamic State asserted responsibility for the bucket bomb hours later in a message on its Amaq news site that said a "detachment" of its disciples had carried out the attack.[307] 0 29

United States October 31 2017 Lower Manhattan attack  A man drove a pickup truck into cyclists and runners along about 1 mile (2 km) of a bicycle path in Lower Manhattan, New York City. After he left the vehicle, the driver was wielding two guns (later found to be a paintball gun and a pellet gun); he was shot in the abdomen by police and arrested.[308] An ISIS flag and a document that read either "It will endure." or "Islamic State will endure forever." in Arabic were found in the truck.[309][310] 8 12

Egypt November 24

Main article: 2017 Sinai mosque attack

305 128

Egypt December 29 A gunman opened fire outside a church in Cairo before attempting to storm the building, at least seven people killed. He had earlier shot at a store, killing two people inside. The Interior Ministry said that the shop was owned by a Copt and that the two dead were Christian men. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, via its Amaq News Agency.[311] at least 9 0

2018

Location Date Description Deaths Injuries

Iraq January 15 2018 Baghdad bombings.[312] 38 105

Afghanistan January 20 2018 Inter-Continental Hotel Kabul attack.[313] 40 22

Afghanistan January 24 2018 Save The Children Jalalabad attack[314] 6 27

Afghanistan January 27 2018 Kabul ambulance bombing.[315] 103 235

Russia February 18 Kizlyar church shooting[316] 6 5

Somalia February 18 February 2018 Mogadishu attack.[317] 45 36

Burkina Faso March 2 2018 Ouagadougou attacks[318][319] 30 85

Afghanistan March 21 March 2018 Kabul suicide bombing-Suicide attack.[320] 33 65

France March 23 Carcassonne and Trèbes attack-Hostage crisis.[321] 5 15

Somalia April 1 2018 African Union base attack in Bulo Marer.[322] 59 (+30) Unknown

Afghanistan April 22 April 2018 Kabul suicide bombing-Suicide attack.[323] 69 120

Afghanistan April 30 30 April 2018 Kabul suicide bombings[324][325] 29 50

Nigeria May 1 2018 Mubi suicide bombings[326][327] 86 58

Libya May 2 2018 attack on the High National Elections Commission in Tripoli, Libya[328] 16 20

France May 12 2018 Paris knife attack[329] 2 4

Indonesia May 13 2018 Surabaya bombings-Suicide attack.[330] 25 55

Belgium May 29 2018 Liège attack[331] 4 4

Afghanistan July 1 July 2018 Jalalabad suicide bombing[332] 20 20

Pakistan July 10 2018 Peshawar suicide bombing[333] 22 75

Pakistan July 13 2018 Mastung and Bannu bombings[334][335] 154 223

Tajikistan July 29 2018 Terrorist attack against cyclists in Tajikistan - Assailants rammed American and European cyclists with a car in the Khatlon region, then attacked them with knives and an axe. Four cyclists killed and two were injured. At least one suspected attacker was killed while resisting arrest and at least one other was detained.[336] 4 2

Jordan August 12 An explosion near a police van killed one officer and wounded six other at the city of Fuheis. The security forces hunt the attackers and sieged them in a building at the city of Salt. Jordan officials claimed that the attackers supported the Islamic State, but didn't have links to the organization.[337][338][339] 5 at least 26

Netherlands August 31 A 19-year-old Afghan, with a German residence permit, stabbed two American tourists with a knife at Amsterdams central station. After the attack he was shot by Dutch police in his lower body and arrested. The victims remained in hospital with serious injuries. German police searched the mans house at the request of their Dutch colleagues and seized several data carriers.[340] 0 2

Iran September 22 2018 Ahvaz military parade attack - Militants wearing khaki uniforms shot at an Iranian military parade in Ahvaz. The ISIL claimed the attack.[341] at least 24 20

Egypt November 2 Islamic militants have ambushed three buses carrying Christian pilgrims returning from a remote Coptic Christian monastery and opened fire. Egyptian officials said that 7 people killed and 19 wounded. The local Islamic State which claimed responsibility said that 13 Christians killed and another 18 wounded.[342] 7 19

Australia November 9 A man, of Somali origin, set a car on fire and stabbed three people - one fatally - in Melbourne. He was shot dead after confronting officers on a busy city street. ISIS had claimed responsibility for the knife attack through its media, but Australian authorities said he was only inspired by the group and did not appear to be direct links.[343][344] 1 2

Morocco December 17 Murders of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Maren Ueland - Two female Scandiniavian tourists, a Danish and a Norwegian, killed, one beheaded, near Imlil in the Atlas Mountains, the murderers filmed their action while branding the two women 'enemies of God' and saying their actions were God's will. Four suspects arrested over the killings and the Moroccan authorities said that they had pledged allegiance to Islamic State before the killings.[345][346][347][348] 2 0

2019

Location Date Description Deaths Injuries

Kenya January 15 Nairobi DusitD2 complex attack - Militants of Al-Shabaab attacked the DusitD2 hotel at Nairobi killing many people.[349] at least 21 0

Philippines January 27 2019 Jolo Cathedral bombings - On 27 January 2019, two bombs exploded at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral, Jolo, at least 20 people were confirmed dead in the assault and many others injured, which took place just as worshipers gathered for Mass on Sunday. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.[350][351][352] at least 20 102

Sri Lanka April 21 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings - on Easter Sunday, three churches across Sri Lanka and three luxury hotels in the commercial capital Colombo were bombed. Later that day, there were smaller explosions at a housing complex and a guest house. Several cities in Sri Lanka were targeted. At least 253 people were killed,[353] including at least 35 foreign nationals and three police officers, and at least 500 were injured in the bombings.[354][355][356][357] Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne confirmed that all of the bombers were Sri Lankan citizens associated with National Thowheed Jama'ath (NTJ), a local militant radical Islamist group, but foreign links are suspected.[358] Multiple foreign intelligence agencies had forewarned of a high probability of attack. 259 500+

Sri Lanka April 27 April 2019 Kalmunai shootout - On 27 April 2019, Sri Lankan security forces and militants from National Thowheeth Jama'ath allegedly linked to ISIS clashed after the security forces raided a safe house of the militants. Sixteen people, including six children, died during the raid as three cornered suicide bombers blew themselves up[359][360]. 16 2

France May 24 Explosion outside a bakery in the town center of Lyon, France causing damage and injuring 13. The suspect, his parents and sibling arrested. Suspected is migrant from Algeria possessing jihad propaganda.[361] - 13

Philippines May 26 On 26 May 2019, militants of the Abu Sayyaf which is linked to the Islamic State attacked a group of soldiers on the island of Jolo. Six militants from the insurgent group and two children died. In addition, five soldiers and two civilians were wounded.[362] 7 2

United Kingdom November 29 2019 London Bridge stabbing - On November 29, convicted Islamist terrorist Usman Khan stabbed members of the public on London Bridge.[363] Before being wrestled to the floor by pedestrians and then shot dead by police. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures El Capitan

Re: Terrorist shoots dead at least 9 in Germany
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:12:30 PM »
Please dont deflect, Terry

Re: Terrorist shoots dead at least 9 in Germany
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:13:31 PM »

Re: Terrorist shoots dead at least 9 in Germany
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:16:16 PM »

End of thread

End of thread Logged Skinz

Re: Terrorist shoots dead at least 9 in Germany
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:19:50 PM »
End of mouse wheel

Re: Terrorist shoots dead at least 9 in Germany
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:25:19 PM »
But Terry it's the Religion of Peace.

To you Sir I doff my hat

Re: Terrorist shoots dead at least 9 in Germany
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:03:17 PM »
Was he a COB member?

Re: Terrorist shoots dead at least 9 in Germany
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:07:53 PM »
More likely from Fly Me given their history of attracting murdering scum they call friends.



More likely from Fly Me given their history of attracting murdering scum they call friends. More likely from Fly Me given their history of attracting murdering scum they call friends. Logged T_Bone

Re: Terrorist shoots dead at least 9 in Germany
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:34:24 PM »
I wonder what book it was what radaclised him?



