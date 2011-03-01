Welcome,
February 20, 2020, 09:16:55 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
Author
Topic: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque (Read 224 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 451
70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
on:
Today
at 05:48:21 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-51578770
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 133
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:50:51 PM »
Good old BBC they clearly state the stabber was white instantly, but if he wasnt he would have hist been a MAN.
Logged
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 572
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:52:37 PM »
Bob finally flipped.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 596
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:54:28 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Today
at 05:52:37 PM
Bob finally flipped.
If Bob ever "flipped" the body count would be in the tens of thousands
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 050
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:00:36 PM »
It's all part of living in a big City...
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 979
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:01:45 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Today
at 05:50:51 PM
Good old BBC they clearly state the stabber was white instantly, but if he wasnt he would have hist been a MAN.
But its very important to you and your mates that the colour/creed of perpetrators is highlighted?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 406
The ace face.
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:09:01 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 08:01:45 PM
Quote from: Steboro on
Today
at 05:50:51 PM
Good old BBC they clearly state the stabber was white instantly, but if he wasnt he would have hist been a MAN.
But its very important to you and your mates that the colour/creed of perpetrators is highlighted?
You know the point being made is that when it's a muslim attack the details are generalised but when it's a white attack they are specific.There is a social and terrorist problem in this country because of Islam and it's teachings,you can deflect with your knee jerk defence on here, it doesn't change anything.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 291
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:18:27 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 08:01:45 PM
Quote from: Steboro on
Today
at 05:50:51 PM
Good old BBC they clearly state the stabber was white instantly, but if he wasnt he would have hist been a MAN.
But its very important to you and your mates that the colour/creed of perpetrators is highlighted?
Did the BBC describe Usman Khan as brown when they reported on him stabbing that lad and lass last year?
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 412
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:24:44 PM »
Seems like theyve messed up highlighting that the bloke was white and implying that by default it was a terror attack, sounds like he was a regular at the mosque
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 316
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:35:01 PM »
NEVER MIND TWATTY 👍
YOU LEFTY PRICK 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 289
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:35:30 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 08:09:01 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 08:01:45 PM
Quote from: Steboro on
Today
at 05:50:51 PM
Good old BBC they clearly state the stabber was white instantly, but if he wasnt he would have hist been a MAN.
But its very important to you and your mates that the colour/creed of perpetrators is highlighted?
You know the point being made is that when it's a muslim attack the details are generalised but when it's a white attack they are specific.There is a social and terrorist problem in this country because of Islam and it's teachings,you can deflect with your knee jerk defence on here, it doesn't change anything.
People are waking up to this media manipulation. Their reason is to suppress any shift to the right and feeding RWNJ groups. Normal people can handle the truth, they dont like lies or euphemism
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 596
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:51:02 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on
Today
at 06:00:36 PM
It's all part of living in a big City...
Exactly this - 149 stabbings and little to no coverage, 1 stabbing is front page news followed by weeks of hand wringing.
Fuck the BBC, anti white, anti British, anti Brexit marxist cunt wagon.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 098
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:57:21 PM »
Leading figures in BBC news are Marxists. One of the posts of all time
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 406
The ace face.
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:59:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 08:51:02 PM
Quote from: Skinz on
Today
at 06:00:36 PM
It's all part of living in a big City...
Exactly this - 149 stabbings and little to no coverage, 1 stabbing is front page news followed by weeks of hand wringing.
Fuck the BBC, anti white, anti British, anti Brexit marxist cunt wagon.
Ave'yer got a tv licence then bob.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Micksgrill
Online
Posts: 906
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:00:23 PM »
Abu Al Matty.......what's with the posts on muzzies getting killed, some by their own kind.?
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 050
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:04:29 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Today
at 09:00:23 PM
Abu Al Matty.......what's with the posts on muzzies getting killed, some by their own kind.?
The untouchables
Like the scousers
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 289
Re: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:09:13 PM »
https://twitter.com/talkradio/status/1230527031139602433?s=21
He has a beard and been praying. Might be a convert thats absorbed too much of the Quran
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
