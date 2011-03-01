Wee_Willie

Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 08:09:01 PM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:01:45 PM Quote from: Steboro on Today at 05:50:51 PM Good old BBC they clearly state the stabber was white instantly, but if he wasnt he would have hist been a MAN.







But its very important to you and your mates that the colour/creed of perpetrators is highlighted?

You know the point being made is that when it's a muslim attack the details are generalised but when it's a white attack they are specific.There is a social and terrorist problem in this country because of Islam and it's teachings,you can deflect with your knee jerk defence on here, it doesn't change anything.

People are waking up to this media manipulation. Their reason is to suppress any shift to the right and feeding RWNJ groups. Normal people can handle the truth, they dont like lies or euphemism