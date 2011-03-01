Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 20, 2020, 09:16:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 70 year old man stabbed outside Mosque  (Read 222 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 451


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:48:21 PM »
 :unlike: :unlike:


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-51578770
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 133


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:50:51 PM »
Good old BBC they clearly state the stabber was white instantly, but if he wasnt he would have hist been a MAN.
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 572


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:52:37 PM »
Bob finally flipped.  lost
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 596


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:54:28 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 05:52:37 PM
Bob finally flipped.  lost

If Bob ever "flipped" the body count would be in the tens of thousands  :like:
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 050


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:00:36 PM »
It's all part of living in a big City...
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 979



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:01:45 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 05:50:51 PM
Good old BBC they clearly state the stabber was white instantly, but if he wasnt he would have hist been a MAN.



But its very important to you and your mates that the colour/creed of perpetrators is highlighted?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 406


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:09:01 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:01:45 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 05:50:51 PM
Good old BBC they clearly state the stabber was white instantly, but if he wasnt he would have hist been a MAN.



But its very important to you and your mates that the colour/creed of perpetrators is highlighted?
You know the point being made is that when it's a muslim attack the details are generalised but when it's a white attack they are specific.There is a social and terrorist problem in this country because of Islam and it's teachings,you can deflect  with your knee jerk defence on here, it doesn't change anything.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Erimus44
****
Online Online

Posts: 291


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:18:27 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:01:45 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 05:50:51 PM
Good old BBC they clearly state the stabber was white instantly, but if he wasnt he would have hist been a MAN.



But its very important to you and your mates that the colour/creed of perpetrators is highlighted?

Did the BBC describe Usman Khan as brown when they reported on him stabbing that lad and lass last year?
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 412


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:24:44 PM »
Seems like theyve messed up highlighting that the bloke was white and implying that by default it was a terror attack, sounds like he was a regular at the mosque
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 316


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:35:01 PM »
NEVER MIND TWATTY  👍


YOU LEFTY PRICK  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 289



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:35:30 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 08:09:01 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:01:45 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 05:50:51 PM
Good old BBC they clearly state the stabber was white instantly, but if he wasnt he would have hist been a MAN.



But its very important to you and your mates that the colour/creed of perpetrators is highlighted?
You know the point being made is that when it's a muslim attack the details are generalised but when it's a white attack they are specific.There is a social and terrorist problem in this country because of Islam and it's teachings,you can deflect  with your knee jerk defence on here, it doesn't change anything.

People are waking up to this media manipulation. Their reason is to suppress any shift to the right and feeding RWNJ groups. Normal people can handle the truth, they dont like lies or euphemism
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 596


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:51:02 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 06:00:36 PM
It's all part of living in a big City...

Exactly this - 149 stabbings and little to no coverage, 1 stabbing is front page news followed by weeks of hand wringing.

Fuck the BBC, anti white, anti British, anti Brexit marxist cunt wagon.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 098



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:57:21 PM »
Leading figures in BBC news are Marxists. One of the posts of all time
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 406


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:59:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:51:02 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 06:00:36 PM
It's all part of living in a big City...

Exactly this - 149 stabbings and little to no coverage, 1 stabbing is front page news followed by weeks of hand wringing.

Fuck the BBC, anti white, anti British, anti Brexit marxist cunt wagon.

Ave'yer got a tv licence then bob. :chrisk:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Micksgrill
*****
Online Online

Posts: 906


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:00:23 PM »
Abu Al Matty.......what's with the posts on muzzies getting killed, some by their own kind.?
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 050


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:04:29 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 09:00:23 PM
Abu Al Matty.......what's with the posts on muzzies getting killed, some by their own kind.?

The untouchables

Like the scousers
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 289



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:09:13 PM »

https://twitter.com/talkradio/status/1230527031139602433?s=21

He has a beard and been praying. Might be a convert thats absorbed too much of the Quran
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 