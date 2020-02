Terry, clearly not read what i said about 1 and 2 incomes under a single roof



Maybe not but you're missing his point.A single person could live easily off that salary and have money for some comfort items. I'm not saying it's an envious lifestyle but back in my 20s I lived off 890 a month take home.For example, a single person is unlikely to live alone so a room in a shared house, bills then split for water, gas, electric, internet etc.